Celebrations were abound at Thetford Golf Club as their course manger, Matt Perks, graduated this past week with his degree in SportsTurf Science and Management.

Indeed, not only did Matt graduate, but he achieved a first class honours degree, the highest mark possible.

Matt has been working towards his degree for five years – something Thetford have supported since he joined.

Matt Perks graduated after five years of studying Picture: Peter Allott

As with all part-time degrees, this is a huge personal commitment on Matt's part – holding a full-time role (especially one that typically starts around 4am) while studying in his ‘leisure’ time.

However, Matt has now achieved this milestone and can proudly include 'BSc Hons' after his name.

After the ceremony there was the traditional throwing of hats in the air and satisfied smiles all round, plus plenty of photos. Well done Matt!

Matt joined Thetford in January 2024 with a prestigious CV. He was previously course manager at La Moye – the premier course on Jersey – and prior to that head and deputy head greenkeeper on the New and Old Course at Sunningdale.

This experience and knowledge is now focused on Thetford, where he leads a team of seven green staff.

Matt’s said: “My goal is to realise the potential that is there at Thetford. It’s known as one of the best courses in East Anglia, and I believe that through development it can be recognised as one of the finest heathland courses in the country.”

Matt’s team have already delivered numerous changes on this journey. For example, this winter a programme of renovation started that will see all bunkers changed over the coming years.

Also, there is a huge woodland management programme under way to promote natural heathland species by removing some of the thousands of trees on the Thetford Course.

The future looks bright for Matt and Thetford Golf Club, and we look forward to enjoying the improvements as they develop.

Meanwhile, Thetford’s skippers also hosted one of the most popular days of the year, the Captain’s Charity Day, which saw members and visitors play the course and raise money for their nominated charity, the Brain Tumour Charity.

Fun was had by all with golf and food combined, and the day raised £6,000 for the charity.

The event winners were Carla Myhill, Elizabeth Johnson, Linda & David Minton.

Haskell Trophy

The Ladies’ Haskell Trophy has reached the quarter-final stage. A 36-hole foursomes match between the two best players at each club provides a great challenge and its one of the most prestigious competitions in Suffolk Golf.

West Suffolk had two teams in the quarter-finals, with Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket set to meet in the semi-finals should they both get through.

It wasn’t looking good for Jasmine Points and Alice Barlow away at Felixstowe, at lunch the pair were 3 down.

However, the tide literally turned at lunch as torrential rain and gale force winds blew in, but the pair from Bury managed to take the match to a sudden death play-off after halving the match. Remarkably, the away pair also managed to win the first play-off hole to pull off a great comeback and a place in the semi-finals.

Things were going better for Stowmarket away at Bungay as they found themselves 3 up at lunch.

However, it seems like the changing of the tides at Felixstowe managed to blow north to affect this match, too.

The pair of juniors from Bungay came out flying in the afternoon, winning five holes to take the match 2&1.

This sets up a cracking semi final between Bury St Edmunds and Bungay, with potentially three of the four competitors still being under-18 juniors.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket men held Stableford competitions across the weekend, in their usual three-division format.

On Saturday, Scott Evans scored 40 points to take Division 1 from Dan Boston in second on 39.

Ben Cook also scored 40 which won Division 2, with Phil Coleman in second with 38.

Division 3 required The Count as three players returned 36 points. Jim Flood took the victory ahead of Rick Ruegg in second and Donna Brown in third.

On Sunday, Sam Hardwick won Division 1 with 38 points, but only after The Count had ruled his back nine was superior to that of Mark Turnbull.

Ian Hurst-Cotton continues to get his name in lights this season, this time scoring 37 points to take Division 2. Roger Hall was second with 36.

Steve James produced the round of the weekend in Division 3 with 41 points. Den Andrews was unfortunate to come up against Roger as he had to settle for second with 40 points.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk also hosted Stableford competitions across the weekend.

Evan Whitehurst returned a fantastic 41 points to win by 10 shots from Terry Hall on Saturday.

Sunday saw a much tighter affair as Dave King took advantage of The Count calculating that his back nine was superior to Richard Budgen as the pair both scored 38 points.

There was also time for a Midweek Stableford. Colin Holder ran out the winner with 38 points.

Dave King had to settle for second place with 37, but with the help of The Count, chipping in ahead of James Laflin and George Pedro, who also scored 37 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds members competed in The Sydney Oliver Founders event.

One of the initial investors in the new Bury St Edmunds Golf Club in 1924, the Oliver family had over 40 high street shops and warehouses selling fine wines, beers and spirits to the local pub trade, including the golf club itself.

The competition was an individual Stableford for men and ladies.

In the Men’s event, Graham Smith topped Division 1 with 40 points. The Count stepped in to decide the minor placings as three people returned 37 points.

Kim Warner was awarded second place, Tim Price third and Sean Frost-Palmer fourth.

Division 2 was far simpler with Jarrod Barton returning 40 points for first place, Mark Sweetman in second on 39 and Michael Tebbutt in third with 38.

The Ladies’ event saw some excellent scoring throughout.

Karen Batch took top spot with a fantastic 42 points, while Bianca Theeruth continued her recent form after winning the Ladies’ nett championships last week, coming in second on 40 points. Amanda Watson came third on 38.

Hopefully everyone was inspired by world number one Scottie Scheffler’s consistent play last week at The Open and are feeling ready to tackle the remaining part of the season with renewed confidence and positivity?

As always, have a great golfing week.