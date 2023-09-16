The charity, which receives no government funding and requires £17 million per year to operate is a hugely worthy cause that both of the captain’s are proud to support.

There were 30 teams of four competing, and with the shotgun start this meant all 120 players encountered the same weather conditions. Despite persistent and often heavy rain, the day was a success with everyone having a good time both on and off the course.

David & Chris Sherfield, Donald Keith & Andy Dalgleish were the winners of the Bury St Edmunds GC Captain's Charity Day (Donald not pictured)

When it came to the scoring it was a busy time for our dear friend The Count as three teams were tied at the top with 120 Stableford points. Terry Lucas, Michael Fox, Dharam Mavor and Fraser Duffin were the first to fall to The Count’s formula, finishing third. Second place went to Mike Verhelst, Norman Salmon, Brian Lever and Chris Gwinnett-Sharp. Topping the leaderboard were David & Chris Sherfield, Donald Keith & Andy Dalgleish.

The day itself raised more than £7,500 for East Anglian Air Ambulance, with some very generous auction donations assisting the grand total. A massive thank you must go to Stewart Chapman, Vince Coomber and the rest of the organising team ensuring the day ran smoothly.

The Bury Greenkeepers presented an immaculate course for the Charity Day, but on the following Thursday they got their payback!

The Greenkeepers Revenge Social is a 10 hole fun event where the groundstaff get to do some of the things that they probably wish they could do to the members more often.

On a hot afternoon 50 people braved the unknown. With the tee box sprinklers set on a five minute timer, you never knew if you were safe to tee off, or if you would have to contend with a shower during your swing.

The cup on the first hole was in a run off area surrounded by a ring of wooden stakes, the 4th green had approx. 50 bunker rakes stopping your line to the hole, and the flag on the short par -three 9th was actually in the greenside bunker.

Following all this mayhem was a delicious curry night and all that played confirmed that despite the devilishness of the greenstaff, it should really be an annual event.

The Brega Mixed Family Foursomes is exactly that. A mixed pairs Stableford competition open to pairings formed in the same family.

Count Back once again was needed to determine the minor placings, with two pairs coming in with 39 points. Jackie Over & Charles Long finished third, while Theresa & Colin Smith came second.

The winners were Christine & David Reid with 40 points, who contributed their success to some excellent chipping and putting, with a well earned trophy to add to their collection as the reward.

The Grace Denny trophy is a ladies’ competition on the Greene King 9 hole course open to 9 hole members only. This year it was won by Sally Chaplin with 17 points, ahead of Rosemary Stratton on 14.

Thetford GC

The Norfolk Ladies County Golf Association held their annual Autumn Foursomes this week at Swaffham Golf Club, a 36 hole competition. Thetford members had a very good day with Laura Todd and Heather Keeble winning the Scratch Salver with a gross of 163 and a 3rd place for the net trophy.

Another Thetford pair of Kath Malvern and Sue Saunders also played well to win the morning round with 39 points. Once again this made for an exceptional day for Thetford Golf Club.

A Men’s and Ladies’ Red Tee Stableford was held at Thetford and it was a shame that only 28 players took part. The results were fairly evenly spread with Ian Gosling (16) coming in with 44 points, closely followed by Natalie Dominey (24) in 2nd place with 42 points, 3rd Paula Claxton (29) with 41 points and 4th Alan Hodgkinson (15) with 39 points.

The Stowmarket Senior men held their Seniors Trophy competition this week. This two division Stableford event need count back once again to be on hand to do the moderating.

Division 2 had John Smethem in third with 38 points, Martin Anderson the unlucky second on 39 points with Chris Pitt deemed as first by the Count with his 39 points. The scoring in Division 1 was exactly the same, with Glyn Clouting third on 38, Bill Morrison second (39) and Danny Lovett the Winner with his 39.

Pips Pot was also played for. Once again a Stableford event it was a welcome resbite for The Count who wasn’t needed this time. Jim Deasy came third with 38, Barry Lloyd second on 40 and Mark Tibbenham first on 42 points.

Once again a fabulous week of golf news, and next week sees a few more county events drawing to the close, with west Suffolk clubs in the frame for some prizes once again. Have a great golfing week.