Redgrave Rangers manager Jordan Balls conceded that scoring the first goal was crucial to his side’s McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Final win.

Two goals early in the second half saw Rangers lift the cup for a second time as the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Division Three side deservedly defeated Cavendish 2-0 at Colchester United FC’s JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Jack Church headed them in front after 47 minutes and substitute Wojciech Kawa rifled home the second six minutes later to settle the outcome in favour of the 2012/13 winners.

Redgrave Rangers celebrate winning the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup at Colchester Unied FC Picture: Paul Voller

Balls said: “I think we gave them too much respect in the first half. It was a big game and some of our lads have not been in that position before.

“In the second half they did exactly as we asked them to and they controlled the game throughout the 45 minutes and could have scored more than twice.

“We knew the first goal would be crucial and that if we scored first, it would settle all of our nerves. That then gave us the freedom to play our own game.

Redgrave Rangers substitute Wojciech Kawa rifles home his side’s second goal via the underside of the crossbar in the Suffolk Premier Cup Final against Cavendish Picture: Paul Voller

“The second goal killed the game off and we were dangerous up until the 90th minute and could have scored a third.”

After a low-key opening period in which neither side created much in the way of chances, the game was in need of a goal.

It was Redgrave Rangers striker Church who supplied it, climbing above the Cavendish defence to nod home Artur Leszczynski’s left-wing corner just two minutes after the restart.

Redgrave then struck again six minutes later when Leszczynski’s free kick from the left was cleared only as far as Kawa, whose rising drive struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced down before crossing the line.

The Essex & Suffolk Border League Division Two side failed to break down the Redgrave Rangers defence, and it was Redgrave who came closest to scoring when Tom Williamson tipped over Harvey Addison’s measured shot.

Cavendish manager Liam Cawtheray said: “In the first half-an-hour I thought we were pretty much in control of the game, but we then allowed them to get back into the game.

“We said we need to get back to that level of the first half-an-hour and then go up another level, but unfortunately we never got there and are all bitterly disappointed.

Cavendish's Harry Liskus (9) fires in a first-half shot in the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Final against Redgrave Rangers at Colchester United FC Picture: Paul Voller

“We were our own worst enemy as we let in two sloppy goals, so I am gutted really.”

The result means Redgrave Rangers remain on course for a double-double, after winning promotion and a cup last season, they are currently second in the table with games in hand on leaders Wickham Market Reserves.

The cup and medals were presented by Suffolk FA chair Phil Lawler, SIL chair Keith Norton and Essex & Suffolk Border League chair John Campany.

Cavendish: Tom Williamson, Jordan Melia, Adam King, Jake Wood, Aaron Taylor, Jack Hubbard, Connor Dye, Lloyd Finch, Harry Liskus, Haydn Taylor, Harrison Childs. Used subs: Ethan Mills, Will Chaplin, Dave Dowding. Unused subs: Kamran Purcell, Callum Brind.

Redgrave Rangers: Ryan MacArthur, Tyler Matthews, Aaron Day, Kairon Hines, Nathan Channell, Artur Leszczynski, Harvey Addison, Jack Church, Sam Goddard, Phil Myles, Mitch Gooderham-Watts. Used subs: Daniel Betts, Stavey Payne, Joe White, Luke Hall, Wojciech Kawa.

Referee: Terry Rackley.