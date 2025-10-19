The West Suffolk Golf Sixes League came to a conclusion this past week.

The teams from Flempton (Culford School pupils) and Bury St Edmunds had dominated the previous seven events, winning four and three respectively.

Bury had finished third in the first event of the season and sat two points behind Flempton going into the last round, while Bramford and Feltwell made up the final two teams in the league.

Flempton/Culford (left) and Bury St Edmunds (right) will play in the County Finals Picture: Adam Trett

With four, three, two and one points on offer for the top four teams, Bury knew they needed to win the event and hope that Culford finish third or worse if they were to win the league.

Golf Sixes is a pairs Texas Scramble format over six holes, with no handicaps in play, while the modified Stableford points system keeps things fun. With airshots not counting, and a throw out of the bunker allowed after two failed attempts, the format is one we would probably all enjoy!

The last round was played at Flempton and despite the home advantage Bury managed to win the day. However, Flempton finished second, so were crowned league champions.

Nevertheless, both teams have secured qualification to the County Finals, to be held at Bungay and Waveney Valley GC, this Sunday.

Congratulations to Flempton GC, and the Culford School golf programme, which continues to develop at a pace. And good luck to both teams in the final.

Stowmarket GC

The Pindar Cup is one of the more interesting competitions held at Stowmarket GC.

Using the bogey format, this sees competitors take on the Stowmarket course at individual matchplay.

The golf course always makes par, so you know the score you need to win each hole based on how many strokes you receive. However, this does not make the format any easier, and in fact some often say it is far harder than traditional Stableford or strokeplay. Beating the course can only win you one hole at a time, whereas in Stableford, a four-pointer gains you twice the advantage.

This made the final leaderboard look all the more impressive, with Ben Mills taking the trophy with a superb 5up win versus the course.

This wasn’t without a little assistance from The Count, as Mark Tibbenham, a regular name to this column, also returned 5up, but lost out in the calculations

Nobby Clark had a fantastic round too, but came up one shot short on 4up to secure third place.

There was also time for a Saturday Stableford at Stowmarket and across their standard three divisions there was more work for The Count.

In Division 1, three players all returned 37 points, but the running order went Liam Kerry, Steve Ribbon and Finley Edwards in third.

Division 2 had a clear winner on 38 points – the top score of the day – from Kelvin Last. Second and third was again shared on 36 points with Clive George getting the nod from David Boom.

Finally, Division 3 had Ian Hay atop the chart with 37 points, while again two players scored 36, with Jale Simpson being awarded second place ahead of Alan Hurst.

Haverhill GC

The Haverhill Ladies held their weekend medal. Jackie Condon had the round of the day with a nett 73 from Elaine Ward in second place with a nett 76. Third place went to Amanda Smith with a nett 79.

The men also had a midweek Stableford, which was won by Trevor Broomfield with 41 points. In second place was Rick Baker with 40 points, with a little assistance from The Count, as Jack Marsh was third on the same score.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Eleanor Bryant Grannies Cup is one of the smallest entry criteria but still a very keenly sought after Major at Bury St Edmunds. Played across two days so as many grannies, grandmas, nannies and nannas can play, this event is always well contested.

Jill Cook led the way after day one with 33 points, just ahead of Julie Hamshere on the same score. Particularly apt for Jill as two of her grandchildren – Toby and Amber – have really got into golf at the club this year.

Nobody told Helen O’Connell my nice tie in story, however, as on the second day she blitzed the field with a fantastic 37 points to take the title. Helen’s score was even more impressive when you note that weather conditions were not quite as favourable on the second day.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Jacob Severn produced a fantastic round of gross 73, nett 70, to take the latest Junior Medal. Part of the Suffolk Under-16 squad, Jacob has had another fantastic season as his golf develops. Ethan McCleary narrowly lost out as he also had a nett 70. William Cobbald was third on 73.

The Men’s Medal also saw some excellent scoring. Matt Simpson took Division 1 with a nett 68, from Samuel Peter in second and Barry Hurren in third both on nett 70.

Division 2 was won by vice-captain Sean Frost-Palmer on nett 73. Surely his position of power didn’t influence The Count to give him the victory ahead of past captain Marthinus Robbertse?! Michael Gargett was the victor in Division 3 on nett 69, with Dennis Flynn packing up second place on nett 70 and Andy Donnison in third on nett 74.

The Suffolk GC

The Midweek Stableford saw Alexander Flack continue his run of recent form returning 38 points. Mark Rothon was second on 33 along with James Laflin in third also on 33.

There was also a 4BBB event held, in which Adrian Crowe and Alexander MacCormick stormed the field with a superb 45 points. Second went to Andrew Rudd and Brian Wilson surfing in on 39 points.

There was also a weekend Stableford held. On Saturday, Rothon got redemption for the midweek disappointment and topped the leaderboard on 40 points. Chris Moye was second on 39 and Ray Burns third on 36. On Sunday, Don Lynch secured the win on 40 points with a little help form The Count as Warren Howell also scored 40 points. Third was Duane Towns on 38 points.

Have a great golfing week.