Bury St Edmunds PGA Professional Sarah Attwood had a week to remember as she travelled to Scotland to compete in the WPGA Strokeplay.

Playing the championship course at Royal Troon, Sarah opened with a birdie and followed it up with another on the 4th to sit 1 under par after nine holes.

On the tougher back nine, Sarah carded four bogeys and five pars to finish the round 3 over par.

Sarah Attwood gave a good account of herself at Royal TroonPicture: Cameron MacDonald

It was looking like a play-off might be in order as Taylor White also returned a 3 over par 75, which for a long time were the best two cards of the day.

But unfortunately, nobody had told Heather MacRae the script. Heather was languishing at 5 over par after 14 holes, however three birdies in her last four holes – including birdies at 17 and 18 – meant she finished 2 over par and took the title.

For Sarah, this second place signifies a big finish in a tightly-contested field. After a season plagued by injury, this result shows her return to form and will give her a big boost of confidence going into winter training and the 2026 season ahead. Well played.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club typically has a host of competitions for members at the back end of the year, including the season-long knockout competitions. Many of the winners will be eligible to play in the final ‘champion of champions’ event to be held in October.

The ‘Iron Man’ competition is an event where competitors are only allowed to play with irons up to a 4 iron. This year’s winner with an incredible 41 points was Robert Kingsley, followed by Ashley Forbes with 40 points. These results beg the question: Why take your woods along?

The Daily Mail Foursomes qualifying – a nationwide event – was held with Doug Bedford & Tim Elliott ending victorious. They played in the last pairing of the day and crushed the hopes of clubhouse leaders Gary Robinson & Terry Blacktopp, who had posted their score much earlier in the day.

The Gentle Cup, which is an event for seniors, was won by Ian Warren with fine nett 69, to beat Paul Ellis by a shot.

The Red Tee Stableford is open to men and women, with everyone playing from the same red tees. Olaf Gent returned to form to win with 39 points from Dean Scott on 38 points.

More recentl,y the RAFA Shield – a stableford competition – saw Lewis Gammon finish at the head of the field on 42 points, ahead of Alex Grierson on 41 points.

Across the season there are also a variety of knockout competitions run by the club. These have now been finalised and the winners were: James Whitting (Cock Pheasant Trophy, singles handicap), James Killa & Paul Waters (Roy Lawrence Trophy, pairs handicap), Matt Pearce (Treetops Trophy, scratch), Chris Robson (Cowan & Oliver Trophy, scratch). Congratulations to all the winners.

Haverhill GC

Congratulations go to Jack Marsh on an impressive nett 64 to win the Rayner Cup. Second place went to Jamie Dockerill on nett 67, with third place going to the other Marsh – Tom – with a nett 68.

The Ladies’ Weekend Medal was won by Pat Kennedy with a nett 69 from Lyn Fish, who scored nett 72. Third place went to ladies’ captain Verity White with a nett 73.

Congratulations also go to Jason West & Graham Ashcroft on winning the Woodlands Cup last weekend with a 4BBB Stableford score of 46 points, with a little assistance from The Count from Nigel & James Farenden in second and Andrew Craig and Dave Whiting in third place. All three pairings returning the same score. There was some great scores on the day, especially given some soft, receptive greens.

The Seniors Traffic Light 4BBB competition on Monday saw Frank Little & Malcolm Leeworthy come in first place with 28 points over 10 holes.

This was matched by Dick Sisman & Paul J Smith, but The Count decided they would have to settle for second place. Audrey Cain and Nick Bailey finished third on 27 points. Well done to everyone who played.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket GC held their Medal event over the weekend across three divisions, as is the norm.

On Saturday, Division One was topped by Matt King on nett 67, followed by Nigel Carrick on 68, with the help of The Count, from Scott Evans on the same score.

Division Two went to Jeff Gilham also on nett 67, with Bob Cooper second on 69 and Steve Beaumont returning nett 70 for third.

In Division Three it was the nett 68 of Max Wall that eclipsed the rest of his compatriots. Ian Hay settled for second on 71 and Robert Burch finished third on 75.

Sunday’s iteration saw Ian Ramsay return the score of the weekend to win Division One. His nett 66 good enough for a one-shot margin of victory over Mark Turnbull on 67 and Danny Wyatt on 69.

Division Two saw perennial podium finisher Ian Hust-Cotton top the table on nett 69. The Count swooped in to decide that Arrn Kohn’s nett 70 was superior to that of Kevin Kent.

Meanwhile, Division Three was won by Bob Langley with nett 74, from Jim Flood on 75 and Liam Jones on 76.

The Suffolk GC

Just the one competition for members of The Suffolk this week, but two matchplay events drew to a close on Finals Weekend.

First up was the Seniors’ Dudley Potter which saw Roger Daniel return 33 points to claim victory. Adrian Crowe finished second on 31, with Alan Horne burrowing into third on 30 points.

The Singles and Pairs Matchplay events also came to a climax with both being played on the final Sunday.

Warren Howell continued his recent run of form, following up his win in the Peter Plumb Trophy with victory in the Singles.

And club captain Perry Garrod proved he wasn’t just an elected officer, but still a force to be reckoned with. Perry teamed up with Barry Franklin to win the Pairs Matchplay final.