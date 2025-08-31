The East Region Ladies’ Golf Championship was held at Bishop’s Stortford Golf Club, where three competitions were played on the day – the main scratch championship, the Junior Girls and the Senior Ladies’ event.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club had Alice Barlow and Jasmine Points (still a junior) competing.

Jasmine had the round of the morning and was heading the whole field at 2 over par at lunch. Alice, however, struggled off the tee in the morning round but managed to stay in contention with a 6 over par 79, leaving her in third at the halfway point.

Alice Barlow and Jasmine Potts were dominant at the East Region Ladies’ Golf Championship Picture: Alice Barlow

Alice knew it was all or nothing for the afternoon, and starting on the 10th tee, she birdied the 10th & 11th, finishing her front nine with no bogeys and five birdies.

Holes 1-9 are the more difficult part of the course, which was Alice's back 9. With some good scrambling and some excellent short game and putting, she kept it going with three birdies, including a near miss hole in one at the 8th hole, which finished a tap-in distance away. A fantastic round of 4 under 69 in the afternoon included eight birdies in total.

Points, meanwhile, had two incredibly solid rounds of 75 for a 4 over total, but it was Barlow who just pipped her by two shots on 148. Alice claimed the East Region Championships and Jasmine the Girls’ Championship.

In fact, the pair were so dominant that third place was a further 10 shots behind Jasmine. Well played and congratulations.

Thetford GC

The course at Thetford for the Needham Davis Trophy – a medal competition – was fast and running with superlative greens.

It rewarded those with a keen eye and steady hand, and in a field of 85, there were 16 players who played to their handicap or better.

Sitting at the top of the pile was Jack Chi Wai Chiu, who returned a blistering nett 67 to claim the title. His score was one better that Terry Pettit with 68, who in turn beat Stephen Burridge and Peter Martin by one shot.

This competition was the last major to qualify for the season-long Order of Merit – a prestigious title that rewards excellence over the course of the campaign.

In the end, the scratch title was won by Dean Scott, who held the lead entering into the competition. His leading scratch score in the final competition saw him over the line from Rhys Nightingale.

In the nett competition, Robert McMeekin won the prize. Although not scoring any points in the last competition, his challengers were not able to post a score to get near to his aggregate total.

Bury St Edmunds GC

A total of 196 players took part in President’s Day for club president Stewart Chapman.

The President’s Putter for the best men’s gross score and the Ladies’ president’s mashie for the highest Stableford score – along with the Junior President’s Trophy and the 9 Hole Course President’s winner – were the various categories of the day.

In the Putter, Andrew Moss was the early clubhouse leader with a 1 under par 71. This was later matched by Simon Robson but the best round of the day belonged to Sam Renville with a superb 4 under par 68, which concluded with an eagle 3 on the 18th hole to secure victory.

In the Men’s nett event, Aaron Cobbold carded an amazing nett 64 to claim the nett prize.

In the Ladies’ mashie, Aideen Marshall had a fantastic 43 points to top the leaderboard. Her 25 points on the front nine holes set the foundation for a two-shot victory ahead of Carol Nicholson. Yyvone Horne took victory in the Mixed 9 Hole Course event with 19 points, while Gavin Downes came through in second place with 17 points.

Jacob Severn returned his best gross score at Bury St Edmunds with a 3 over par 75. His 38 points was adjudged superior to that of Rafa Richardson by The Count. William Cobbald cam in third with 36 points.

The Suffolk GC

The Senior section at The Suffolk continued their competitive season with Round Five of the Dudley Potter Trophy – a seven-round competition that is coming towards the important stage of proceedings.

Adrian Banns had the round of the day with 37 points, just one shot clear of Howard Lee in second on 36. Adrian Crowe and Kieron Watson tied on 35 points for third place.

The weekend Stableford competitions allowed members to play both on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Brian Hay scored 35 points to top the leaderboard. Terry Hall’s 33 points was judged to be superior to that of Gary Last after The Count had done his bidding.

Jack Pearson took top spot on Sunday with 39 points, Alf Jackson was in second with 38 and again The Count was required to separate John Mealey ahead of John Pritchard when the pair both returned 37 points.

Lark Valley GS

The Lark Valley Golf Society played their final meeting of the year at Newmarket Golf Club.

Russell Gould was the winner of the Men’s Delaney Trophy with 39 points. Carmel Plant took the Ladies’ Delaney Trophy with 37 points.

Adrian Simons took the Division 1 first prize on 37, with Nigel Bryant in second on 31.

Ray Burns pipped Ray Keil for Division 2 top spot as he scored 38 points, while Gwen Keywood had the help of The Count to beat Michelle Gough to the Ladies’ first place as the pair both scored 32 points.

As always, have a great golfing week.