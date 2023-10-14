Needham Market defended until the dying seconds of their 0-0 draw with York City, to earn an Emirates FA Cup replay on Tuesday night at Bloomfields (7.45pm).

Jake Dye’s diving headed clearance off the line in stoppage time denied the Ministermen a victory and means the Marketmen will be in the hat for the first round proper, as the draw takes place tomorrow on ITV.

The two sides went into kick-off with 33 places between them in the football pyramid, but the gap looked far smaller when the teams went into battle in front of 1,857 (101 Needham Market) fans at the LNER Community Stadium.

York City and Needham Market will face each other again on Tuesday night Picture: Ben Pooley

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock named an unchanged line-up from his side’s 1-0 defeat to Cray Wanderers in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Seven of the Marketmen’s starting eleven at the LNER Community Stadium played from the off in last season’s 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion – in the first round proper.

The only change to the matchday squad saw Reece Harris join the substitutes on the bench.

Jake Dye during the first half of the game against York City Picture: Ben Pooley

Three changes were made by Minstermen boss Neil Ardley, as Adam Crookes, Alex Wood and Rory Watson replaced Callum Howe, Paddy McLaughlin and Ryan Whitley.

The game took a while to spring into life with both side’s allowing each other time on the ball.

Dipo Akinyemi had time and space to fire a strike from range on four minutes, but it was an easy stop Marcus Garnham in the Needham goal.

The hosts dominated possession in the opening quarter of an hour but struggled to break down and find a way past the Needham defence.

Both teams battle for the ball during the first half Picture: Ben Pooley

Dan Batty thought he’d weighted his defence splitting pass through to Scott Burgess to perfection, but it just overran and Garnham kindly collected.

Although the Ministermen had the better of the early chances, Horlock’s side were still fashioning some nice moves in the final third.

Needham’s number 10 Jacob Lay showed good determination on the left hand side to win a free-kick inside York’s half, and from the resulting set piece Dan Morphew unleashed a low volley on the turn that Watson got down to.

Keeper Marcus Garnham kept another clean sheet in the FA Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

The York shot-stopper was making his debut in between the sticks.

York City supporters became increasingly agitated midway through the first half after two offsides in quick succession and passes being sent sideways and backwards – testament to how well Horlock had his side set up.

His team defended resolutely but also looked very dangerous on the counter attack. Lay was constantly involved in any Needham moves in the final third – orchestrating proceedings by drifting out the to left hand side – and whipped in a teasing delivery to the back post which somehow evaded any man in yellow.

The National League outfit sent out warning sings that they could turn the screw of the game in a flash late on in the first half, when Fallowfield got in behind the Needham back line on the right but failed to pick out a teammate in the penalty area.

Minutes later, York City midfielder Olly Dyson was denied a certain contender for goal of the round when his first time volley from inside the box crashed the cross bar.

Tevan Allen, who scored that wonder-strike in the last round, fancied his chances from range twice moments before the break. Both of his efforts took deflections which could have been troublesome for Watson, but they landed into the grateful grasp of the York shot-stopper.

As the half-time whistle blew, you would have thought Horlock would have been pleased with his side’s display. Contained York to few openings and sights at goal by looking a threat themselves.

The second 45 stared in a similar vein as the first, with York seeing a little of the ball but struggling to break down the solid Needham back line. An attempt to get Fallowfield in behind that trickled out of play was the best the home side saw in first 10 minutes of the re start.

As York struggled to find their groove, Needham grew more into the game and developed the best chance of the match on the hour mark.

Dye broke with pace from inside his own half to find Ingram who flashed a ball across the face of goal. It was eventually cleared to Dylan Williams on the edge of the box, who had time to set himself up, but lashed his effort over the bar.

The away dugout all had hands on their heads. Not the easiest of efforts, but in a game where chances were hard to yield, it had to hit the target.

Although Needham grew a stronger threat, so did Akinyemi down York’s left. A neat, flowing move found the Minister’s forward inside the box but Garnham was equal to his low effort down at his near post.

Time ticked towards a replay and the Marketmen seemed more content to allow a match at Bloomfields to take place. As Needham invited pressure, York should have had the tie wrapped up as the game drew to a close.

Firstly, a low cross found Kennedy who, from point blank range, scuffed his effort into the ground and the ball got stuck under his feet.

The hosts then squandered another golden opportunity as Fallowfield’s delivery was inch perfect for Lenell John-Lewis to nod home, but he headed into the ground and wide of the far post.

Building momentum, the Ministermen were denied by a goal saving challenge from Williams. He more than made up for his miss earlier on in the contest as he got back to deny Akinyemi – who was one on one with Garnham.

As the fourth official announced four minutes of added time, York mustered another opportunity to spark the piece de la resistance.

After Garnham came out to claim a cross, the ball fell to Akinyemi who’s volley was met by a diving header onto the post by Dye. A breath-taking finish to a stunning defensive performance from Needham Market.

Boos serenaded the LNER Community Stadium from the York fans, as the Marketmen went over to the 101 Needham faithful who made the 422-mile round trip and sang in fine voice throughout.

They will be there in numbers on Tuesday, when he two sides prepare to do it all over again at Bloomfields.

Suffolk news MOTM: Jake Dye – sensational last minute block and didn’t stop getting up and down the right flank.

York City: Watson (debut), Fallowfield, Crookes, Cordner, Dyson, Akinyemi, John-Lewis (cpt), Batty, Burgess (Kennedy 60’), Woodyard, Smith.

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Smith, Hammond, K,Morphew (cpt), D.Morphew, Ingram (Chambers 86’), Williams, Page, Lay, Allen.