Two trainers from the Bury St Edmunds area have entries for Sunday’s season-ending East Anglian point-to-point fixture at High Easter, near Chelmsford. The county’s popular campaign normally stretches for 15 meetings, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020/21 term has been limited to just two.

And it will come to a conclusion at the weekend in Essex, where the Pennock family from Timworth could have their best chance of winning in the first race on the card – the Restricted Race. The Bonny Boy, already a winner of his Maiden race in Lincolnshire at the end of March, could follow up that success with Sam Lee again taking the ride.

The Pennocks have enjoyed success at the Essex course in the past and have likely runners in Lough Derg Sunrise (Open Maiden ), Somme Boy (Intermediate), Steeles Terrace (Ladies or Men’s Open), while Laser Beam – their winner at Higham earlier in the month – also has an entry in the Men’s Open race.

Laser Beam on his way to victory in April 2021 at Higham. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography

Meanwhile, No Hassle Hoff and In Fairness could represent the Turner family from Ampton in the Ladies Open race, for which the prestigious trophy, the Warwick Vase, will be hotly contested.

The family possess an outstanding record in this particular event and when Bavard Court carried their famous colours to success in 2016, it was the 17th occasion this particular trophy had been presented to the family.

Trainer Ed Turner also has two entries in the Open Maiden race in Conteur D’Histoire and Great Vizier, while Aigle De La See could contest either the PPORA Conditions Race – run over an extended three miles six furlongs – or the Men’s Open.

Newmarket trainer James Owen could saddle Fiddler Of Dooney in the Restricted Race.

Hamilton Road-based Owen is also set to run Amigo in the Conditions Race, while both Just Cause and Midnight Cowboy may go in the Men’s Open contest.

Badlingham’s Nick Wright, meanwhile, has entered Tekap, who won on his only start last year, into the opening Restricted Race.

Wright’s Forever Field – also with winning form from 2020 – could also participate in the Men’s Open.

While the meeting will be behind closed doors, supporters can watch the action by visiting www.pointingea.com

