If Bury St Edmunds are to improve upon last season’s showing, captain Ben Seabrook believes they need to turn The Victory Sports Ground into more of a ‘fortress’.

A largely youthful Bury side impressed during last term’s Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League with a fifth-placed finish – their best performance since ending up in the same position 10 years earlier.

The target in 2022 is to break into the top four and Seabrook has identified last term’s return of six home victories as something that needs to be improved upon to help the team achieve their goal.

Bury St Edmunds captain Ben Seabrook (centre) with the club's off-season recruits, including overseas player Jacob Miltz (far right) Picture: Mecha Morton

“We were pretty pleased with last season as a whole,” said the skipper.

“We struggled at some points but we should some good character to fight back and I think fifth place was just about right.

“But now we’re another year older as players and we’ve got another year of experience behind us.

Alex Cruickshank bowls for Bury in their home friendly with Sudbury last Saturday which they won by seven wickets, bowling the Talbots out for 122 in 38.1 overs Picture: Mecha Morton

“We want to push on and surpass what we did last year by finishing in the top four. I think that’s a fair aim when you look at where we’re at with our cricket.

“Our home ground was not quite the fortress we’d have liked it to be last year and that will need to change.”

And if more home victories are to be attained, Seabrook has challenged the batting unit to come up with the goods.

Last season only Seabrook (529) and Matthew Doran (320) finished in the top 50 EAPL run scorers, whereas Josh Cantrell, Alastair Allchin, Rufus Easdale, George Loyd, Ben Whittaker and Seabrook himself were all among the division’s leading 50 wicket takers.

Bury St Edmunds players come together to celebrate a wicket during their resounding friendly victory (seven wickets) over Sudbury at The Victory Sports Ground last Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“As a bowling unit last year I thought we were fantastic,” he added.

“It’s that bit of fight and resilience with the bat that we lacked at times.

“We need to be scoring those big hundreds, especially at home, to put those big scores on the board.

“Too many of our games at home last year were low-scoring games.

“We’d get into good situations by bowling a side out but then it fell away with the bat.

“It cost us quite a few points and we’ll be looking to put that right.”

In terms of recruitment, South African wicket-keeper/batsman Jacob Miltz will be this year’s overseas player, while Alex Cruickshank (seam bowler), Oliver Riddick (spin bowler) and Alex Maynard (middle-order batsman) have all been drafted in.

The outgoings list is headed by long-serving Alfie Marston, who has relocated for work, while Doran and Max Dias have also departed.

Bury’s campaign gets under way tomorrow at home against Horsford (11am).