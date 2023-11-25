SneakyLinks, a new golf and entertainment venture, has opened its doors in Bury St Edmunds and I was lucky enough to get a ‘sneaky’ (excuse the pun) round in this week.

The concept is very simple, nine holes of crazy golf, with a can bar to keep you hydrated.

There are plenty of shelves and ledges around the course to rest your beverages, and multiple ‘can crushing’ stations to complete the recycling process.

Simon Byford and Free Press reporter Tamika Green test out crazy golf venue Sneaky Links in Bury Pictures: Dan Cole

The course itself fuses some amazing street art from local artist Joel Miller Chip, including some strong references to the town’s skate park culture.

Also included is a nod to the previous tenants in the space (Revel Outdoors bicycle shop), and snooker table (yes that’s right) to play across, a garden shed and the BBC Test card.

Do not panic classic crazy golf fans, there is a windmill, and a really fun ‘end game’ that will keep the overall result in the balance.

New crazy golf venue Sneaky Links has opened in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Dan Cole

Whilst this may not appeal to all golf fans, and I can almost guarantee it’s not aimed at the general golf market, it really was a lot of fun to play and will certainly be a ‘must do’ attraction for many Bury residents this festive period and beyond.

It is over 18s only though, so no Christmas holidays family entertainment, but for your friends/work Christmas get-together, its certainly a great start to your night.

As a golf professional, I welcome and encourage anything that gets a club in people’s hands, and if this showcases even for a few minutes how much fun can be had trying to get a little white (or yellow, blue, green, red, orange) ball into a silly little hole, then I’m all in favour.

Good luck to all of the team, and I look forward to another round soon.

Bury Free Press reporter Tamika Green tries Bury's new crazy golf venue Sneaky Links Picture: Dan Cole

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club is extremely proud that first assistant greenkeeper David Ball has been announced the winner of the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) Annual Photographic Competition 2023.

The image, which Ball kindly let the Bury Free Press use back in February, shows the beautiful but harsh conditions faced by the greenstaff throughout winter.

An image of Theford's fifth hole won the the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association Annual Photographic Competition 2023 Picture: David Ball

The image was chosen by competition judges as the overall winner, with the selection committee also taking into account the results of a public vote, held across BIGGA’s social media accounts.

The image was taken by drone in January 2023 over Thetford’s fifth hole at around 7.30am. It shows sunlight breaking through the clouds as a layer of mist rolls into shot. The fairways and surrounding trees are crisp with a layer of frost.

Ball said: “We greenkeepers are privileged to experience these times of day that most people don’t get to see during their working hours. I was just lucky and in the right place at the right time on this beautiful morning. It is such an honour to win this award, so thank you to BIGGA.”

Thetford held a Night Golf event on Friday evening, something that has not taken place for many years. The evening was a sell-out and those who braved the elements thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

LED’s were set out across five holes and players were given ‘glow in the dark’ balls to play with. Fortunately the weather was favourable if not a little chilly. Joint winners were Mike Reeve and Paul Chapman who took home the prize of champagne. A fun night was had by all and shall definitely be repeated.

The Suffolk

The Suffolk Men held a Midweek Stableford, and it was Chris Tate who took the salute of his fellow competitors, heading the field with his 36 points. The smiling assassin Ivan Snelling had to settle for second on 35, with Mark Rothon third returning 33.

The Senior Men also held a Stableford, in which Andrew Rudd emerged victorious with 38 points. The Count came back to determine that Roger McGann’s 37 points outweighed Brian Crack’s leaving them second and third respectively.

There was also a Saturday/Sunday Stableford for the men. On Saturday Richard Tungate took top spot by virtue of Count Back, his 32 points adjudged to be superior to Simon Hodson’s. It was a similar task for The Count on Sunday, but this time two 38 points were the top scores. Dave Wilbraham was first, with Len Hopkinson second.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Seniors held a Texas Scramble, and with an incredible nett 54 the winning team was Steve Blowers, Des Planner, John Roberts and Eric Fisher. There was also a Children in Need Progressive Stableford, and the victorious quartet was Ollie Grogan, Andy Grogan, Ben Grogan and Matt Pizzey with an excellent 122 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds Men had a Midweek Stableford, across three divisions. In Division One it was a battle of the scratch golfers with Russell Oakey returning 40 points, but Ben Aves pipping him with 41.

For context that equates to gross rounds of 68 & 67 respectively, well played guys.

In Division Two, John Hanratty score 39 from his 16 handicap, just edging out Mark Sumpter on 36.

Division Three required The Count to separate the two 31 pointers, with a nice Treatt for Richard Hope who came out on top over Tim Holder.

In the Ladies Stableford, Josie Aves topped the board with 34 points, making it a mother/son double for the day. Bianca Theeruth came second with 32 and Sandra Reed ended her vice captaincy with third place on 31. Sandra takes over the reins next week, good luck.

There was also a Junior Stableford which was won by Jacob Severn with 37 points, second was Lucas Bond on 34 and third was William Cobbald on 32.

If you head over to Sneaky Links, I’d love to know your thoughts, feel free to get in contact and have a great golfing week.