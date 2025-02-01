Bury St Edmunds Golf Club is using the winter period to complete course redesign work.

The 10th and 11th holes are the final two holes to be remodelled and will complete a plan stretching back over 20 years.

Both of these par 4s will have fairway bunker re-structuring to allow for new challenges to the golfer. Both holes will have a bunker to tempt longer hitters to carry in order to gain an advantage, but then another fairway bunker to catch errant long drives.

The 10th and 11th holes at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club before (left) and as they will look after remodelling Picture: Dan Cole

There will also be increased areas of fairway for shorter hitters so that the bunkering can be navigated safely in three shots rather than two.

The 10th green is where the major changes will occur. Four greenside bunkers will be replace by two, one in front of the green but blocking the right had side of the putting surface, and one off to the right to catch short approaches.

There will be increased contouring to the back and sides of the green to create run off areas (similar to the new 6th green) but will now allow play short and left of the green where the bunkering used to be very tight, for those unable to reach the green in two shots.

The 11th hole is Bury St Edmunds’ most ‘gettable’ par 4, with the longer hitters often going for the green. This is going to be encouraged with the widening of the fairway on the right-hand side, but a new left-hand bunker to catch a stray long ball.

For the shorter hitter there will now be increased room on the left-hand side, to allow a full drive to be taken, where previously if the golfer could not carry the bunkering, they would be doubly penalised with a long second shot after laying to the back of the tee.

The right-hand bunker that the big hitters can take on will also provide penalty for the errant shorter drive, maintaining the integrity of this dog-leg hole.

The bunkering will feature a new design using capillary concrete for the lining and china clay sand. This hopes to ensure the free draining of the bunkers and no stones migrating to the sand surface. If successful it is hoped that this will be rolled out across the whole course in time.

Haverhill GC

Haverhill Ladies held a Stableford competition and it was Linda Alexander who scored the round of the day with 35 points. This is particularly pleasing for the author as Linda provides the Haverhill GC information each week. Jackie Condon was second with 34 points and Maggie Lambert third on 31.

There was also a Men’s Stableford which was won by Tom Marsh on 39 points, one shot ahead of Murray McKenzie on 38. Third place went to Andy Tabrar on 37.

The junior competition, the New Captain's Cup was won by Ethan Gooch on 29 points, with Josh Emery in second place on 26 points.

Thetford GC

Two of Thetford’s elite players have recently excelled in international events. Jason Croucher is a leading member of the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA). He recently represented Thetford and England in the first two events of the 2025 tour.

Thetford Golf Club member Jason Croucher competed on the two European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) tour events in Portugal Picture: Jason Croucher

Held at La Pinta Golf Club and Gramacho Golf Club in Portugal, the field was truly international with 63 players from 19 countries including Canada, Australia and Japan. The standard of the EDGA is very high with the lowest handicap being +2.4.

Jason played some very great golf in this scratch event finishing tied 12th at La Pinta and tied 19th at Gramacho.

Jason has long been an advocate and inspiration for anyone with impairments to take up and enjoy the game of golf. Hopefully his achievements here and for the rest of the season can be a catalyst to others joining the EDGA.

Thetford member Nellie Ong is now firmly established as a full member of the England Ladies squad. She has an outstanding 2024 season with runner-up finishes in the Scottish Girls and Women’s championships before winning the Welsh Women’s title.

She starred in the Home Internationals and European Ladies team championship. Her season was recognised when she was selected as reserve for the victorious Curtis Cup team. Subsequently Nellie took up a scholarship at Ohio State University in the USA.

Most recently, Nellie was chosen by England to play in the South American Open Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile. Her preparation at Thetford was in frozen conditions, looking to get her game in shape following returning home from University for Christmas.

The Thetford work clearly helped as Nellie finished third overall, and the top England player. A truly sensational result on this very big stage. Nellie now returns to Ohio to play in the many collegiate events across a very busy season.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk members again had multiple competitions to play in this past week. First up was a Seniors Stableford, Neil Mawson returned 35 points for top spot, Alexander MacCormick continued his fine form finishing secon on 33 and Derek Bloomfield was third on 31.

Next up was a Midweek Stableford, and once more it was James ‘Chips’ Laflin who emerged victorious, James’ recent run of competitions should see him well set for the Tolly and maybe even Hambro team competitions later in the year. His 34 was followed up by Dave King on 30 and Peter Thomas on 27.

It was then the Seniors turn again for another Stableford. Andrew Rudd battled tough conditions to score 32 points, Adrian Crowe scored in the right net this time as he finished second with 28 points. He also had the assistance of VAR Count as Norman Hartley was third also on 28 points.

Finally, there was a Social weekend Stableford. Barry Franklin had the round of the week, scoring 36 points, John Mealey was second on 33 and Tom Riethoff was third on 32 points.

Have a great golfing week.