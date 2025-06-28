The sun came out for Helen Price, who hosted her Captain’s Day at Thetford Golf Club.

A total of 32 women took part in the main competition, with the format being a drawn pairs competition consisting of six holes of Greensomes, six holes of Texas Scramble and six holes of Betterball with Andrew Bloom, the club captain, acting as starter. There was also a 13-hole Stableford competition held.

Club chef Tony Walton outdid himself with a delicious cold buffet and a wonderful array of desserts, which were thoroughly enjoyed by all, and the prize presentation took place after the meal.

Captain Helen Price (centre) with Carolyn Beaumont (left) and Margaret Heyward (right) Picture: Peter Allott

On the day, Carolyn Beaumont & Margaret Hayward combined perfectly to return 39 points, and with the help of The Count, secure top spot.

Wendy Puttock & Vera Squirrell also scored 39 points but it was only good enough for second, while Jan Bone & Carolyn Child finished third on 38 points.

In the 13-Hole Competition the winner was Barbara Egan.

The longest day of the year at Thetford is the traditional date for fun event – the Champagne Brunch Scramble.

A shotgun start at 8am saw competitors play a four-person Texas Scramble.

Always hotly contested, this year was no different, with an outstanding winning score of nett 51 by the team of Callum and Rory Olpin, Sam Smith and Joseph Snell.

Their two-shot winning advantage over second place beat the best of the 29 teams playing.

After play, all players retired to the clubhouse to enjoy a splendid champagne brunch and share stories of shots and opportunities missed.

Meanwhile, the Sidgwick Cup is one of the premier events at Thetford and it counts towards the Order of Merit.

The winner with a fine nett 66 was Steve Duffety. Receiving five shots, Duffety shot a one under par gross 71, which was the model of consistency, featuring one eagle, one bogey and 16 pars. Runner-up was Steve Randall.

The event is a qualifier for the Cowan and Oliver Cup, with the top eight gross scores going through to play a scratch knockout for this prestigious trophy.

The Thetford Seniors also held a Medal competition, which was won by Peter Allott, who shot nett 67 to win by two shots from Reginald Mayhew. His 72 gross was achieved on a day when strong winds blew away the hopes of many in the field.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Seniors’ Club Championship is the top competition for golfers aged 55 and over, and is always hotly contested by the men.

For 2025, there was a Ladies’ event introduced, and again this promises to become a tough prize to win.

In the men’s competition, two players scored 153 total for the 36 holes, meaning a sudden death play-off was needed.

Dave Reid and John McKeown headed to the first hole and after a very solid regulation par, Dave emerged the victor.

In the Ladies’ event, things were again close, with Liz Bezance and Julie Byford trading blows in the second round.

Liz held a two-shot lead with two to play but Julie managed to close with pars on 17 and 18 to claw back the deficit and take a one-shot victory.

Flempton GC

One of the great peculiarities at Flempton Golf Club is the Sir John Wood’s Course.

This is an 18-hole card which employs differing tee boxes across the holes. Some holes will play shorter and longer than any player is most accustomed to, and is definitely something other clubs could adopt.

The Flempton Ladies held a Stableford competition on the Sir John Wood course, with Scarlett Neill returning a fantastic score of 44 points to claim victory.

The highlight of the week was the Flempton Parks’ team recording a splendid win away against Hintlesham.

After the four matches had finished both teams were tied and a play-off ensued. It was played by Alf Sanford & Jonathon Jones and they won the first hole after Alf played a great 8 iron in to 3ft and then sunk the birdie putt!

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Ladies played for the Elizabeth Smith Trophy, a Stableford competition. June Middleton took top spot with 37 points, Barbara Millier came second with 35 and Charlotte Wallace third on 34.

There was also a weekend Medal to be played. All three Divisions on Saturday were won with a nett 64.

James O’Doherty was the winner in Division 1, Division 2 was Phil Coleman and Neil Jefferies took Division 3.

On Sunday, nett 62 was the top score, with Den Andrews taking Division 3. In Division 2 Carlton Matthews returned nett 66 for the win and Lee Edwards won Division 1 on nett 65.

Lark Valley GS

The Lark Valley Golf Society played their third Society game at Tydd St. Giles.

The top prizes were the Jubilee Cup for the Ladies, which was won by Claire Turner on 24 points.

The Warren Bowl was the trophy for the men and it was Adrian Simons that celwinning that with 34 points. Notable other scores on the day were Andrew Mackintosh and Louise Andrews, both scoring the same as the winners of The Jubilee and Warren but losing out by virtue of The Count.