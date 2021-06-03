A superb innings by Cambridgeshire opener Ben Seabrook saw Suffolk lose their opening NCCA Trophy match by 19 runs.

Seabrook, who is captain of East Anglian Premier League side Bury St Edmunds, scored an unbeaten 135 off 143 balls in Monday’s Group 3 game at Burwell & Exning CC.

His innings contained 11 fours and three sixes and underpinned his side’s 287-5 off their 50 overs, after Suffolk had won the toss and inserted the home team.

Ben Seabrook, pictured in action for Bury St Edmunds, hit a century against Suffolk for Cambridgeshire Picture: Mecha Morton

Seabrook featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 149 with Callum Guest, who contributed 63 off 68 deliveries, to hoist the hosts to 253-4.

Tom Rash took two wickets and there was one apiece for Josh Cantrell and captain Jack Beaumont.

Suffolk made a disastrous start in their reply, slipping to 45-4 inside 16 overs, to leave themselves with a mountain to climb.

Darren Batch, who scored an unbeaten 61 off 54 balls for Suffolk intheir 19-run defeat to Cambridgeshire Picture: Nick Garnham

Joe Gatting (35) and Ben Shepperson started to rebuild the innings, but when Shepperson was dismissed for 48 off 47 balls with the total on 160, all looked lost.

Darren Ironside (50 off 56 deliveries) and Sudbury’s Darren Batch, whose undefeated 61 occupied 54 balls, kept Suffolk interested, but they closed on 268-9.

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote, while disappointed to lose, had nothing but praise for Seabrook’s innings.

“Ben batted superbly well on a flat wicket that offered not a lot throughout the day. His innings was controlled and measured and exactly what you would want and expect from a good county opening batter.

“We bowled okay at times but struggled to consistently execute our best balls or plans. Sometimes, with all the will in the world, this happens and we managed to find ourselves chasing maybe 30 more than we would have likes. However, we are a good unit with the bat and still felt very much that we could win the game.

“But you will never win a game from 45-4, so for us to get that far and close is exceptional.

“Joe Gatting and Ben Shepperson looked in complete control, so it was just unfortunate to lose them at a key part of the game. Both Darrens stole the show for me though, with crisp, clean, calculated hitting from the first ball. It was marvellous to watch.”

Although a setback to Suffolk’s chances of qualifying from the five-strong group, Northcote remained optimistic that the county can finish in the top two.

“Absolutely, that’s possible. The early predictions are that everyone in this group will lose at least once. Worst case, two wins and a good net run-rate will get you through, but three wins and you are flying,” added Northcote.

Suffolk’s next match in the competition is against Lincolnshire at Mildenhall CC on Sunday, June 20.

