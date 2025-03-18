GolfSixes has become an integral part of many Suffolk golf clubs since the initiative launched in 2017. In fact, when the Suffolk Golf Union announced their 2025 under-16s squad, half of the 14 players had participated in The Golf Foundation’s GolfSixes League programme.

There were 9,179 junior golfers across the country who participated in Golf Sixes in 2024, and nearly 34,000 youngsters have been part of the scheme in its seven-year history.

Chairman of the county’s junior committee, Trevor Mason, said: “GolfSixes League has proved to be an unqualified success in Suffolk.

Columnist Simon Byford with his winning GolfSixes team, three of which have gone on to represent Suffolk

“Supported by the Golf Foundation and the Golf Union, clubs have bought into the concept of providing not only great fun but also a competitive element for their beginners by competing in the leagues.”

The CEO of The Golf Foundation, Brendon Pyle, said: “It’s brilliant to see the success of GolfSixes League in Suffolk, with the men’s union committing funding to an additional league in the county right at the start of the initiative and always being at the forefront of testing enhancements to the programme such as GolfNines.”

Whilst the success of the elite juniors in the county is to be highly applauded, Golf Sixes has also provided a great breeding ground for junior club membership and recreational participation within the clubs. These are the golfers that will become future adult golf members and engage with the sport for the rest of their lives, that is the true legacy.

Tyler Weaver (pictured in action last year) will compete at a PGA Tour event in Mexico later in 2025 Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Tyler Weaver

Regular readers will know that we have followed Tyler Weaver’s amateur career with great interest. The former Culford School pupil and Bury St Edmunds GC member has been continuing his golf development at Florida State University, and saw him be crowned freshman of the year last term.

In his sophomore year he has gone one step further and won his first event, The Cabo Collegiate.

After a three-man, three-hole sudden-death play-off, Tyler emerged victorious and will now get the chance to test his craft at the highest level. The win allows Tyler an exemption into the World Wide Technology Championship on the PGA Tour in November. Getting a PGA Tour exemption will give Tyler and his team a great insight as to where his game stacks up against the best players in the world and will provide a huge motivating factor for the rest of the college season.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Men’s captain Garry Clark took the honour of topping Division One in the first club strokeplay event after the re-opening of the 10th and 11th holes at Bury St Edmunds GC. His 39 points was one shot ahead of his regular playing partner, Colin Aves, who held off Andrew Moss and Ben Hyett into second place with the help of ‘The Count’ after they all scored 38 points.

Division Two saw Phil Royal produce the round of the weekend with 42 points, holding off Phil Southgate with 39 and Ollie Smith with 38.

Richard Hope continued his fine run of recent form by topping Division Three with 39 points, Chris Welsh was second on 34 and Bob Rnville third with 32.

The Ladies also held a weekend Stableford across three divisions. Amanda Watson topped Division One with 35 points. There was a threeway tie for the minor placings on 31 points, and after ‘The Count’ had done the calculations, Liz Bezance was awarded second, Julie Byford third and Joan Garrett fourth.

Division Two again saw the highest points accumulation with Kirstene Baillie scoring 38. Second went to Karen Batch on 35 and Carol Nigholson third on 34.

Division Three went to Theresa Smith with 34, and it was a splitting of the Jill’s for the minor placings. ‘The Count’ had Jill Holder second and Jill Cook third after they both scored 32 points.

The Bury St Edmunds Juniors kicked off their 2025 Junior Club with a Stableford event. Playing across the season every entry into these weekend competitions scores points toward the Junior Order of Merits across two divisions at the end of the season, split at 18 handicap.

Shae Baldwin got off to a flying start with 41 points, which represented a gross 76 from his nine handicap. Rafa Richardson was second with 28 points and Alex Sumpter third on 24.

Finally, there was a nine-hole course Mixed Stableford. Peter Thomas got the nod over Michael Sturgeon when they both returned 17 points, and Russell Green took precedence this time around over Jackie Thomas for third as they both scored 16 points.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Men competed in a weekend Stableford, across three Divisions. In Division One on Saturday Matt Rawlings personified form being temporary and class permanent, as he scored 36 points to top the standings. Matt Holbrook continued his well documented fine run of early season form with a second place 35 points with the help of ‘The Count’ ahead of Kieran Issitt.

Division Two saw Trevor Golton top the table on 40 points. In second, and a much-needed boost for all us aging fathers whose sons are gunning for us, Ian Hurst-Cotton held off his son Liam with 38 and 36 points.

It was Division Three at Stowmarket that produced the highest score, with Ben Skinner returning 44 points. Second went to CalumBraker on 40 aghead of Dave Overman on the same score.

On Sunday, Jamie Young secured Division One victory with 40 points but there was no rest for ‘The Count’ awarding Mark Wilder second and Peter Blenkinsop third on 38 apiece.

Division Two had Stuart Buttle in first on 41, Gareth Knowles second with 39 and Roger Hall third with 38.

Division Three again saw the highest score of the day with Anthony Taylor adjudicated his way to 43 points, Stuart Harland fired in second place on 39 and Colin Mark was on the spot for third with 36.

Sport editors’ footnote: I was sad to learn of the death of this column’s predecessor, Chirs Boughton. He was an inspiring character who wrote for us across both angling and golf for many years. He will be missed. R.I.P Chris.