Culford School

Culford School have triumphed from more than 100 schools to become national champions at the Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) Championship.

The Culford School team of Tyler Weaver (centre), Harry Thomas and Theo Morris who went on to win the ISGA Championship Picture: IAPS

Having qualified by winning the regional finals, 21 teams headed to Slaley Hall for the two day tournament. Culford were represented by pupils Tyler Weaver, Harry Thomas and Theo Morris. Nellie Ong, who played in the regional final, was unavailable for it.

The first day saw last year’s winners Rossall tied for the lead with Birkenhead on 150, closely followed by Bedford and Culford on 154.

A second round 67 from Weaver helped Culford claw back the deficit, and helped Tyler claim the individual title.

Abbie Symonds won the Suffolk Ladies County Championship 2023 held at Stowmarket GC Picture: Abbie Symonds

Lawrence Dodd, PGA Professional and head of golf at Culford said: “We knew we had a chance of winning as this was an extremely strong team. However, conditions were challenging with the team facing heavy rains, snow, hail and sunshine throughout the tournament.

“Our team were spread across the course, with Mr Trett and I doing our best to keep up with play during the final round.

“Tyler provided quality golf throughout the competition, but the real story was lower fifth pupil Harry Thomas, who battled hard after being +3 after 7 holes to complete his round +2.

“He performed excellently under pressure, knowing we were well-placed going into the back 9.

“After many years developing the Golf Academy at Culford and the exciting introduction of our all-weather short-game practice facility for 2023, the future of Culford Golf has never been brighter.”

Abbie Symonds

Stowmarket GC held the Suffolk Ladies County Championship 2023, which is one of the most gruelling and exciting events on the county individual circuit; 36 holes of scratch strokeplay golf, with the top eight players qualifying for a scratch matchplay knockout over the next two days. This means potentially 90 holes of golf in three days for the finalists, and is guaranteed to reward the most consistent golfer across the event.

Alice Barlow was hoping for her seventh victory in a row, and was well placed as seed number 1 after the strokeplay, with Abbie Symonds seed 2 hoping to claim her first county title.

Having come from 4down after five holes against Sophie Kubitzek in round 1, Abbie cruised past Juliette Coffey in the semi final to set up the 1 v 2 final against Barlow.

It was Abbie’s first appearance in the county final, but she held Alice all the way with a close match that never had more than one hole in it.

Alice took a 1up lead on the 15th which Abbie clawed back on the 17th to set up an enthralling last hole shootout.

In the end Abbie had a tricky 5 foot putt to win, which she duly holed to claim the title.

After the win Abbie said: “When it dropped I was speechless, I keep watching the video because I still can’t quite believe it.”

Congratulations Abbie on a well deserved victory and we wish you all the best for the rest of the season.

Hambro Cup

Last week saw four of our West Suffolk sides compete in the Hambro Cup.

Bury St Edmunds were the only team with home advantage, and they came out 15up over the 144 holes that were played by the eight player team.

BSE were 11up at lunch, with standout pair being Cameron McDonald & Glenn Knott at 6up.

The afternoon saw a closer affair buy in the end every pair finished the day in positive figures for an excellent team victory.

For the other three clubs it was much harder with away draws for The Suffolk, who lost 10down to Diss GC and Flempton who were beaten 26 down over at Thorpeness.

However, it was a different story for Stowmarket GC who travelled to Fynn Valley and returned victorious.

An away victory always deserves greater acclaim, so here’s a snippet from Stowmarket’s Hambro captains Phil and Gus.

“Stowmarket were 13up at lunchtime but after a head-on collision with a shelf in the clubhouse at lunchtime, Kenton Jameson was sensibly substituted for the afternoon matches.

“The home side battled hard in the afternoon and at many points the tide seemed to have turned, but the Stowmarket players rallied back.

“Highlights were Graham Tobin and John Allen winning five holes in a row to cut a 7down deficit, and Ben Forgan and Dan Voysey winning the last two holes to return a 2down loss. Keeping the afternoon losses low was in the end the reason Stowmarket came out on top.

Tolly Cobbold Cup

There were three west Suffolk sides in action in the Tolly Cobbold Cup, and remarkably they were all at home.

The Suffolk continued their smooth progress beating Ipswich GC by 28 holes and Stowmarket GC won convincingly by 24 holes at home to Aldeburgh Artisans. The only casualty was Flempton who lost at home to Rookery Park 16down.

Good luck to The Suffolk and Stowmarket in the next round.

Thetford

With Thetford not competing in either Hambro or Tolly it was the perfect time for The Steve Juster Cup – a 36 hole scratch event played over two days. Chris Robson (+3), came out on top with Matt Wabe (4) in second. Despite a level par second round by Matt Wabe, his 151 total (77,74) was not enough to overhaul Chris’s 145 total (70,75) .

The second round played on Sunday, Chris Robson may have thought he had blown his chances of winning the cup having suffered a triple bogey on the 8th and only two birdies in the complete round giving him a final round score of 75.

Well done to everyone who has represented their clubs/schools in the above competitions, and to everyone else have a great golfing week.