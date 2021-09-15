It has been a busy time of comings and goings at Needham Market in recent days.

Returning to the club is experienced midfielder Gareth Heath, who left Bloomfields after fours years during the summer.

The former Leiston and AFC Sudbury player had been turning out in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South for Harwich & Parkeston, for whom he scored three goals in eight appearances this term.

Gareth Heath has re-signed for Needham Market. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, he rejoined the Marketmen on a dual registration basis ahead of last night's clash with AFC Rushden & Diamonds and played 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw.

It was a result that extended Needham's winless start to the new Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central season to six matches, and leaves them second from bottom in the table.

Luke Ingram scored both of the hosts' goals against their visitors from Northamptonshire, who secured themselves a point thanks to captain Alex Collard's 86th-minute equaliser.

Missing from that game for Needham were strikers Billy Hunt and Andy Fennell after both had their contracts cancelled mutual consent earlier this week.

Fennell, who joined Kevin Horlock's men in the summer, has since linked up with Heybridge Swifts and scored during their 2-1 defeat to Needham's neighbours Stowmarket Town last night.

Hunt, meanwhile, moves on having found the net on eight occasions from his 33 appearances in a Needham shirt.

Horlock and his players will switch their focus to the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday when they travel to face equivalent-level East Thurrock United in the second qualifying round (3pm).

