Hot on the heels of her second-placed finish in the Scottish Girls Championship, Thetford’s Nellie Ong came second in the Scottish Women’s Open Championship.

Held at Royal Troon, the venue of this year’s Men’s Open Championship, Nellie put together three very impressive rounds. She was up against an international field, and her final round 70 was the best of the day.

This saw her rise up the leaderboard, only to be pipped by fellow England player Ellie Monk. Nellie continues to work hard on her game using the facilities at Culford School and Thetford GC to maximise her preparation for the season ahead.

Nellie Ong came second in the Scottish Women’s Open Championship

The men’s inter-club team competitions also continued this past week, we will head to Norfolk first to find out how Thetford got on.

Thetford GC

First up was The Myhill team, the blue riband Men’s Norfolk County club competition. Thetford have pedigree as they were champions two years ago and beaten semi-finalists last year, so were looking to continue that form away at Hunstanton.

As always in these team events, winning away from home isn’t easy, but some of that legacy performance was with the team, as they won 15-up over the 36 holes. The starring performance came from the top pair of Rob Taylor and Matt Harben, who won both morning and afternoon rounds to finish 8-up on the day.

Thetford Golf Club's Myhill Team. Picture: Peter Allott

Thetford were at home against Dereham in the Cullington Trophy, the inter-club knockout competition for higher handicap male golfers.

The home team delivered a dominating performance across the day. Leading 9-up after the first 18, the team accelerated away in the afternoon to finish the win 33-up at the end of the day. Both teams commented on the Thetford course and how it is really something that is being talked about in the region now that new course manager, Matt Perks, is in charge.

Thetford were also victorious, but not by as comfortable a margin, in the first round of the Barnard Trophy, the Norfolk County Golf Union Knock-Out Championship for male senior golfers. The 2-up win versus Dereham was a tense affair.

Team captain Mike Horley said: “It was always close throughout but highlights were a four-hole win by Jack Chiu and Terry Blacktopp, and a magnificent comeback from 4-down with four to play, to lose by only one hole from Luc Scotts and Ian Brown.

“We look forward to the next round away at Royal Cromer on June 5.”

Stenson Shield

In Suffolk it was the first round of The Stenson Shield, a team event played off scratch, with teams fielding simply their strongest eight players. The format is four foursomes matches in the morning, and eight singles in the afternoon – so 12 points up for grabs on the 36-hole day.

It was success for all the clubs on our patch. The highlight must go to Haverhill GC, who knocked out the defending champions Ipswich GC. It was six points apiece after the matches, so a play-off ensued. It took four holes but Haverhill emerged victorious. It was also play-off glory for Bury St Edmunds GC, who won away at Diss GC. This time, it was just the par-3 first hole that was required to separate the teams.

Stowmarket GC had a more comfortable win at home to Halesworth, 8.5 to 3.5 was the margin of victory, and all the teams, including Flempton (who received a bye), will be hoping for favourable results in the next round.

Kyocera Classic

It was a local derby in the first round of the Kyocera Classic as Haverhill GC Ladies took on Stowmarket GC. This national knockout competition is played over five-handicapped singles matches, with the grand final to be held in Spain later in the year.

With the match score tied at 2-2, it came down to the final match on the final hole. It was no coincidence that Pat Kennedy was the anchor player.

Keen readers will remember that Pat won the Once Club Race To The Open last year, playing the final at Royal Liverpool, so is no stranger to performing under pressure. With the onlooking crowd surrounding the 18th green, Pat held on to her 1-up lead to give Haverhill the win.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Continuing the Matchplay theme, The Haskell Trophy got under way at Bury St Edmunds. The format is a 36-hole foursomes match with just a single pairing selected from each club. Bury played Bungay and Waveney Valley, and chose Alice Barlow and Jasmine Points. Remarkably, the Bury pair did not lose a single hole and were 16-up at the lunch break. They then took just three holes in the afternoon to seal victory. Bury will be hoping Alice and Jasmine remain available for the rest of the campaign.

The Suffolk GC

It was delight for men’s captain Perry Garrod as he produced the round of the day to qualify top of the pile in the May Sunday Medal. It was double joy for Perry, as the competition was also the qualifier for the National Pro-Am, and with club professional tasting success in this event in the past, he will be looking to carry Perry through to another continental golfing trip. Perry’s nett 73 was two shots clear of Daniel Kaye and Graham Chapman, on nett 75.

The Seniors also held a Stableford, and Ian Jonsson continued his recent run of good form – scoring 36 points to bury Richard Graves into second on 35 and Derek Bloomfield third on 33.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket held three fantastically-named trophy competitions this past week. Firstly, in the Rabbit Cup, Matt Crowe was the winner with 36 points, beating Steve Brown on 33 and Paul Bottling on 31. In the Caterer’s Vase mixed Stableford, it was Linda Whipp & Mark Wincer who produced the best round, scoring 40 points – three shots clear of Barbara & Dennis Miller on 37.

The round of the week, however, must go to Dave Kemp who got his hands on The Old Club Cup. His 63 beat Bill Morrison and Stuart Pearce, who both scored 67.

The sun looks to be shining, so have a great golfing week.