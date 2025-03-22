With spring now in full swing, the competitive golfing year at Thetford is emerging from winter hibernation.

Three events were held recently, each bringing a large number of members out to play.

A traditional season opener is an event held in support of the blind golfing community; The English Blind Men’s Stableford.

A herd of deer settled under a blooming tree ahead of the golfers arriving at Thetford. Picture: Peter Allott

Scoring was impressive in mixed conditions with Ross Wilson pipping Luke Du Plooy and Gerald Mayo for first place on countback. All shot a fine 40 points, however Wilson’s last six holes proved decisive in claiming the title.

With a field of 103 players there were 16 scores of 36 or better, perhaps showing there is less rust in many players’ games than would be expected!

The Seniors’ section held their monthly competition which delivered the usual outstanding scoring. Ian Bell won with a fine 43 points followed by John Tapp, Maurice Anderson and Robbie O’Brien on 40 points.

Gavin Clarry was presented with Haverhill Golf Club's Men's Rosebowl trophy Picture: Andy Grimmett

The scoring standard is always high in these competitions and it proved again to be the case with a quarter of the players scoring 36 points or better.

More recently, the Midweek Stableford was won by Anthony Ashall with 38 points, two more than his nearest rival.

The winter work to deliver major improvements across the course is now nearly complete. The newly-created bunkers on the 1st and 2nd holes are being filled with sand and will soon be ready for play once temperatures warm up and the grass surrounding them starts to grow.

Across the course there are many changes, however the club’s ambitions are high and there is more to do in the coming years. Leading the work is course manager Matt Perks who said: “I’m delighted with the winter work the team have completed as you never can be certain what hand the winter weather deals us”.

Haverhill GC

Last week saw the Haverhill GC Men’s section compete in one of the club’s major trophies, TheRosebowl; A medal competition which came down to just a single shot.

Gavin Clarry took top spot with a nett 66, beating Matt Farlieon on nett 67. Martin Cassidy came in third place with a nett 73. The win signalled Gavin’s first career ‘Major trophy’ at Haverhill. Well done, Gavin, and let’s hope that this opens the floodgates for many more to come.

Jackie Condon also tasted success, winning the Ladies’ Rosebowl final with a nett 70. In second place was Geraldine Wheatley with a nett 73 and third place went to Maggie Lambert with a nett 74.

The Men's Midweek Jamie Waner Medal was won by John Mair with a fantastic nett 64, winning by five shots from Trevor Broomfield with a nett 69. In third place was Dennis White with a nett 71.

The Suffolk GC

Eric Gray had a final to remember as he won the Seniors Winter Knock Out against Adrian Crowe. Eric ran out a 4&3 winner to claim the Seniors’ Major and round off a fine winter campaign.

The Seniors continued with a FunDay, played in a pairs scramble format. Howard Lee & David Broster were the winners with a credible 32 points. Second place required the assistance of ‘The Count’ as to pairs finished with 29 points. Andrew Rudd & Michael Field won the adjudication with Eric Gray & Derek Bloomfield having to settle for third.

Graham Chapman tasted success with victory in the March Saturday Stableford. His 37 points was good enough for a one-shot win ahead of Chris Carnaby on 36. James Laflin, never far from the podium, picked up third with 33 points.

In the Sunday Stableford there was no rest for ‘The Count’, this time stepping in to decide first place. Two players returned a superb 42 points but it was the greater last six holes by Duane Towns that got the win over Jack Pearson. Barry Franklin was third on 38 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Continuing the theme of completing winter events, the Bury men held round 4 of the Winter Goblets. A Foursomes Stableford competition with the best three rounds from four counting. Rob Armour & Ryan Day held the lead going into the final round and strengthened their position with a final round 38 to improve their total by three points to finish on 114. Nick Bonney & Colin Gray, perennial high finishers in this competition, did the complete opposite in the final round. Their 29 points was their worst score of the competition and left them on 109, but still good enough for second. Third place needed ‘The Count’s’ assistance as two pairs finished on 107 total. It was Sean Studd& Mark Knight who prevailed over Mike Verhelst & David Matter in the final shakedown. On the day the highest score was 39 from Andy Chivers and Pete Sandry, which saw them rocket up to claim fourth place.

Keeping ‘The Count’ in employment was the Mixed Midweek Stableford. With all players playing off the same orange tee set, the new WHS system was put to the test. Jackie Over and Steve Finch both scored 37 points on the day, but Jackie had the superior back nine to edge out Steve in the card play-off. Third place went to Pam Madams on 36 points.

The club continue to experiment with using different tee sets for competitions to gauge enthusiasm and uptake.

With The Masters only 17 days away, the winter golfing season must nearly be behind us, and with it hopes that our golfing games, just like the azaleas, come into bloom at just the right time.

Have a great golfing week.