The formation of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club was due to the support of many founding figures, but nothing would have happened without the generous gift of land by the then town MP, Colonel Walter E Guinness.

His gift was not without conditions, however. Firstly, he made it clear that while the gift of land could be utilised for a ‘golf links’, no charge should fall on the ratepayers of the town. Secondly, that if the facility was to be run by a private company, ‘he links should be available to everyone at the lowest possible price’.

Walter Guinness was an Anglo-Irish politician and businessman. The third son of the 1st Earl of Iveagh, he had family homes in London and Elveden.

Walter Guinness was one of Bury GC’s founders Picture: BSE GC archives

Educated at Eton, he joined the Loyal Suffolk Hussars in 1899 and served in the Boer war, where he was mentioned in dispatches. During WW1, he served in the Suffolk Yeomanry in Egypt and Gallipoli. During his service he rose to brigade major and won the DSO and bar for personal bravery, ending his military career as a lieutenant colonel.

In between he began a career in politics in 1906, representing the town until 1931. He was a director of Guinness, much travelled and a keen sailor, once returning from the Pacific with an unlikely passenger – a Komodo Dragon – which he gave to a zoo.

Thanks go to Graham Judge for these words on Walter E Guinness, and Bury St Edmunds hosted a weekend long Founders Event in celebration of Walter.

The competition comprised of an individual Stableford plus a fourball better-ball and then a Texas Scramble. Running across five days, this allowed maximum entry from the membership.

The individual competitions were split into three divisions. In the Ladies’ Stableford, Audrey Finch topped Division 3 by virtue of The Count ahead of Dorothy Clark, both on 25 points. In Division 2, Theresa Smith scored 38 points with Elaine Bonney in second on 33. Lisa Niemy was crowned champion in Division 1 on 40 points and Karen Batch second on 36.

In the Men’s Stableford Clive Wilson was first on 38 points in Division 3, Gary Sillett settling for second on 38. Keith Smith topped Division 2 with 40 points ahead of his namesake Ben Smith on 39. In Division 1 it was The Count who decided the winner with two players returning 39 points. Andrew Moss came out on top ahead of Michael Brown.

On to the 4BBB, where Josie Aves & Salome Smit were victorious in the Ladies’ competition with 42 points, three shots clear of Mariette Robbertse & Ali Bass, and Chris Reid & Carol Nicholson both on 39.

The Men’s 4BBB was a very close affair, with three pairings returning 44 points. After The Count had done his bidding, Garry Clarke & Guy Lesser emerged triumphant, with Mike Verhelst & David Matter second, and Gareth Douglas & Alex Duhig third.

The next morning the members were randomly drawn into teams and lined up in shotgun formation for a Texas Scramble. Once the siren sounded, battle commenced.

At the end of it all the winning team on the 9-hole course comprised of Howard Dandy, Graham Todd and Roger Cook with a nett score of 28.3.

On the 18-hole course it was club president Judy Hamshere who lead her team to the win. In her team was Ali Whittaker, Paul Winstanley and 10-year-old Alex Sumpter. They returned a score of nett 61. Second place went to Gwen Keywood, Ben Whittaker, Kirsteen Baillie and another junior – William Cobbald – on nett 65.

Well done to everyone who participated in these events, and I’m sure a good few pints of Guinness were enjoyed in thankful memory of Walter and what he did for Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Flempton GC

Suffolk Ladies’ County Golf Association captain Tanya McGregor – together with vice-captain Emily Evans – received a very warm welcome from Flempton Golf Club’s lady members on Saturday.

The purpose of the meeting was to encourage more Flempton members to support county competitions and events. Both Tanya and Emily were very interesting, inspiring and enthusiastic and we are sure that many of our members will be supporting more county competitions this year.

There was plenty of lively chatter amongst the Q & A session and some delicious cakes alongside our coffee. A big thank you to Tanya and Emily for their time spent with us on Saturday which was so productive.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club ran a fun competition for members over the Easter break – a Captain’s Waltz. Players played in teams of four with one score counting on the first hole, two on the second hole and three on the third hole – a pattern which was then repeated for the course.

The event was run as a charity fundraiser for the captain’s charity – the East Anglian Air Ambulance – with over £1,200 raised on the day from golf and raffles.

The winners were the team of Ian Gosling, Mick Tilly, Chris Tilly and Malcolm Fleet, and second place going to Brian Johnson, Neil Adams, Christopher Hawkins and Nicholas Marshall.

Club captain Kevin Cooke said: “I’m thankful to everyone that participated in such a successful day.”

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk Winter League has been brewing nicely and with the final round it all came to an extremely close finish.

Richard Budgen & Dave King produced the best final round of 43 points to leave them on 162 total points. Not to be outdone were Gavin Hogg & Stephen Haygreen, who’s 39 points on the last day also gave them 162 total points.

That meant that after 108 holes of golf, with 72 of them counting, The Count would be needed to step in and decide the winner. He deduced that Richard Budgen and Dave King were the winners, due to their superior final round, and the glory goes to them!

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Senior Men competed over 17 holes for the Charles Grayson Trophy.

Split across two divisions, the scoring was excellent. Dave Smith topped Division 1 with a nett 61, by virtue of The Count, ahead of Neil Holcombe. In Division 2, Dave Kemp scored a nett 62 for the win, beating Nigel Girling’s nett 64 into second.

Have a great golfing week.