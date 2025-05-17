Alice Barlow and Jasmine Points defeated the best pairings in East Anglia to claim victory in the Eastern Region Foursomes Championships.

Thirty-six holes of scratch Medal play on one day at Colne Valley GC provided a stern test of golf for all players.

With Alice holding a +2.1 index and Jasmine 0.7, they were going into the tournament full of confidence, although they found themselves two shots behind the leaders at lunchtime following a 78(+8) to Kelly Cooke and Esther Strous.

Jasmine Points and Alice Barlow show off their prizes Picture: Alice Barlow

The morning was the first time that Jasmine and Alice had played the course, so they were navigating from a course guide printed off from the club's website!

A few of their drives ran out of fairway in the morning and a few three putts caused the dropped shots.

However, in the afternoon the pairing navigated the course better, shooting a 77(+6).

It was a tricky layout combined with top dressed greens which meant patience and trying to limit mistakes.

Some of the highlights on the day was Alice reaching the front edge of the green with her tee shot on the 272 par 4 7th hole, with a hybrid no less! This led to the first birdie of the day.

Another momentum swing came on the last hole of the morning round, a saved par 4 after taking a penalty drop from an errant tee shot. It is things like this you have to do in order to contend in such close run events.

The momentum continued early in the afternoon when Jasmine holed a 40ft putt on the par 4 2nd for birdie, to kickstart the pair’s charge to victory.

It's been nine years since a Suffolk pairing won the East Region Foursomes, the last being Lottie Whyman and Fiona Edmond in 2016, while Amanda Norman and Sharon Luckman achieved the feat in 2012. And now Alice and Jasmine have joined illustrious company in winning this title.

Haverhill GC

Pauline Calmet had a round to remember in winning the Haverhill Ladies’ Weekend Medal with a very tidy nett 66. In second place was Lesley McKeane with a nett 69, while Linda Alexander was in third place with a nett 71.

Meanwhile, there was some tricky conditions to deal with on Sunday in the Social Committee Cup – one of Haverhill’s major tournaments.

The mixed Stableford format allows all of the club members to participate. The top three, however, all scored 39 points, and The Count was required to separate them.

Darren Lyons emerged victorious from the calculations, with Lewis Burridge taking second and Linda Alexander once again having to settle for third.

The Men’s Midweek Medal proved a memorable day for Haverhill president Bob Spittle. He took the course and the field by storm, scoring an amazing nett 63! In second and third place were some great scores also, with nett 67’s coming from David Spittle (runs in the family!) in second place, and Jake Fox in third.

On the same day, the Ladies’ Midweek Medal was won by Judy Farren on a fabulous nett 61. There must've been something in the air on Wednesday with all this low scoring!

In second place was Linda Alexander (that name again) with a nett 66, with Sarah Wordley coming in third place with a nett 67.

The 9-hole Stableford was won by Val Shipp on 19 points, with Christine Grainger in second place on 18 points and Carol Salmon in third place with 16 points.

Flempton GC

It was a quieter week at Flempton, save for the Ladies’ Open, which is always a highlight on the calendar for female golfers from all over Suffolk.

The weather was kind and the day went very well. It was well attended and all the staff did a splendid job making the course and clubhouse look as good as possible.

The format was a fourball Stableford team with the best two scores on each hole apart from the par 3s when all four scores were to count.

The winners were from Eaton, Richmond Park were second and Gog Magog finished.

Thetford GC

Glorious sunshine greeted competitors at Thetford for the Juster Cup, a two-day 36-hole scratch competition that is one of the club’s majors.

A full entry saw some strong performances in the first round, however the wonderful slick, smooth greens also had many suffering.

The first-round lead was held by Rhys Nightingale for much of the day with a gross 75, also tied by Matt Harben. However, late in the day Ben Dominey posted a fine 73 to lead the field. The next closest players were on 77, including left hander Dean Scott.

The starting order for the second round, played on the Sunday, had the leaders going out last, enabling all to assess how their challengers are doing.

Again, hot sun and a strong easterly wind became a challenge for many in the field.

Harben birded the 13th to move to level par on his second round giving him three-shot lead in the tournament over his nearest competitor Scott.

However, he dropped shots on 14 and 15 to have only a one-shot lead, but critically Scott bogied the par 5 17th to give Harben a two-shot advantage on the 18th tee.

Although he missed the green and his chip scampered across the green, Harben was able to get down in two putts for a closing bogey on the last and claim the title.

Meanwhile, Thetford’s Barnard Trophy team, for players over 55, sneaked a win in the first round of this county competition.

Playing at home against Middleton Hall, the match went to sudden death after both teams were tied.

Mike Horley and Robbie O’Brien stepped forward for Thetford, and O’Brien’s curling 15-foot putt on the first hole for par broke the hearts of the visitors and won the match for Thetford.

Unfortunately, Thetford’s Cullington team, for higher handicap players, lost their first-round match away at Eaton Golf Club.

The club’s Myhill team, for lower handicap players, will be in action this next month.

Thetford’s scratch squad goes from strength to strength, winning their second match of the season, at home to Peterborough Milton.

This makes it two wins out of two for this year’s campaign with a tricky away fixture at Peterborough coming up on May 17.