The Suffolk Ladies County Golf Association recently held their AGM and prize giving.

The highlight of the occasion from a local west Suffolk point of view was Alice Barlow being named Suffolk vice-captain.

The plus-2 handicapped Bury St Edmunds member has represented Suffolk for many years and this appointment is just reward to the service she has given the county. We wish her all the success in her two years in office.

Bury St Edmunds GC members Jasmine Points (left) and Alice Barlow (right) - who is now vice captain of Suffolk's Ladies' team - picked up their county prizes Picture: Wendy Flack

Alice teamed up with Jasmine Points to win Bury St Edmunds GC the prestigious Hallders Trophy, a matchplay knockout for the best scratch pairing in each club in Suffolk.

This was not the end of their collection of awards at the AGM. Alice also won the Suffolk individual matchplay trophy (Churchman Challenge Cup), and the Joy Winn Salver for the best five gross scores in Medal competitions throughout the year.

Jasmine was presented the Suffolk Girls Spring Cup for her triumph in that season-opening tournament last year. She also received the Eva Harris Shield for outstanding achievement as part of the Junior team as a whole who were so successful in the East Region Match Days.

A frost at Thetford Golf Club did not stop the latest Winter League matches from going ahead Picture: Peter Allot

Thetford GC

The Thetford Golf Club Winter League enters its final shootout with all to play for. The nature of the competition means that the race is wide open with only the final round of foursomes to be played on February 23.

Sunday saw the last round of fourball play. As with the previous round there was a hard frost with the course white all over. This did not stop play and some fine scoring was delivered. Indeed it was the first players out in the morning who posting the winning score, in the coldest conditions.

Owen Bailey-Edwards and Andrew Claxton shot 46 points and by virtue of ‘The Count’, pipped Luc Scotts and Ian Brown on the same score. Tied for third place on 44 points were Maurice Anderson and Steve Campbell with Stephen Burridge and Michael Smith.

Burridge and Smith’s fine score saw them leap to the top of the overall competition. Previously they had an amazing 50 points in the last fourball round, so enter the final day with a six-point lead over the nearest challengers – Peter Allott and Gary Robinson. Behind the second-place pair are seven teams within two points, which means the final round has everything riding on it.

Hopefully the frosts will have abated in later February and the full course can be enjoyed without icy winter conditions. Significant winter work woodland continues at pace on the Thetford course as part of its journey of transformation, changes that will bear fruit for the upcoming season and beyond.

The Suffolk GC

Another busy week at The Suffolk GC, with six competitions to report.

Firstly, the Seniors Stableford saw Andrew Rudd top the leaderboard with 33 points, ahead of Neil Mawson on 32 and Adrian Banns on 27.

The Midweek Medal was next, and Rob Kennedy eased of the competition with nett 75 for a four shot margin of victory over Brian Hay on 79. John Dale was third with nett 80.

Then it was The Seniors section again with another Stableford. ‘The Count’ continued his trip to all the competitive clubs this week and assisted John Ellis to first place ahead of Adrian Banns as they both scored 37 points. Andrew Rudd was third on 31.

The final pair of competitions were the weekend Monthly Medals. The Saturday edition was won by Terry Hall with a fine nett 72. Mick Davey was second on nett 77 and Brian Hay third with 78. The Sunday iteration was won by Dave King, who continues his fine run of recent form, with a nett 73. Barry Franklin returned 75 for second and Warren Howell was given third ahead of Ben Day by ‘The Count’ as the pair both scored 77.

Haverhill GC

The weekly Men’s & Ladies Stableford competitions went ahead at Haverhill with some close results. ‘The Count’ was drafted in to separate the top three placings in the Men’s event. Kim Ward got the nod ahead of Lee Sharp and David Pipe after they all returned 35 points.

The Ladies Stableford saw Amanda Smith return the score of the day with 37 points, Linda Alexander was second on 34 and Jackie Condon third with 33 points.

With the mornings getting lighter and the evenings getting longer, Rory McIlroy winning at Pebble Beach and only 59 days until The Masters, can we start thinking that spring is just around the corner? I know I will be trying to keep that positive attitude.

Have a great golfing week.