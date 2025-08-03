Thetford Ladies’ section had their Ladies’ Captain Away Day at Stowmarket Golf Club this week, which is a reciprocal arrangement.

Twenty-four members travelled and played an AmAm format with two scores counting on each hole, and all four on the par 3s.

Winners on the day were the captain’s team comprising Helen Price (captain), Sue Pitcher, Carolyn Beaumont and Ann Engwell with 77 points, followed by Andrea Leigh, Adele Pearce, June Stocker and Sheena Setchell on 74 points.

The winning team at Thetford - Ann Engwell, Sue Pitcher, Helen Price (Captain), Carolyn Beaumont. Picture: Peter Allott

Thanks were given to Stowmarket Golf Club for making it such a great day.

Meanwhile, Thetford’s Senior Scratch team suffered a close loss away to Sheringham – the defending champions – in the Norfolk County knockout competition.

Having won their first round, Thetford fielded a strong team, although Sheringham had the edge on the lower handicaps. The match proved to be very close and was in the balance right until the end when Sheringham ran out 3-2 winners.

The main Thetford scratch team beat Luffenham Heath away in their latest match of the 5 Counties Scratch League. The 4½ to 3½ win puts Thetford on the edge of qualifying for the play-off winners final. Other clubs still have to play their matches and Thetford have one more – away to John O’Gaunt.

Team Captain Kevin Cooke said: “It was a huge relief to win this critical match away against a very good Luffenham team. The squad have really delivered as we have rotated players across the season and it shows what strength in depth we have at Thetford, where everyone is playing for the team.”

Haverhill GC

Linda Alexander and Theresa Spittle won The Shrubberies competition last week with 43 points, with the help of The Count from Lindsey Cornish and Caroline Carpenter, who also scored 43 points.

There was also a bit of a battle in the heat last weekend, with 55 golfers playing over 36 holes for the R Brown Cup.

Hamish Stewart was leading the morning’s 18 holes with a stunning nett 65, and managed to keep his cool and maintain first place after 36 holes with a combined nett 137.

Jack Marsh again found himself in second place with a combined nett of 139, two off the pace. In third was Pete Garner with a combined 142.

The Ladies’ Saturday Stableford was won by in form Theresa Spittle with 40 points, while in second place was Linda Alexander with 39 points and in third with 38 points was Geraldine Wheatley.

The Junior Stableford, played on the same day, was won by Charlie Hammond on 35 points.

The Men's Midweek Stableford was a close affair. It was won by Peter Hallett with 39 points, but he needed the calculations of The Count to overcome Anthony Choat in second place. Third place belonged to Stephen Spittle on 36 points.

The Suffolk GC

There were three competitions held at The Suffolk this week.

First up was a Social Texas Scramble, and the scoring was red hot. Returning a nett 59 for victory was the team comprising Gavin Hogg, Ray Burns, Bob Moye and Richard Budgen.

The winning margin was only one shot, from two other teams who scored nett 60.

Once The Count had finished his deliberations, Matt Franklin, Trevor Wright, Richard Allen and Alan Dickinson were given second place ahead of Chris Carnaby, Chris Moye, John Mealey and Matt Hawkins, who had to settle for third.

It was then onto a Seniors’ fun day, again a scramble, but this time in teams of three.

Once again The Count was required to separate the top teams as there was a pair of nett 69s at the top of the leaderboard.

In the end Adrian Crowe, Roger McGann and Alexander MacCormick were adjudged first place, while Andrew Rudd, Norman Hartley and Brian Wilson were awarded second place.

Finally, there was a Midweek Stableford, and thankfully a rest for The Count. John Dale secured victory with 36 points, Stephen Haygreen came in second with 35 and George Pedro was third on 34.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The members at Bury St Edmunds had the chance to compete in one of my personal favourite events of the year, the John Farrow trophy.

The format is pairs 4BBB but the pair can comprise of two men, two ladies or a mixed pairing.

The scoring was excellent with 12 pairs scoring 40 or more points. Taking home the trophy, however, with 44 points were Andrew Thurlbourn and Mark Bond.

Second place went to Alice Barlow and Mark Goater with 43, by virtue of The Count, from Norman Salmon and Phil Castle and also Peter Niemy and Lisa Niemy on the same score.

Elsewhere, The Bury Senior men also competed for The Millenium Shield this past week.

Dominic Curran produced the round of the day. His nett 65 was good enough for a two-shot margin of victory.

Second place, and yet more work for The Count, went to Malcolm Parkinson ahead of John Warboys as the pair both scored nett 67.

Flempton GC

The highlight of the week at Flempton was the annual Ladies’ Invitation Day.

The day was a great success with a variety of winners. Of note was the raffle with the prizes all bespoke pieces of coloured glass that had been donated by the maker.

All together it raised more than £300, which will be added to the captains’ charity, which is the East Anglia Children’s Hospice – EACH.

On the same day, the Flempton men had a friendly match away at Gog Magog GC.

It was a good day for the away side as Flempton ran out 3-1 winners on the Old Course.