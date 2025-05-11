It was back in 1994, when what is now called The Suffolk Golf Club, was known as Fornham Park Golf Club.

At that time it was owned by a Japanese company, who made it pay and play only. The club had more than 600 members at the time, and many of the members left and found other courses to join.

A small nucleus of members thought it would be a good idea to form a Golf Society, fill it with ex-members, so they could all get together five times a year to play, and meet up with old friends, who they had maybe lost touch with.

Lark Valley Golf Society members Peter Warren, Peter Bugg and Nigel Burton Picture: Adrian Simons

Some of the trophies from the original Fornham Park were salvaged and used as prizes.

The very first captain in 1994 was Peter Warren and he donated the Warren Bowl to the Society, which is still played for today – as are all those original trophies.

They elected a committee, a treasurer, a handicap secretary, drew up a constitution and decided that they would try and raise money for charity each year.

Each year a new captain would decide which charity to raise money for and last year £1,000 was collected for Sextons Manor Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

There were in excess of 80 members in the beginning. Back in the day, you had to be an ex-member of Fornham Park to join the Society, whereas today it doesn’t matter which club you are from, you are more than welcome to join.

We have members from such clubs as Bury St Edmunds, The Suffolk, Flempton, Haverhill, Thetford and even Yarmouth & Caister!

The Society is now in its 31st year, and although its membership has dwindled somewhat over the years, it still has an impressive 40 members.

Some of the older members have since left, but with new members joining every year the Society is looking stronger and with luck, should continue for a good few years yet.

The Lark Valley Society held their most recent event at Brett Vale GC. With nearest the pin prizes and two Handicap Divisions, there was all to play for, including the 30th Anniversary Decanter, which was the main trophy of the day.

Zena Knight took the victory in the Ladies Division 2 with 33 points, Theresa Smith was second on 25. In Division 1 Michelle Gough was triumphant on 25 points, with Sheila Burns second on 23.

Russell Gould took top spot in the Men’s Division 2 on 34 points, Ian Turner coming in second on 28. Nigel Bryant led the pack in Division 1 on 32 points, with Adrian Simons second on 31.

The 30th Anniversary Decanter winner, and returning the best overall score on the day, was Louise Andrews with 35 points.

Thank you to Adrian Simons for compiling this piece and to The Lark Valley Golf Society for continuing the legacy of the original club on the Lark Valley Course.

Flempton GC

Another busy week at Flempton Golf Club has passed with some mixed results.

On Thursday, May 1, Flempton entertained Ufford Park for the first round of the Beaumont Trophy.

There were teams of eight players playing in four matches of better ball, which means each match should continue to the bitter (or sweet?) end. However, on this occasion all the matches were called in early due to the fact that Flempton already had an unassailable lead! Congratulations to the captain, Simon Price, and all the Flempton Team.

Saturday saw the Flempton Stenson team head off to Felixstowe for their first round. Flempton put up a good fight and played well but were convincingly beaten by the better team.

Back at home, there was a men’s Medal, which was won by Steve Banthorpe with a nett score of 66, closely followed by Robert Shaw with nett 68.

On Sunday, the Coronation Cup Stableford was played in rather cold and blustery conditions.

It was played over the Sir John Wood course, where the use of different tees always provides interest and a challenge.

It was won by Chris Tate with a score of 40 points, very closely followed by Jon Herd with 39.

Well done to all the players and the greens staff for producing a great course for all the matches.

Haverhill GC

The weather was fantastic for The Foundation Cup, one of Haverhill GC’s major events, which a 36-hole medal event held over two consecutive days.

The pin positions were tricky and the greens slightly faster, which produced some great scoring across the weekend.

Daniel McCarthy won the Foundation Cup at Haverhill Golf Club, which was presented by captain Lee Russell. Picture: Linda Alexander

With the mixed format, the WHS adjustments created a level playing field.

Daniel McCarthy recorded an unreal combined nett total of 132, to win by eight shots! In second place was Mandy Williamson with a nett 140, with a little help from The Count, ahead of Lee Russell in third place on the same score.

Haverhill also held a midweek Stableford, which was won by Paul Hinchliffe on 41 points, again with assistance from The Count, from Tarrik Kennedy in second place. In third place was Colin Rudge with 40 points.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Ladies Past Captains Trophy was played in the medal format. It was won by Rani Pearson on nett 68, with Liz Laflin second on nett 70 and Elaine Anderson in third on 71.

The Rabbit Cup is a singles Stableford competition, in which Clare Peck took top spot with 36 points and once again Elaine Anderson had to settle for a minor placing, coming in second with 35 points.

The Caterers Vase was also played for, in a pairs Stableford format. L Whipp & M Wincer produced the score of the day with 45 points, J Middleton & R Middleton came in second with 44 points and P Partridge & T Partridge were third on 39.

Have a great golfing week.