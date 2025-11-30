Friday, November 21 will be remembered by two golfers as the day they both made a Hole-In-One - Kevin Button on the 11th hole at Stowmarket, and Christina White aced the 18th hole also at Stowmarket.

A Hole-In-One is always special, but there is something about finishing your round in style like that on the 18th hole that feels just that extra bit remarkable. Personally I have always enjoyed the 18th at Stowmarket, to finish with a par 3 is an unusual but certainly exciting way to finish a course.

Kevin Button and Christina White celebrate their Hole-In-Ones. Pictures: Jon Markham

There were also two Stableford competitions for the Stowmarket men.

On that Friday, Gareth Knowles topped Division 1 with 39 points, Nigel Burch was second on 38 and Dave Bicknell third on 37. Division 2 saw the same winning score of 39 points, this time by Keith Clampin. Stephen Brown was second on 36 and Michael Farrow third with 35.

With much tougher conditions on the Saturday, the scoring reflected the cold winds and rain that affected the competitors.

Dale Rozier stood up to the challenge the best in Division 1, scoring 36 points. He was assisted by The Count, however, who placed Colin Leathers in second and Mark Turnbull third as all three players scored the same tally.

Tom Collett topped Division 2 with 35 points, Kim Double was second on 34 and Shaun Thorpe third scoring 32. Division 3 was won by Matt Smythe returning 30 points, Duncan MacDonald was second with 26 and Craig Riches third on 18.

Haverhill GC

Stowmarket GC was not the only course yielding Hole-In-Ones last week. Steven Furniaux aced the 16th hole during the midweek Stableford competition.

The midweek stableford, however, was won by Trevor Broomfield with 40 points. In second place was Gerry Scott with 38 points. Freddie Daniels also scored 38 points but fell foul of The Count’s calculations.

Wayne Smith was victorious in the men’s monthly weekend Stableford, scoring 42 points. Greg Street came in second place with 41 points again with help from The Count ahead of Steve Robinson.

The Seniors Remembrance Plate, played on Monday, saw Dave Hedley win the competition, with Ivan Drury winning the Super Seniors. Thank you all for helping to raise such a fantastic donation of £1,000 to The Royal British Legion from the Friday Bits, the senior section and a donation from the club.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bury St Edmunds welcomed in their new Captains for 2026 following the Club’s AGM.

Utilising the new Centenary Driving Range, Men’s Captain Sean Frost-Palmer and Ladies Captain Audrey Finch both hit Ceremonial tee shots virtually down the first hole at Bury St Edmunds (which is available for play on the range) followed by a nearest the pin competition for all attendees on the club’s ninth hole, accompanied by freshly cooked pizzas and paella.

I wish the captains all the success in 2026.

There were also a few competitions last week. Firstly a Mixed Stableford which was won by David Ives on 39 points. Adrian Pitts was second with 35 and Steve Finch third scoring 32 points.

A 9 Hole Course Stableford was also competed for. Louise Crouch was first on 16 points by virtue of The Count, from Terry Small on the same score. John White was third on 14.

Finally there was another Mixed Stableford, this time with all players playing from the Orange forward tees. Jarrod Barton was the keenest of them all, scoring 41 points. Andrew Ridley was second on 34 points and Clare Sykes was third on 31.

The Suffolk GC

The Tombstones event held at The Suffolk will always hold a dear place in my memory.

Each player is given a little wooden cross. They then set out on the course with the par of 72 plus their handicap allocation. For an 18 handicapper this would mean 90 shots.

If all goes to plan a player may complete the 18 holes in under 72 shots and return triumphant to the bar with their wooden cross and shots in hand.

This, however, will not be the case for most players, who will have to place their ‘tombstone’ in the ground where the final (90th in our example case) shot comes to rest.

This means that strewn across the back nine will be little wooden crosses, which will continue to be discovered over the next few weeks!

It was the case this time around that the tough weather conditions prohibited anyone from playing under their handicap. However, Warren Howell (15 shots) and Jack Pearson (27) both reached the 18th green before dying on their putter. Warren’s ball came to rest closer to the hole so he was the victor on the day. What a competition!

The Suffolk Seniors had their usual Stableford competitions last week.

In the first event, Nick Rippington was top of the pile with 31 points, from Kieron Watson on 30 points and Neil Mawson on 28. The other Stableford saw Roger McGann emerge victorious with a stunning 40 points. Neil Mawson went one better and came in second this time with 32, and Kieron Watson dropped a place from before into third on 30 points.

Have a great golfing week.