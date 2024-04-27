Attended by current and former captains, presidents and chairpersons of the club, this was an occasion to recognise the fantastic duty of the non-paid officers who have helped shape the club over the past 100 years.

The clubs we feature in this column each week would not be the driving forces they are without the support of volunteers, day in and day out, to help steer their club in the best direction.

Current and former captains, presidents and chairpersons at the Bury St Edmunds GC centenary dinner Picture: Andy Abbott

The evening was enjoyed by all and the staged photograph provides a lasting reminder for the attendees.

Hambro and Tolly Cobbold Cup

It was the first round of the Hambro & Tolly Cobbold competitions this past weekend, and lots of our local sides were in action.

The Hambro Cup is for players with a handicap index 9.4 and below, and the Tolly is for players 9.5 and over. There are four foursomes matches played over two round of 18 holes, with substitute and switching of playing order allowed at lunchtime.

All matches must be contested over the full 18 holes, so there are a total of 144 holes contested on the day. Despite this the matches often come down to a few holes here and there, and will almost always seem on a knife edge during the afternoon round.

In the Hambro, there was a home win for Bury St Edmunds, who were victorious over Haverhill 4-up. Stowmarket ran out 6-up winners away at Ufford Park, but the result of the round was Flempton winning 20-up away at Gorleston. Any away victory should be highly commended, but a 20-up win will fill the Flempton players with confidence ahead of their next match.

The Tolly Cobbold saw the tie of the day at Flempton GC, who hosted The Suffolk GC. I’ll let Flempton Tolly captain Jonathan Jones take it from here.

The Stowmarket Hambro team Picture: Jon Markham

He reported: “The morning went very evenly and Flempton found themselves 2-down overall, but three games came back to finish all-square at lunch.

“The afternoon started brightly for Flempton with the first pair going well. Things were a bit more tense in the other games. The second Flempton team came in 1-up after the teams were swapped round slightly, with the third pairing losing the final hole to Suffolk to be all-square. That left Flempton 3-up with the final group still playing.

“The Suffolk pairing were 2-up playing the 17th and won that hole when Flempton missed a short putt.

“That left the final hole with essentially the entire game on the line. A win for The Suffolk would see them through, a win for Flempton would see them go through – a draw would see a play-off situation.

“The Suffolk were five foot away in three after a couple of miss-hit shots. John Bonner, however, put the Flempton ball onto the front edge of the green on the long par-three 18th.

“Simon Lawson, probably the most composed man on the course at that point, spent some time weighing up a very long putt on probably the most difficult green at Flempton. That concentration was well rewarded with his putt making it to about two feet but above the hole with a tricky downhill putt to come.

“The Suffolk team missed their putt and conceded the hole at that point, to warm applause from the gathered crowd.”

For 144 holes to come down to the final putt on the final green must have been an exciting finish, and Johnathan’s words really make us feel like we were there, thank you.

In the other Tolly Cobbold matches concerning local teams, Bury St Edmunds beat Gorleston 7-up, Haverhill were victorious over Hintlesham 20-up, but Stowmarket lost away at Ipswich 4-down.

Good luck to all the teams that made it through.

Thetford GC

Thetford hosted the latest round of the British Junior Golf Tour, a series that draws competitors from across the country and even internationally. The British Junior Tour continues to be a driving force in ‘age appropriate’ golf course set-up. This means that each age category plays a length of course that suits them, allowing the players to enjoy making pars and birdies, like their heroes on the professional tours.

The Juniors will have benefited from the course playing well, with the firm, fast and smooth greens challenging all. Sullivan Goddard continued his early season form with the gross prize in the 15-18-year-old category with a fine round on his home course. There were prizes for all age groups from six years old and up.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Men held a Mid Week Stableford, across the traditional two handicap divisions. In Division One, Scott Hornsby took the victory with 35 points, Dan Miller was second on 34 and Andrew Ritchie third with 33.

Division Two saw David Barnes return 38 points for top spot, with Ray Parker ghosting in behind on 37. Mac Anderson was third after a 35-point round.

There was also a Ladies Stableford, and the entry levels demanded three handicap divisions. In Division One, Dawn Flood scored 35 points, Jenny Buckle 33 and Liz Laflin 30. Division Two however saw The Count determining all the placings after three players scored 34 points. In the end Jane Gray was announced as the victor, Bev Gray second and Jane Jewers third. Division Three was a more clear-cut affair, Barbara Miller topped with 34, Jackie Cram 31 and Sylvia Hay 29.

The Suffolk GC

For The Suffolk members there was a Mid Week Stableford. Bob Moye ran out the winner on 32 points, James Laflin was second on 28 and Russell Green third on 27.

The Spring Pairs was also held this past week, a fourball betterball event. Bob Moye continued his dominance, this time partnered by Chris Moye. They scored the round of the day, 42 pints, to claim the win. James Laflin once again had to settle for second place, this time with Brian Hay on 40 points. Barry and Matt Franklin were third on 39 points.

Have a good golfing week.