It signals the start of the golfing season for most of us and the course, with all its history and charisma, has its own uniqueness.

With the emergence of travel, more and more people have spectated at The Masters, but still very few people have played the course.

The Augusta National Golf Club, home to the annual Masters PGA tournament, which starts on Thursday Picture: iStock

This week I am delighted to bring you a fascinating story from Suffolk PGA professional Andy Cotton, a Bury St Edmunds Golf Club PGA member, who was fortunate enough to play the course. I’ll let him take it from here:

“April 1983, The Augusta National Golf club, known to the locals as ‘The Nash’. My recollections.

“I was 18, accompanying my 43-year-old father, his surgeon colleague and his friend, the member, who owned the US equivalent of Sainsbury’s (yes, that wealthy).

Suffolk PGA professional Andy Cotton (right) with his father at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of The Masters in 1983 Picture: Andy Cotton

“It was the Sunday before the tournament and five days before the first round started. We arrived and were given a tour by the proud member. First, the champion’s locker room. Crow’s nest accommodation which has members only privileges. I was offered a haircut from the club barber, but I declined when I realised he only owned one size of bowl.

“We had brunch and rubbed shoulders with my heroes. I watched Seve and Greg Norman play nine and tee off on 10. I asked Billy Casper for putting advice, he said ‘hit it softer’.

“Then, it was off to the range to warm up. I hit a few, not many because I couldn't take my eyes of Sam Snead who was silkily, casually swatting beautiful tight draws to his caddie. He looked like he was only knocking the heads off daisies, yet the caddy hardly moved - ever.

“We walked to the first tee. I was so nervous, I hit the ball miles right and nearly into the press area. I made six. I don't remember all my scores, except I know I shot 77.

Suffolk PGA professional Andy Cotton (right) assesses the scene while playing Augusta National Golf Club ahead of The Masters in 1983 Picture: Andy Cotton

“From the tournament tees, I hit it to five feet on 12 and missed the putt. I hit 13 in two and two putted. The rest? Sands of time.

“What about the course and greens I hear you ask? Well, the course is on a small parcel of land. The holes are almost all next to each other, although TV and tall trees give the impression of individual cathedrals. They are not. It's very much like Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s five, six, seven, eight and nine but tall pines.

“Oh, but it's hilly. Again, TV flattens, but our tee shot on 12 over the blind rise would almost be the flattest shot at The Nash. Every lie is a side, down or up slope of some combination.

“And when you've played it enough you know exactly where not to hit the next one, because from there it's impossible, but unless you are very very good, that's where it'll go.

“And when you get on the greens? Well think of the slopey end of BSE practice putting green. Every green at Augusta National is like that. They are lightning fast downhill and were very slow uphill into the grain – which is less prevalent now the sward has been renewed many times.

“It's less of a contrast. If you look at old footage, for example, Nicklaus holing from 40 feet across 16. The green is dark and light stripes of Bermuda. Zig-zag, fast, slow. That really is a contrast to putt. That's gone now, it's a much finer, faster and truer bent strain.

“To give you an idea of the difficulty of them, my father was a one handicap and won many club championships.

“He hit all the front nine greens in regulation, but shot 45. Fortunately, he's a smart man. He understood the challenge, never let it get to him, and is busy shooting his age most days.

“I've saved the best memory for last.

“When we finished the 18th, we walked to Bobby Jones' cabin for a drink. Much as I regret it now, I was itching to play more and so we spent too little time in there and went to play the nine-hole par-three course.

“It's not for the faint hearted. You can putt off the greens easily, but that's not the reason for the memory. It is of playing the ninth hole with Jack Nicklaus and two of his sons – Arnold Palmer and our grouping. We had an eight ball going into the dusk. It was dream-like.

“Thank you Dad.”

What a story, thanks Andy for sharing. We now turn from one 18-year-old’s memory to someone who has yet to reach that milestone, but continues her rise in amateur golf.

Nellie Ong

Culford School and Thetford Golf Club’s Nellie Ong delivered another outstanding performance in the recent French Under-21 Championship in Paris. Nellie reached the quarter-final and was the best performing member of the England squad.

Nelly qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament with a fine 36-hole strokeplay performance. She was the leading British player, finishing third overall at one-under par – a score only bettered by a Swiss and French competitor.

The event featured teams from countries across Europe. The Culford pupil’s performance was more notable as she was one of the younger players in the under-18 category and was up against competitors that were two or three years her senior.

As a member of the England Women’s squad, Nellie has a packed season ahead of her. We wish her good luck.

Enjoy The Masters, in whatever form you absorb it. Personally, it will be on the tablet in the shop during the day and straight on the TV upon arrival home.

From the drive, chip and putt, through the par three onto the tournament itself, it really is the season opener. Have a great golfing week.