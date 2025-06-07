The Suffolk Junior Championships were held at Bury St Edmunds GC this past week.

More than 60 players were split into the three competitions on the day, which was a 36-hole strokeplay for the boys and girls below 12 handicap, with 12+ handicapped players competing in an 18-hole Stableford.

Patrick Coffey of Woodbridge and Jacob Severn of Bury St Edmunds shared the lead in the Boys’ Championship after the morning, with rounds of 76.

Patrick Coffey and Jasmine Points, winnersat the Suffolk Junior Championships, which was hosted at Bury St Edmunds GC Picture: Mike Olding

However, Lucas Bond, William Cobbald and Kane Russell – all from Bury – were only one shot adrift on 77.

Jasmine Points of Bury St Edmunds also held a one-shot lead in the Girls Championship after an 80. Josie Knights (Ipswich) carded an 81.

In the 18-hole Stableford, eight players scored better than 36 points.

Jack Johnson from Bramford GC scored a fantastic 42 points to take the victory, while Alex Turner of Bungay GC was second on 40, with the help of The Count, ahead of Alfie Pruden and Edward Cobbald.

The afternoon rounds, therefore, had all to play for in both the Boys’ and Girls’ Championships.

Bailee Taylor and William Cobbald provided the biggest competition for Patrick Coffey as Jacob, Lucas and Kane faded in the second round.

However, Patrick returned another fine 77 to post 153 gross and with it a two-shot margin of victory. The nett prize went to William Cobbald as his nett 69 and 70 totalling 139 were good for a three-shot margin of victory over Sebastian Kubitzek.

In the Girls’ Championship Jasmine pulled away from the field with a superb 2 over 76 gross, the lowest gross score of the day, to win by five shots over Josie Knights.

Imogen Potter (Diss) won the nett prize with nett 76 and 73.

Congratulations to all the prize winners and to Bury St Edmunds GC for the fantastic course and hosting.

Haverhill GC

The Melford Cup was contested with teams of three competing in Stableford format competition.

The winning team of Maggie Lambert, Mick Dalena and Martin Stephenson combined extremely well to return a fantastic 111 points.

The Melford Cup winners at Haverhill Golf Club. Picture: Linda Alexander

Their margin of victory was 15 shots over Justine Brain, Guy Baldwin and Freddie Dickin on 96, who themselves were nine points ahead of the 87 in third place of Lynne Hart, Robert Cansell and Chriss Pollittwith.

Meanwhile, the midweek Stableford was won by Haverhill head greenkeeper, Glenn Norris, using that course knowledge to full effect to shoot 40 points, and with the assistance of The Count ahead of Henley Kennedy in second. In third place with 38 points was Christopher Beaumont.

Well done to Chris Powell on winning the Men’s Monthly Medal with a fantastic nett 66, again utilising The Count’s calculations ahead of John Annand in second place. Charles Hudson was third with nett 68.

Elsewhere, three members from Haverhill Golf Club took part in their respective competitions at the Race to Woodhall Spa Regional final on Sunday, May 25, at Sheringham Golf Club.

Ciaran Brennan was inside the top 10, finishing ninth with 31 points. Linda Alexander finished just outside the top 10, in 11th place on 29 points. Finally, Charlie Hammond finished ninth in the junior competition with 26 points.

Stowmarket GC

School half term saw the Stowmarket Juniors competing in the Bigmore Trophy.

Reece (the younger) Edwards took the spoils on the day ahead with 37 points, just pipping big brother Finley. Finley’s 36 points was second by virtue of The Count in front of Johnathan Points, also on 36 points.

The Goatalee Bowl is a three clubs and a putter event, and the scoring once again showed that 14 clubs isn’t always necessary for a good round of golf. Three players all tied on 38 points so once again The Count was on hand to determine the running order. Dave Withers got the nod, with Stuart Buttle in second and Dan Jewers third.

Thetford GC

Thetford hosted visitors from across the region in its Mixed Open competition.

This year’s event was won by Jonathan and Anna Sisson with a fine score of 46 points.

The Open events are always popular as they provide an opportunity to play the fine Thetford course in a competitive round for prizes, and enjoy an outstanding meal after play.

There are a host run across the year for all golfers. To find out more and to enter future events, please visit the Thetford Golf Club website.

With a great score of nett 68, Olaf Gent won the Centenary Cup at Thetford GC.

A medal competition with 82 entrants, this popular event saw some great scores. In fact the top 18 players scored nett 72 or better.

Gent’s round pipped Ian Harvey, who finished second by virtue of The Count.

The Suffolk GC

James Laflin once again took top spot in the Midweek Medal at The Suffolk GC.

His great run of recent form saw him return a nett 71 and win by four shots ahead of George Pedro in second.

And it wouldn’t be a week in west Suffolk without the Suffolk Seniors hosting a competition.

This time a Medal was the order of the day and John Ellis had a round to remember as he posted a nett 64 to win. Alexander MacCormick will feel hard done by as his fine nett 65 was only good enough for second place, while Paul Anderson was third with nett 70.

Lark Valley GS

The Lark Valley Golf Society held its latest iteration at Cambridge Meridian.

Andrew Mackintosh took the spoils on the day, winning The Lark Cup with 31 points.

In the Divisional events, John Fayers topped Division 1 Men on 28, with Division 2 going to Neil Phillips.

The Ladies’ event was won by Sheila Burns on 31 points after she just missed out on The Lark Cup after The Count had done his calculations.

Tyler Weaver

Finally, just my word on Tyler Weaver.

To qualify for the U.S. Open is a fantastic achievement, one he richly deserves after all his hard work over the years, and a great reward for the fantastic sports programme at Culford School. We have followed his career with great interest here in the golf column, and personally I cannot wait to support and follow his progress at Oakmont from next Thursday onwards.

Have a great golfing week.