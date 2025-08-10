The school summer holidays bring about lots of competitive golf for the juniors at the clubs in our area.

At Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Golf Clubs they held their Junior Club Championships this past weekend. Both tournaments were held over 36 holes and as both clubs have very strong junior sections, this event is always going to be hotly contested.

Junior Captain Finlay Edwards presenting the Stowmarket Junior Championship trophy to Henry Ridgeon. Picture: Jon Markham

At Stowmarket, it was Henry Ridgeon who defended his title with a gross 152, scoring a one over par gross 70 in the second round to claim victory. Johnathan Points was second on 156 and George Prentice was third with 161.

There was success for the other half of the Points siblings as Jasmine Points was the runaway winner at Bury St Edmunds. Her one under par gross 73 in round one set up a four-shot lead, which she extended in round two with another round in the 70s for a gross 150 and a nine-shot margin of victory. Shae Baldwin had a weekend to remember, coming second in the gross with 159 and first in the nett Championship. Third place went to Tyler Korell.

I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Jasmine Points who is off to attend US college in Kentucky this September. Jasmine has been a member at Bury St Edmunds for over seven years, starting in the JDP scheme and playing Golf Sixes before gaining full 18-hole membership. She has represented Bury St Edmunds in the Stearn, Weston and Haskell competitions, helping the club to win two of these trophies. She has also successfully represented both Suffolk Juniors and full Ladies teams, and competed well in both regional and national competitions, winning the East Anglian Foursomes this year as an example. Everybody at the club wants to wish her all the best as she continues her studies and develops her golf game in America.

Max Weaver

Bury St Edmunds GC member Max Weaver won the Welsh Amateur Championship at Whitchurch GC. 36 holes of strokeplay saw Weaver qualify as first seed for the matchplay that follows. In fact his 66 in round two was the lowest of the week across the whole field so Weaver went into the matchplay brimming with confidence.

However matchplay can be a topsy turvy format. Weaver went through his round of 32 match on the second extra hole. He went one better in the round of 16 and took his match to the 21st (third extra) hole. He won his quarter-final and semi-final matches 1 up. So far Weaver had played 131 holes compared to 116 by his opponent (and number two seed) Paddy Mullins. Almost a full extra round!

The added holes didn’t seem to bother Weaver as he stormed the 36-hole final 9&8 to claim the victory. This replicates the success Weaver had at this event in 2023, and sets him up perfectly for the rest of his competitive season.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Ladies at Bury competed for the Jo Scott Trophy, a Stableford event for players over 21 handicap.

The Count was required to determine the placings as two players scored 37 points. Theresa Smith got the nod ahead of Cherry Eales in second place. There was more work for The Count deciding third place as Alison Whittaker’s 35 was superior to that of Sandra Reed.

There was also a Men’s Medal held. Alex Storey had the round of his life with a gross 74 nett 67 to take Division 1. Philip Castle was second on 69. James Nutt had a nett 66 to take Division 2 with Richard Prouse second scoring nett 67. Division 3 was a tighter affair with The Count called in to decide Jamie Crack’s nett 71 had a better back nine holes than that of Stefan Marks.

The Suffolk GC

Three competitions to report from The Suffolk this week. Starting off with a Seniors Stableford, Nick Rippington returned an excellent 39 points to top the leaderboard. Alan Horne burrowed his way into second place with 38 points ahead of Paul Anderson in third with 32.

Next up was a Midweek Medal and it was clearly a day for Christian names beginning with C. Chris Moye returned the best score of the field with a nett 72. Colin Holder placed second with nett 74, by virtue of The Count ahead of Chris Carnaby, who also scored nett 74. For reference there were no other C’s in the field!

Lastly there was a Seniors Medal. Nick Rippington continued his fine form but his nett 72 was only good enough for second place. Top spot went to Bob Hope on nett 71, with Andrew Rudd in third on nett 73.

Have a great golfing week.