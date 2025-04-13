Garry Clark and Wendy Flack officially ‘drove’ into office as captains of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club for 2025 with some 190 people competing in a Texas Scramble event.

The competition was so well supported that two shotgun starts were held, with the captains driving in at lunchtime so both the morning and afternoon players could be there to watch on. Garry drove 193 yards and Wendy 175, both successfully in play on the newly redesigned 10th hole. It was a fitting way to open the new hole and see in the new captains.

In the competition itself, there were prizes for the best men’s team, best mixed, best ladies and then two further minor placing prizes.

Men's captain Garry Clark driving in with a large crowd watching on at Bury St Edmunds GC Picture: Molly Smith

The best score of the day came from an all-male team of Dean Shave, Craig Nurse, Gary Ross, Sam Peters and Tom Debenham, scoring 53.5 nett, 58 gross with 4.5 shots.

The best ladies’ team consisted of Hannah Clark, Alison Bass, Mariette Robbertse, Melanie Lesser and Jo Beresford, 64.7 nett.

The best mixed team scored nett 56.5 and was Nick Boney, Amy Wyer, Malcolm Wyer, Graham Sykes and Clare Sykes. Second place went to Gareth Douglas, Callum Dougas, Alex Duhig, Calum Macintyre and Will Girling on 55.2. Third place was Ian Coulling, Stuart Turner, Sam Turner, Harry Turner and Shaun Phillips on nett 57.

On a wonderful spring day the golfers all commented how well the course was playing, and seeing the scores it bodes well for all concerned with the upcoming schedule of competitions now ramping up for the season.

Haverhill GC

Congratulations go to Bob Spittle with a superb net 66 last Saturday, winning the Men’s Monthly Medal by two shots from Nigel Farenden on net 68. In third place was Jack Warwick with a net 69 on countback.

The Seniors Bleasdale Cup was won by Geraldine Wheatley and Mick Donno on net 30, with second place going to Robert Jeffs and Rick Baker on net 34. In third place was Derek Taylor and Tony Mosely on net 35 on countback.

The Men’s Midweek Stableford was won by Ciaran Brennan with a fantastic 40 points from Terry Archer in second place on 38 points. In third palce was Ollie Fish on 37 points on counback.

The Ladies’ Midweek Medal was won by Geraldine Wheatley (clearly in form!) with a net 64, winning by three shots from second-placed Pauline Calmet on net 67. In third place was Lynne Hart on net 69.

Thetford GC

April sees the first major club competition of the year at Thetford, the John Fison Cup. It is also the first event that counts towards the season long Order of Merit, and traditionally kicks the season off.

This year Gary Scott was the champion, shooting a fine nett 66. Gary has emerged from winter golfing hibernation to play an outstanding round in windy conditions. His nearest challenger was Chris Robson who shot a gross three-under-par 69 off scratch, and wonderful performance that saw him claim the gross prize as well.

With 104 entrants it was heartening to see this major event enjoyed by so many, and on a course that is blooming from the hard, winter development work delivered by the greenstaff. It bodes well for an exciting 2025 season.

Thetford also hosted visitors from across the region for the first open event of the year, The Thetford Spring Open. It’s the first of a popular, season-long schedule of events. This one was full with 108 players competing in a fourball format. The winners with a fine 44 points were Tom Gooch & Michael Bispam, beating Darren Ford & Kevin Sayer into second place with their 43 points.

There are other opportunities to play in open competitions at Thetford this season. All provide 18 holes of golf, plus a meal afterwards and the chance to win prizes. Contact the team at Thetford GC or visit the club’s website to find out more.

The Senior section played their Spring medal. The continuous sunshine encouraged 72 players to enter. The medal format provides a tougher exam paper for all, and this showed in the scoring. The winner John Cooper shot a creditable nett 68, followed by Tony Gearing nett 69.

The Suffolk GC

Another jam-packed week of competitions for the members of The Suffolk. We begin with a Seniors Stableford, won by Norman Hartley with VAR assistance from ‘The Count’ over Adrian Crowe, both returning 37 points. It has been a good run recently for Norman Hartley who recently got his first hole-in-one after 50 years of golf, using a driver at The Suffolk’s 12th hole.

Dave King took top spot in the Midweek Sableford, his 34 points was two better than George Pedro in second and John Dale third.

There was then a Weekend Medal double and more heartache for John Dale. He again had to settle for a minor placing, second this time on nett 77, behind the winner, Warren Howell, on nett 72.

On the Sunday Dave King completed a double of his own, winning by a massive 11 shots on nett 73. Second was Stephen Haygreen on 84.

There was just time for a Seniors Stableford, with Roy Bance winning on 29 points and Nick Rippington second on 27.

Enjoy the final day of the Masters, hopefully we end it by toasting a European winner at Augusta National.

As ever, I wish you a great golfing week.