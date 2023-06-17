In itself this feat is fantastic, as Andy narrowly missed out by one shot last year.

However, his achievement was eclipsed by his son Charlie, who won the Junior Club Championships at Bury St Edmunds for the 3rd year running. Playing 36 holes in a day, Charlie saw off some stiff competition to win by 4 shots.

Andy and Charlie Goodridge have been celebrating this week

The Goodridge family has a long and successful golfing history in Suffolk and beyond, and Charlie is carrying the torch proudly. Good luck to dad in the English PGA, and to Charlie for the rest of his season.

English PGA Championship

Some 73 PGA Professionals headed to Old Ford Manor for the East Region qualifier for the English PGA Championships.

Andy and Charlie Goodridge have been celebrating this week

Suffolk was well represented with 11 players teeing it up, and it was Lawrence Dodd (Culford School) who topped the leaderboard, qualifying in first place. His level par round consisted of 3 birdies, 3 bogeys and 12 pars, and it’s this consistency (minus the bogeys) Lawrence will be hoping for in the finals. Also heading to the National finals from Suffolk are Sam Forgan, Andrew Robinson (both Felixstowe), James Cooper (Newton Green) Rob Pritchard (Viridian Vibes Ltd) and as aforementioned, Andy Goodridge. Calvin Sherwood (Woodbridge) and Stuart Robertson (Ufford Park) will be hopeful of inclusion as they are the first two alternates on the list in case someone drops out. Good luck to all the competitors as they head to Bowood on 18th July for the National Championships.

Thetford GC

It was Captain’s Charity Day at Thetford, with 124 players taking part in the team competition. The first group to tee off at 7am comprising Jack Chiu (9), Sue Pitcher (14), Jim Sanford (18) and Doug Stephen (9) came home with a stunning 94 points, surprisingly something the remaining 31 teams just could not match. 2nd place were Mark and Justine Twogood and Avril and Paul Chapman with a very creditable 90 points, with Justine also winning the straightest drive and Avril the longest putt on the 18th. 3rd place with 88 points was Micheal and daughter, Ruby Reeve with Glyn Manning and Michael Gooch and closely followed in 4th place on 87 points Matthew McMillan (Cuddington GC), Dan Prince (Chiltern Forest GC) Paul McKay and Marc Thorogood (Crews Hill GC). Marc also managed to win the Captains’ Challenge – to get onto the first green closer than the Captains’ drive earlier in the day.

The weather was glorious, and everyone was in good spirits enjoying the sudden change in weather. The BBQ that followed golf was delicious and well received and the patio was full all day with golfers. The participants were all very generous throughout the day with just under £900 raised on the raffle alone and there were many other golfing challenges to take cash from the players.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Senior men held their monthly medal, and it was Steve Brown who took the spoils with an incredible nett 63, which will no doubt do wonders for his handicap. Division 1 was won by George Courtney with a nett 68.

The ladies section also held a Medal, with the best score coming in Division 1 from Amanda Rush who returned a nett 70. Concepta Palk topped Division 2 with a nett 75 and Julie Middleton was victorious in Division 3 with a nett 74.

The Stowmarket Men played a Stableford across the weekend, and Liam Double took top spot on Saturday with 42 points, and Greg Thomas’ 39 points was good enough for Division 2. The Sunday iteration of the Stableford garnered a fantastic 43 points for Bob Langley in Division 2, and Mark Turnbull overcame our old friend countback to win Division 1 on 39 points ahead of David Ogden.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds Senior Men held one of their Majors, The Rosebowl. It was a real Treatt for Richard Hope who tasted (and smelt) victory with 42 points. Terry Hamill was 2 shots back on 40 with Guy Lesser 3rd on 39.

There was a Mixed Medal which was won by Sue King on nett 70, with Richard Bryson Countbacking out Ian Levett with 71.

There was also a separate Men’s & Ladies Monthly Medal. Ben Johnson needed a photo finish to separate him and Steve Crowther after both had a nett 69. The Ladies Medal was a three division affair with Bianca Theeruth (75) winning Division 1, Sandra Reed (71) topping Division 2 and Joan Hogarth (76) good enough for Division 3 victory.

As always thanks for taking the time to read my column, and if you have any golfing news do not hesitate to email me on the address above.

Have a great golfing week.