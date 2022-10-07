Walsham-le-Willows chairman Alan Marshall says the club are prepared to wait in their search to replace Trevor Collins following his departure this week.

Collins called time on his tenure in charge of the Willows on Monday night, bringing to an end a two-and-a-half year spell at the Morrish Stadium.

After taking over in March 2020, Collins led Walsham to seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season.

Walsham-le-Willows are looking for a new manager following Trevor Collins' (centre) resignation

It was the club’s highest finish in the Thurlow Nunn League’s top flight for nine years and second only to their sixth-place berth in 2012/13.

“Last season we finished seventh and Trevor had got them playing some excellent football,” Marshall said. “At the start of this season, through one thing or another, we lost six or seven players and any side would struggle with that.

“I know the hours Trevor put in. He put in endless hours trying to get people in and he was always getting knocked back.

“I think if he was honest the last month he wasn’t enjoying it, and he just said I’m not enjoying it.

“Nobody has fallen out. He’ll be a huge loss. He’s been excellent at the club. The professionalism has risen at the club and he will be a huge act to follow.”

The Willows were beaten 3-0 at home by Thetford Town last Friday, in what was Collins’ final game as manager, with the club’s reserves boss Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard placed in temporary charge.

The duo oversaw Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat at Newmarket Town, a result which leaves the Willows sitting in 15th place in the Premier Division.

Marshall admits interest in the now vacant role has been more than he had expected, but is not planning to rush into appointing Collins’ successor until the time is right.

“We’ve had more (interest) than I thought,” the Walsham chairman said. “We’ll wait a little bit longer and see what happens.

“Chay and Ian will carry it on until we find the right candidate.”

Departing boss Collins said: “I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I feel that it is in a better place than when I arrived.

“There is now a clear pathway from the youths to the first team which I believe wasn’t here previously.

“I will also look back fondly on the exciting brand of football we have played at times.

“All good things come to an end and I feel it is better for the club if I departed now to give them plenty of time to find an ideal replacement who can hopefully continue moving the club forwards.”

Walsham host Lowestoft Town in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).