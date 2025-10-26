Captain of The Suffolk GC, Perry Garrod, is nearing the completion of his second year in the role.

For his charity this year, the club selected Shaftesbury, who assist people and their families in the rehabilitation and education process following brain injuries and strokes.

And after a year-long calendar of fundraising events, Perry was able to present a cheque to Shaftesbury for £4,200 – vital funds for the continuation of their great work in the local community.

The Suffolk Golf Club captain Perry Garrod presented a cheque to Shaftesbury Picture: Perry Garrod

There was also a Captain’s Day competition played. Bob Moye had the best round, scoring 41 points. Graham Chapman came in second on 37 points and Alf Jackson was third on 36.

Thetford GC

Thetford’s scratch team played the final of the Five Counties Scratch League on earlier this month.

This event features one club from five counties in the eastern region who play a league across the season, with the top two cubs qualifying for a winner-takes-all final.

Thetford topped the league thanks to some fine performances, and lined up against Peterborough Milton at a neutral venue, John O’Gaunt.

The matches are typically played in a fine spirit and the competition is fierce and so it proved in the final, with all but one of the eight matches (two foursomes, six singles) going down the 18th.

At the close, it was joy for Thetford who ended up 7-1 winners on the day, with six wins and two halved matches.

Team captain Kevin Cooke said: “What a final and a credit to Peterborough who pushed us all the way. I’, thrilled for the club and everyone who played today and across the season. It’s wonderful to win such a prestigious title.”

Elsewhere at the club, the mid-week medal at Thetford was brought to life by Matt Pearce. Ordinarily a score of 41 points would be good but not that newsworthy. However, Matt plays of plus two, which means his score of a gross 65 was exceptional.

Featuring an eagle 2 at the long par 4 9th, Pearce was out in 29 shots, 6 under par. Three birdies on the back 9 allowed him to hold it together for a wonderful score that topped the players, but only by one point.

Alan Grierson was victorious in the Bill Jennings Trophy – the end of season competition for those who have won a title across the season.

Scoring a fine nett 68, he won by one shot from Simon Moore to be crowned ‘champion of champions’.

A notable mention goes to Dean Scott for shooting a gross 2 under par 70.

Meanwhile, Sue Pitcher – playing in the Chisholm Trophy – had every golfer’s dream with a hole in one on Thetford’s iconic 16th hole. In an otherwise forgettable round, she was able to bring a ray of sunshine thanks to her 8 iron. Congratulations.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket men held their weekend Medal competitions.

On Saturday, Division 1 was topped by Matt King with a superb nett 66, beating Dave Smith & Ben Grogan by one shot as the pair could only manage nett 67s.

Division 2 saw Bob Cooper roll back the years to score a nett 68, ahead of Nick Boyle and Ian Tuson on nett 70.

In Division 3, Tony Gomez was the victor with nett 70, and as was with all three leagues on Saturday, second and third place were tied with Chris Smyth and Alan Hurst both returning nett 71.

On Sunday the scoring was equally red hot, and there was more work for The Count in Division 1.

Three players all returned nett 66 and after the working out had been done, Dan Miller was given first place, with Kevin Button second and Giles Oates third. Division 2 also had a nett 66 but this time by one lone player, Colin Mayes. There were a pair of 67s and Nobby Clark was given second places ahead of Ian Hill on the same score.

Division 3 was won by Jake Simpson on nett 73, Bob Langley was second on nett 74 and Ian Duncan third on nett 75.

Bury St Edmunds GC

This past week saw the Bury members take part in the JD Hunter Stableford, one of the founder events held each year to recognise the important work of several families at the inauguration of the club 100 years ago.

The Hunter family were wine merchants in Bury St Edmunds and early in the 20th century merged with the Oliver family to create one of the largest chain of shops in the region.

Selling not only fine wines, but also beers and spirits, the business grew to more than 40 high street shops as well as several warehouses for their pub trade. They were responsible for supplying the liquor when the new Bury St Edmunds Club was founded in 1924 and 101 years later the tournament in their name was across three days and both men’s and ladies’ competitions were in order.

In the Men’s event, it was Tom Riethoff that had The Count on his side as he topped four players who all returned 38 points in Division 1. Matthew Pears was second and Mike Verhelst third.

Division 2 saw a clear (and obvious) winner in Keith Smith with 40 points, Steve Spencer was second on 37 with Mark Merrium third on the same score.

Division 3 was also won with three points, Dominic Curran getting the nod from The Count ahead on Michael Smith.

Judy Hamshere was the winner in the Ladies’ Division 1 with 33 points. Sue Anderson was second on 32.

Nicky Elstone topped Division 2 with 34 points, from Viv Whittaker in second on 31.

Joan Hogarth won Division 3 on 33 points ahead of Dorothy Clarke on 30.

Suffolk Juniors

The junior golfers of Suffolk have been engaged in the Suffolk Junior Open Series all summer, and after the final event at Bury St Edmunds GC, the winners were decided and presented at Aldeburgh GC last week. It was success for the Points siblings as Johnathan won the Boys’ Gross prize and his sister Jasmine the Girls’ Gross title.

Have a great golfing week.