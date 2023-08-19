Tyler Weaver (Bury St Edmunds GC) represented England in the main squad, while Nellie Ong (Theford GC) was selected in the under 18 squad. The matches are played over three days with seven foursomes matches played each morning, and 14 singles in the afternoon. The mens and ladies event was held at Machynys, Wales, whilst the boys and girls event was in Lindrick, England.

From an individual standpoint, Nellie played three foursomes matches, pairing up each time with Sadie Adams (Royal Birkdale) and the duo combined for three wins. Nellie also played two singles matches, winning both of them thus returning maximum points from the five matches she was selected for. This helped England top the table and win the under 18 Trophy.

Tyler had a tougher time however in the full international tournament. His foursomes record was impeccable, with three wins from three, combining with Jack Bingham (Harpenden). He also played in three singles matches, managing two halves and one loss. England again lifted the trophy, helped in no small part by Tyler’s four points from six matches.

To have multiple players representing their country must be a great honour for Culford School, where both Tyler and Nellie are pupils, testament once again to the great Golf programme on offer at the school.

Thetford GC

Another junior flying the flag is Sullivan (Sully) Goddard. Sully was representing Thetford GC in the Reid Trophy, English Under 14 Boys Championship. After an opening round 71, Sully went birdie crazy with a stunning 65 (-5) to give him a one shot lead heading into the final day. A sound third round 72 and a total of 208 resulted in a play off for the trophy. Both players made pars on the first play-off hole; Sully sank a tremendous long-range putt to heap the pressure on his Spanish opponent to halve the hole, which he duly did. Sully reached the edge of the green in two on the second play-off hole and with his third shot, chipped the ball to within two inches of the hole giving himself an excellent chance to take the hole. However his opponent had other ideas and sunk a magnificent 30 foot putt to secure the title. Congratulations Sully for coming so close to winning.

Some 28 teams took to the course for club captain Jason Huggins’ Golf Day, playing a Texas Scramble. It was unfortunate that the weather was not kind, but this did not deter the golfers who took part in the shotgun start and the fabulous spread put on for the players after the event made up for the weather.

Winners, aided by CountBack were Liam Farnham, Chris Page, Luke Sheppard and George Winstone with 54 points from Owen Bailey-Edwards, Luke Churchill, Charlie Donoghue and Ryan Horne. Third place with 56 points was Ian Gosling, Cameron Tilly, Chris Tilly and Mick Tilly.

The Thetford ladies held their annual August AmAm in glorious sunshine. 96 players from across the region playing betterball format, took to the course. The winners on the day were Woodbridge with 98 points, once more using CountBack’s formula from Bramford and in 3rd place with 91 points was Mundesley.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Ken Browne walked the walk in the August Mixed medal, returning a flawless nett 70, and even CountBack couldn’t stop him from overcoming Richard Bryson who also returned a nett 70.

In the Ladies August Medal, Christina Reid putted her way to the Division 1 title with a nett 71, ahead of Heather Chandler & Clare Sykes on 73. In Division 2 Carole Nicholson & Sandra Reed needed CountBack to separate them, The Count favoured with Carol for top spot.

The Men’s August Medal also needed the Count, who’s has been kept extremely busy across the area this week. Sam Renville (+1) returned a gross 69, nett 70 which just pipped Roger Lowe’s nett 70 in Division 1. Nigel Taylor took top spot on his own in Division 2 but the Count separated William Kirkham into second place ahead of Peter Philpott.