With the weather co-operating, the end of February saw a really busy week of competitions, including the culmination of some multi-round winter events at the clubs in our area.

Thetford GC

Thetford’s Winter League concluded with the runaway leaders Stephen Burridge and Michael Smith being crowned champions. Despite having a poor final round score they were far enough ahead of the field to not be overtaken in the foursomes finale.

Thetford Golf Club in the early spring sunshine Picture: Dave Ball

However, this was not the case behind them where there was lots of movement and interest as players vied for the minor placing. Most notably, Maurice Anderson and Steve Campbell raced through the field to finish second, shooting 34 points to improve their total score by four points. Similarly, Joshua Bailey and Rob Wilson shot a fine 37 points which saw them improve their total by three points to claim third place.

Fourth place was a tie with Matt Wabe & Andy Cunningham and Dean & Gary Scott both improving their totals by one point to tie Peter Allott & Gary Robinson who were not able to play this final round.

Frosty conditions greeted competitors for the March Division 1 and Division 2 Medal. Early competitors wrapped up warmly, however were soon shedding layers as the temperature and quality of golf warmed up.

The overall winner, and winner of the Division 2 competition, was Cameron Bell shooting an amazing net 62. He was followed in the Division 2 competition by John Baldwin (64) and Martin Lash (66).

The Division 1 competition was won by George Winstone with a fine net 66, followed by Peter Allott (68) and then a tie for third on net 69 by Andrew Horsburgh and Neil Ellers.

The 2024/25 winter programme of work led by course manager Matt Perks at Thetford is nearly complete. The latest focus has been on woodland management, recognising that the course is set within the beautiful Breckland Forest. Matt’s team work hand in hand with English Nature on a long-term programme that promotes and encourages the features unique to Breckland to flourish.

Bury St Edmunds GC

After a two-month competition hiatus due to the remodelling of the 10th and 11th holes, the members at Bury St Edmunds GC got back into competitive golf. The Seniors completed round four of The Glasswell Cup. Mike Brooks was atop the leaderboard before the round, and was unable to better his score on the last day. It mattered little as his 115 total points was unassailable for the rest of the field.

Ken Kirwan was the big winner on the last day, his 36 points propelled him into second place with 110 total points.

Nick Bonney rounded out the top three with 107 points. On the day itself Richard Hope had the recipe for success as he returned 43 points.

Haverhill GC

The Haverhill Ladies’ section held both Midweek and Weekend Stableford competitions. On the Saturday, Elaine Ward was victorious with the assistance of ‘The Count’ ahead of Geraldine Wheatley, after both came back on 31 points. Third went to Lyne Hart on 30.

The midweek event saw Jackie Condon emerge top again with 31 points, and again Lyne Hart had to settle for minor placings with 30 points, she was in second but was aided by ‘The Count’ this time who put Amanda Smith in third after her 30 points.

The Men’s section had a Midweek Stableford on the same day, and Trevor Bloomfield scored the best round with 36 points. Haverhill are certainly keeping ‘The Count’ busy, as he was required once again to determine Ciaran Brennan’s 34 was superior to Charlie Hammond’s for second and third place.

Stowmarket GC

Three Men’s Stableford competitions to report at Stowmarket, all held across three divisions and all requiring ‘The Count’.

We start with the Midweek Stableford and in Division 1 Steve Ribbon got the nod over Matt Holbrook when they both returned 36 points.

Division 2 had two players score 37 points, with Phil Coleman was adjudged to have the superior back nine holes ahead of Dale Rozier.

There was a rest for ‘The Count’ in Division 3 as Stephen Brown’s 37 points was seven clear of Liam Carroll in second on 30.

Then it was to the weekend Stablefords. On Saturday, Johnanthan Points produced the round of the day to win Division 1 on 41 points, second was Ben Forgan on 39. Max Adderson won Division 2 with 38 points, just ahead of Robert Rush in second on 37. Alan Hurst provided ‘The Count’ with a bit of work but his 35 was deemed greater than Steve Brown’s.

On Sunday there was no rest day for ‘The Count’, Alex Davey topping Division 1 on 37 points ahead of Steve Ribbon on the same score. Division 2 saw the round of the weekend with Tom Sillett scoring 45 points, Max Skinner second on 40. Gavin Raistrict won Division 3 on 37 points, two clear of Callum Braker in second on 35.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk Seniors held a Fun Day in a three ball Texas Scramble format. With nett 69, the team of Kieron Watson, David Broster and Alan Horne were victorious. Second place went to Andrew Rudd, Howard Lee and Neil Mawson on 71.

John Pritchard had the best score in the Saturday iteration of the March Medal. His nett 71 score was three shots clear of Barry Franklin in second on 74 and James Laflin in third with 75.

Barry got his revenge on the Sunday, however, as his nett 73 was good enough to top the standings ahead of Stevie Hargreaves on 75 and Duane Towns on the same score.

Have a great golfing week.