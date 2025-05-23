James Shanahan has revealed that the challenge of awakening a ‘sleeping giant’ was one of the leading motivating factors behind his decision to take up the director of rugby role at Bury St Edmunds.

Norfolk-based Shanahan has accepted the new post following a seven-season spell at the helm of Blackheath, whom he guided to National League 2 East promotion in 2023.

And it is the target of repeating that particular feat with the Wolfpack that helped to convince Shanahan to make the move.

James Shanahan will meet the Bury players for the first time in late June Picture: Keith Heppel

“There were numerous reasons but a big thing is that the club is a bit of a sleeping giant in the area,” said Shanahan, who has also held previous coaching positions at Old Albanian, Plymouth Albion and Cambridge.

“It’s a real rugby town and being based in Norfolk, it’s a club I’ve come across a few times and there’s a community feeling about the place.

“As soon as I heard from the club I was intrigued. I’d actually verbally agreed a three-year contract with Blackheath, but the more conversations I had with Bury, the more it became apparent I wanted a new challenge and Bury is that.

“The town should have a thriving rugby club that plays a great style of rugby, which is what we’ll be looking to do. The club would love to be in National One. That’s where they want to be and they certainly have the potential to do that.

“Geographically we’re a little bit isolated but we want to make sure this is the flagship club in the area.

“I’ve agreed a three-year deal with the option of going up to five, so there’s plenty we want to do, including getting up to National One.”

Shanahan will meet the Bury players for the first time when pre-season training starts on June 24.

And while a number of the previous term’s squad have been retained, there will also be a number of new arrivals alongside an opportunity for local players to stake their claim.

Shanahan, who will also continue in his role as head coach of Cambridge University RUFC men’s team, added: “There will be quite a few new signings – more than I would be looking to bring in during a normal summer.

“There are probably 17 or 18 of last season’s squad staying but we want a squad of around 30 next season, so that means we’ll be looking to bring in 10 or 12.

“We’ll also have the colts training with us and getting into the mix because we want more Bury boys playing for Bury.

“I want to create a one-squad mentality where all of the teams train and work together.”

In recent weeks the club have confirmed that the likes of Trystan Andrews, Ben Sams, Ruaraidh Williams, Samir Kharbouch and Euan Rees have all been retained for the 2025/26 campaign.