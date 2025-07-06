Flempton Golf Club hosted its annual Charity Day, welcoming 10 teams in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The event featured a variety of fun and competitive challenges, including a yellow ball competition, Beat the Pro, Nearest the Pin, Straightest Drive, a raffle, and a ‘Guess the Number of Tee Pegs.

Topping the leaderboard on the day was Team Eco Cooling, which consisted of Toby Beresford, Rob Dawson, Dom Pettitt and Luke Adams. They made the most of the double points on the yellow ball, finishing with an impressive 144 points.

Flempton Golf Club hosted its Charity Day last week Picture: Simon Byford

In second place was Campbell’s Clan (Mark Elliott, Jane Elliott, Kieran Murphy and Lucy Lawson) with 134 points, followed by Team TNS, which was made up Jeremy Nunn, Tom Barker, Doug Inglis and Luke Tyce, who scored 125 points.

The day was incredibly well supported, with great energy and enthusiasm from all participants.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who donated a prize, sponsored a hole, contributed to the raffle or made a generous donation. The support has made a real difference to families who rely on EACH’s vital services. Well done Flempton GC.

Haverhill GC

Congratulations go to Martin Cassidy on winning the Cecil Darken for 2025. This trophy is presented to the golfer with the two best nett scores from three medal rounds in the Over-55 years of age category. Martin scored an impressive nett 135, pipping the trophy from Paul Tebbutt with a combined 136.

Meanwhile, an impressive nett 65 from Pat O'Sullivan saw him victorious in the Men's Medal on Sunday, some terrific golf!

In second place was Jamie Morse, with a little help from The Count, ahead of Paul Turner on nett 66 – also a great score!

The Men's Midweek Medal was won by Dennis White with a nett 65. Josh Emery came in second place on nett 66, playing off 4.

Congratulations also to Lesley McKeane on winning the Ladies’ Saturday Stableford on 41 points from second place Lindsey Cornish on 30 points. In third place was Geraldine Wheatley on 29 points.

The Junior Stableford – played on the same day – was won by Josh Emery on 39 points, with Rhys Turner in second place on 31 points. Freddie Swinburn on 28 points completed the podium.

Thetford GC

Thetford Ladies have enjoyed success across the county these past weeks.

The Scratch Team played their first league match away against Eaton, which they won 2-1.

The Gillieson Team – a county competition – followed this up with a second-round win away against Wensum Valley, as they also triumphed by a 2-1 margin. They now go on to play Royal West Norfolk (away) in the quarter-finals on Sunday, July 27.

The ladies also played their second round County Carrick match at home, against Hunstanton, which they won 4 & 3.

Elsewhere, in the NLCGA Inter Club League, Thetford I beat Mattishall 4½ to 2½ and then beat Barnham Broom 6 to 1 – a great start to the campaign.

And finally, in the friendly league, the ladies managed an honourable draw in an away match against Hunstanton.

The Thetford Ladies certainly continue to blaze a trail in Norfolk County Golf!

The club’s annual mid-summer get together – Club Summer Meeting - was also held last week. The day features a singles competition in the morning, a mixed in the afternoon and food for all members courtesy of the club.

This year’s event saw a bumper entry with Richard Scott coming out on top with a fine 41 points on a very hot day – he pipped Gary Scott by one point to claim the title.

The mixed was won by Antony and Bowii Rocker with 42 points, while the post-game meal was enjoyed by all who benefited from the sunny conditions.

Stowmarket GC

The weekend Men’s Stableford events at Stowmarket once again produced some excellent scoring.

On Saturday, Mark Tibbenham topped Division 1 on 40 Points, one point ahead of Trevor Golton in second on 39. Division 2 saw Clive George also win on 40 points, from Tom Collett on 38. Ian Hay scored 39 to win Division 3, with Rick Ruegg coming home second on 37.

Sunday’s scoring was as red hot as the temperatures as Division 1 was won with 41 Points by Elliot Pizzey, but only by virtue of The Count from Ben Grogan, also on 41. Division 2 saw the round of the weekend, with Wayne French returning 45 points, from Nigel Carrick in second on 40.

Malcom Appleyard topped the tree in Division 3 with 41 points, while Gavin Hunt returned second with 38 points.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk GC are gearing up for their Club Championships, and as is tradition, the week before there is an auction held for the members to bid on who will emerge victorious in the gross and nett prizes at the event.

Before the hammer went down however, a Stableford was held. Gary Last showed that he would be in with a shout for top prize in the Championships, after he scored 39 points from his 2 handicap to top the leaderboard.

Don Lynch – more than capable of his own shouting – also scored 39 points, but lost out by The Count’s calculations. Don will look for revenge next week in the nett competition no doubt.

The Suffolk members also held their Daily Mail Foursome qualifier, with the top pair going on to represent the club next season in this national knockout event.

John Dale & Brian Hay will be wearing the badge after the pair returned a fine nett 68, pipping Mark Rothon and John Pritchard by just one shot.

Lastly, just a quick word regarding the Weaver brothers. Both Tyler and Max attended final qualifying for The Open Championship this past week.

Tyler missed out by just one shot at Royal Cinque Ports and Max too didn’t quite make it at Burnham & Berrow.

Just to qualify for the final 36-hole shootout is magnificent, and we continue to follow their careers with great interest.

It would be wonderful to have a pair of brothers from our little patch of England competing in a Major championship in the future.

Have a great golfing week.