Gary Last had a weekend to remember when he picked up the Club Championship at The Suffolk.

Gary successfully defended his title with a gross 155 across the 36 holes.

His opening 3 over par 75 gave him a seven-shot lead to sleep on Saturday night, and he duly kept shot-for-shot with his nearest competitor in round two to wrap up the victory.

Gary Last successfully defended his title at The Suffolk Golf Club Picture: Perry Garrod

Richard Clegg took second place on 162, with James Laflin chipping into third place on 171.

In the nett event, Clegg again had to settle for second place as Sheila Burns was the winner. Sheila’s superb nett 65 in round two shot her seven places up the leaderboard and in the end the margin of victory was six shots. Nett 140 with a 4 under handicap is a fantastic result and will no doubt encourage a handicap reduction.

In traditional Suffolk style, there was the ‘best of the rest’ Stableford event on the Sunday for those who didn’t make the cut in the main Championships.

Evan Whitehurst returned 38 points, showing that his Saturday round was just a blip.

Congratulations to all the players who took part in hot and windy conditions.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Lucas Bond won the latest Junior Major at Bury St Edmunds.

The Suffolk Under-16 and Under-18 representative scored a 79 gross to win the Jubilee Shield, beating Shae Baldwin but just one shot.

There is also a Jubilee Plate for the best nett score and that went to Luke Lisney in his first ever Junior competition, returning a nett 70 to win by three shots.

Meanwhile, Bury’s Senior Men competed for The Rosebowl – one of the Major events in the calendar.

A Stableford event, this is always a keenly contested competition. David Ives, however, had other ideas, as he blew the field away with a fantastic 47 points.

By his own admission he has had a poor run of form recently and commented: “It was just one of those days where everything kept going in.”

Conor Bignell and Stephen Clarke were the nearest challengers on 39 points.

Elsewhere, The Bury Ladies competed in the Medal Trophy – an event for all the Medal competition winners of the previous year.

The Count was required to determine the winner, and it proved that a knowledge of numbers is useful to sway The Count, as former maths teacher Joan Hogarth had the winning formula.

Joan’s nett 75 was supremum to that of Jo Beresford on the same score.

Haverhill GC

Robbie Rudge had a day to remember by winning the President’s Putter with a fantastic nett 64. In second place was Jordan Marsh on 66, with Andy Tabrar coming in third with a nett 67.

The Ladies’ June Smith Salver – one of Haverhill’s Major trophies – was won by Theresa Spittle with 41 points.

The P Franklin Junior competition was won by Harry Stevenson with 39 points, from Rhys Turner in second place on 37 points. In third place was Freddie Thorp on 33 points.

Meanwhile, there was some fantastic scoring by Gary Smith in the Midweek Medal. He shot a nett 68 from second place Steve Nichols on nett 69, Steve Robinson with a nett 70 rounded off the top three.

On the same day, the Ladies’ Midweek Medal saw Lindsey Rushmore and Pat Kennedy both shoot an outrageous nett 63.

The Count was required to determine the winner, with Lindsey coming out on top this time. In third place was Mandy Williamson on nett 70.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Captain’s Weekend was a huge success, and a mixed Stableford was the order of the weekend’s competitions.

On Saturday, Tisha Mortlock topped the pile in Division One with 38 points, with the help of The Count ahead of Ben Forgan on the same score.

Ray Sheridan won Division Two on 42 points, finishing one shot clear of Dale Rozier on 41. Division Three went to Tony Boyce also on 42, with Andrew Squirrell second on 38.

On Sunday Finley (The Elder) Edwards won Division One with 38 points, ahead of Ben Grogan on 37.

Rozier repeated his 41 points from Saturday, but this time it was good enough to win Division Two ahead of Shaun Thorpe on 40 points.

Anthony Taylor took Division Three on 43 points, which was the top score of the weekend, and it meant that Rhys Gardener had to settle for second place on 40 points.

Thetford GC

Sunday saw one of the largest events in the Thetford calendar, the Captain’s Charity Day.

Open to all, this event saw teams play a fun and competitive day of golf with much of the proceeds going to the Captain’s charity.

The winning team for this year’s event was Carla Myhill, Elizabeth Johnson, Linda and David Minton with a fine score of 92 points, pipping three other teams on 91.

Fine weather and golf were followed by fine food for all.

Thetford also held one of its open competitions – the Senior AmAm – an event played in teams of four.

Players travelled from across the region to play and the entry list was full months before play. The winning team scored an impressive 95 points, so congratulations to Trevor Warren, Ian Smith, Richard Bland and Trevor Bruce, all from Stoke-by-Nayland

The Hanworth Trophy, meanwhile, is a long-established competition at Thetford for members with handicaps between 20 to 28.

This year’s winner was Alan Grierson with a nett 73, winning by virtue of The Count from Alan Robertson.

And Thetford’s scratch team got their 2025 campaign in the 5-Counties Scratch League back on track with a 6-2 home win against Gog Magog.

After two recent defeats, this result was crucial in keeping the season going and the team duly delivered. Their next match is away at Gogs, which will be a tough outing for the team.

Have a great golfing week.