With the excitement of the Solheim Cup and the upcoming (at the time of writing) Ryder Cup, it would have been easy to overlook the biggest team event of the week, The ‘Romp in The Swamp’.

The brainchild of The Suffolk GC’s always forward thinking PGA professional Steve Hall, The Romp in The Swamp is a match play event between Steve’s team and the current club captain, Perry Garrod.

Eight pairs and one singles match took to the course to do battle.

Michaelmas Bowl winners Theo Thomas (left) and Justin Clarke (right) with Bury St Edmunds GC Junior captain Sam Holland (centre) Picture: Sue Russell

In true Suffolk style there were mixed pairs, men’s and ladies’ teams doing battle, and one can imagine much enjoyment and banter in the games.

The team on paper looked very balanced to the neutral observer but it was Steve’s team who prevailed six points to three.

Highlights included a seven and six pickling (due to where the match would have finished) for Danny Hawkins and Alf Jackson against Rob and Tom Sadler.

Another good scalp for Steve’s team was Steve Cable defeating Chris Tate in the solitary singles match.

However the result of the day, on the losing side unfortunately, was Rhys Nightingale and John Dale winning 9 and 8 against Richard Clegg and Paul Hawkins.

There was more misery for Paul Hawkins in the September Saturday Stableford, he returned 42 points but so did Danny Hawkins and Count Back (sitting in his Transylvanian tower) decided Danny had the better back nine and awarded him the victory.

The Sunday iteration of the September Stableford was won by Glenn Barker on 43 points, with Stephen Hargreen getting the blessing of The Count, gaining second place ahead of Len Hopkinson both on 42.

Continuing the busy time at The Suffolk for The Count, the September midweek Stableford needed his calculation.

This time George Pedro was the lucky winner ahead of Peter Plumb, both on 39 points.

Buy St Edmunds

The Junior Michaelmas Bowl is a foursomes event, a rarity for junior golf at club level.

Eight pairs took to the course in the alternate shot format, and it was the left/right combo of Theo Thomas and Justin Clarke who took the victory with a very respectable 38 points.

In second place were the brothers Cobbold, William and Edward, with 37 points. It was a great competition to close out the holidays, which has seen many of the juniors reduce their handicaps having spent large parts of the summer working on their games, well done to all.

From the future we switch to the history, and it was both the Men’s and Ladies’ past captains trophies at Bury this last week.

Marthinus Robbertse came out on top of yet another Count Back formula after he and Alan Garret both returned 37 points.

Judy Hamshere sealed the Ladies event with 36 points and Joan Garret finished runner up completing the Garrett second place sweep.

Stowmarket

The Stowmarket Seniors held their Greensomes competition this week.

Neil Jefferies and Bob Middleton returned a fantastic 44 points to win, with Alan Hull and Danny Lovett coming second with 42 points.

Third place went to Stuart Harland and Neil Holcombe for their 41 points.

The Saturday Men’s Medal was a two division affair with Paul Collins coming out on top in Division One with a nett 66, and Ian Tuson in Division Two with a net 67.

The Sunday Medal provided some additional work for The Count, with three players returning a nett 65.

Dave Munro had the requisite score to top the calculation, with Matt Pizzey second and Steve Martin third. Once again Count Back was required in Division Two, with Declan Smith’s 69 adjudged to be superior to Nigel Stiff’s 69.

International Call Ups

Tyler Weaver (Bury St Edmunds GC) has started his University time in Florida well, with good results in his first few events, however he will have to leave his new home having been called up to represent England in the World Amateur Team Championships to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course in the UAE next month.

Also receiving a call up, and a trip away from her Culford schooling will be Nellie Ong (Thetford) who has been chosen to represent England in the World Junior Championships in Canada.

It is fantastic to have local representation for our country across the globe, and a special mention to east Suffolk golfer Gregor Tait who will be competing against Tyler for Scotland in Abu Dhabi.