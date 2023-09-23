This week saw the final of Division One of the Weston Trophy. The Weston format consists of five singles matchplay games, played off scratch. This year, Division One was split into two leagues, with the winners of each league to play in the final. It really is the ‘Champions League’ of Suffolk Ladies’ golf.

This year's final was played between Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe at Hintlesham Golf Club.

The first match was won by Bury, a convincing win by Alice Barlow over Jude Hanner 7&6.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club's Weston Trophy Division One winning team captained by Hannah Clark Picture: John Read

However, Felixstowe quickly responded with a 5&3 win by Jo Woodward over Jasmine Points.

The remaining matches were all close and the final could have gone either way.

Georgia Parker was putting up a strong challenge against Sarah Anderson-McKee after being 5 down. She got the match back to 1 down, but Sarah's confident hitting, and a decisive 10 foot put on the 15th was the turning point. Sarah won the match on the 17th 3&1.

The Cambridgeshire team who won the East Region Girls Team Trophy hosted at Bury St Edmunds GC Picture: Di Hegarty

The 15th was another decisive hole as the next game was Julie Byford verses Gillian Smith. The game was all square up until the 8th, when Julie went 1 up. It stayed close for the next few holes until Julie went to 2 up on the par 3 13th. A good win on the 14th and 15th saw Julie winning 4&3.

So, it was down to last game featuring Mariette Robbertse and Ann Fosker. The game was close for most of the round, then Mariette won the 16th to go dormie 2 up. The 17th was halved resulting in a 2&1 win - and to win the trophy for Bury St Edmunds.

Hannh Clark, Weston team captain for Bury St Edmunds said: "It was a great achievement for the team. This year was a real squad effort as Ali Bass, Liz Bezance, Joan Garrett, Bev Allen and Wendy Flack all contributed throughout the season to get us to the final.

“I'd also like to thank our supporters who came along on the day to get behind the team - there was a sea of red everywhere on the course.

Stowmarket Golf Club's Barry Knights hosted his President's Day with count back needed to separate the top three in the Stableford and Greensomes competition Picture: John Markham

“On behalf of the team we'd like to thank the Felixstowe Ladies for a great match, which was played in an excellent spirit on the day."

Congratulations to the Bury St Edmunds team who have now won the trophy for the second year in a row, after a previous 23 year drought. I know it’s an abuse of power, but massive well done to my mum Julie Byford for being in all three of Bury’s Weston winning teams. They will now go forward to the English Women's Champion Club tournament next year representing Suffolk.

East Region Girls Team Trophy

Bury St Edmunds GC hosted the East Anglian Junior Team Trophy.

Five counties brought six junior girls per team for a Stableford scoring, best four scores to count format. In tough weather conditions the scoring was excellent, and the matches were played in great spirit.

Each team comprised players within certain handicap categories, which meant that for some players it was their first time representing their county.

The winners were Cambridgeshire (154pts) with Norfolk (148pts) coming second. Suffolk finished fourth with 139 points.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket GC had their Presidents Day, hosted of course by club president Barry Knights. There was a mixed Stableford event on the Saturday, with a mixed Greensomes competition on Sunday.

Matt Pizzey topped the leaderboard in the Stableford event, returning 42 points, one shot ahead of Anne Fenning on 41.

Feeling sorry for Count Back, who hadn’t been required for the top spots, Roger Peck, Phil Fairbrother and Scot Bennett all came in with 40 points, meaning The Count had some calculations to perform. Roger Peck was the fortunate one on this occasion, finishing third.

In the Greensomes competition, Martin and Elaine Anderson where the victors on 41 points, and two pairs finished on 40. Again, The Count was needed to separate them, and it was Mark and Jane Wincer who prevailed ahead of Kim Gilbert and Wally Valentine.

The Stowmarket Grandmothers Trophy was also held this week with Ann Basey-Fisher coming in with a fantastic nett 68 for the win. Linda Whipp finished second once again with The Count’s assistance in front of Fiona Ferrie both on nett 71.

Thetford GC

Some 39 players took to the course on Saturday for the annual Clarkes of Walsham Iron Man Challenge, a competition where the rules state play is with traditional Irons only with a maximum of four in the bag.

Club captain Jason Huggins shot a magnificent 40 points with birdies on 2nd, 5th, 10th, 13th, 16th, 17th and 18th making him the clear winner by three shots. Neil Elers, the sponsor of the competition, came in with 37 points, closely followed by Mat Wabe with 36 points.

There were 58 pairs taking part in the Seniors Open at Thetford this week for a better ball competition bringing in players from across the region. The course was in excellent condition and the weather was perfect.

The pairing of Stephen Webber and William Plant from Middleton Hall were winners with 45 points, with The Count determining their victory over Tim Sims and Phil Rank from Bawburgh. The 3rd place went to Dean Brace and Richard Bland from Stoke-by-Nayland on 44 points, again using The Count’s calculations to put them ahead of Jef Waterson from Colchester and Stephen Wood from Stoke-by-Nayland.

A fantastic week of golf across our area again, as the season continues into autumn. Enjoy the last few knockings of evening play and have a great golfing week.