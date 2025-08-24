Continuing the theme of Club Championships, it was the turn of Thetford Golf Club to crown a winner.

The event is the biggest event in any club calendar, evidenced here by the 104 competitors who teed up on Saturday morning.

The format is strokeplay medal with a cut after the first day 18 holes, leaving the top 30 scratch and handicap players to advance to the second day.

Sullivan Goddard, Andrew Bloom and Terry Blacktopp at Thetford Golf Club Picture: Peter Allott

The first round lead was held by Danny Loveday, posting a fine one under par 71. However, the pack was close behind, with Sullivan Goddard and Edward Dimambro on level par and Joshua Chamberlin on +1. Behind this were a group of 75s and 76s, notably Terry Blacktopp (75), who led the handicap competition with a nett 66.

The second round, on Sunday, had the leaders grouped together. Loveday’s Saturday sparkle disappeared as he dropped five shots through the first seven holes.

However, Goddard was the model of consistency with pars on each of his first nine holes to turn in level. His closest challengers were Josh Chamberlin, one under through nine, and left hander, Dean Scott, level through nine.

But Goddard kept the hammer down and played the last nine in two under to close out the title with a superb 70. His total for the competition was 2 under par, winning by five shots from rival and close friend Josh Chamberlin. Sullivan won the Neville Bishop Trophy and is Thetford Club Champion for 2025.

Meanwhile, the nett competition went down to the wire. A fine nett 66 in the second round by vice-captain Mark Twogood set the cat among the pigeons, leaving him on nett 139. This was pipped by Peter Allott with a steady second round (nett 70) placing him on nett 138 and that left round one leader Blacktopp as the last person on the course.

All was going well for Blacktopp (9 handicap) through 12 holes, only one over par gross, six shots better than his handicap.

However, drama then unfolded as he bogeyed 14 and 15, hit a shank off 16 which led to a five. Then, playing ‘safe’ on the 18th, he closed with a seven, just good enough to claim the handicap title by one shot, and relief when he sat down in the bar after the round.

Thetford Junior Open

The Thetford Junior Open was held the day before the Club Championship. The course set-up delivered some extremely rapid greens to test the young golfers, however, they were more than up for the challenge. Entrants came from all over the region with a wide range of ages.

The winner of the gross competition was Sullivan Goddard, fresh off a win in the Faldo Series. His score of 70, two under par, was outstanding.

The nett competition also saw a Thetford winner with Richie Cheshire posting his best score ever, a gross 78, nett 66, to claim the prize.

It’s always great to see so many young golfers growing into the game and Thetford will look forward to hosting the event next year.

Haverhill GC

Haverhill Club captain Lee Russell had his Texas Scramble Captain’s Day and what a great day it was!

The sun was shining with lots of members participating in the golf and extra entertainment that was on offer. The event brought in a full field of 148, some great golf was played and fun had way into the evening.

There were prizes for the top three teams, with Dan Wilkins, Kieron Bailey, Pat O’Sullivan and Ryan Greenwood in third with a nett 51.

The Count was on hand to award second place to Jack Marsh, Richard Norden, Peter Hallett and Paul Dray also on nett 51, while the winners were Richard Boyles, Lee Firman, David Peck and Ian Fish on nett 50. Well done to all who participated.

More than £6 000 was raised for the captain’s charities – a fantastic effort.

Meanwhile, Gerry Scott had the round of the day in winning the Men’s Midweek Stableford with 40 points from Steve Nichols in second place with 39 points. In third place was Lyndon Brown, also with 39.

The Ladies’ Midweek Stableford was won by Geraldine Wheatley with 40 points, with second place going to Pauline Calmet on 38 points by virtue of The Count from Sarah Wordley.

The nine-hole competition was won by Sandy Taylor on 21 points, again utilising The Count’s calculations to be placed ahead of Judy Farren in second on the same score. Third place went to Audrey Cain on 14 points.

The Suffolk

The Captain’s Charity Day at The Suffolk is always a fun affair. Run in a very similar vein to that at Haverhill, the day is definitely more about the enjoyment of golf club life rather than too serious of a competition.

There will, however, always be prizes up for grabs and that is what we are here for.

The format was pairs betterball in teams of four with the two pairs’ scores added together.

There were four names atop the leaderboard who will be familiar to regular readers of the column, as Richard Budgen, Dave King, Gavin Hogg and Stephen Haygreen combined a 42 & 40 respectively for an 82 total. This score was matched by Dave Wilbraham and Bob, Chris Moye and Steve Moye, but The Count ruled this card good enough for second place only.

The seniors’ section also held their Club Championship. Played over consecutive Mondays, there were gross and nett competitions.

In the Gross event, Kieron Watson was crowned champion with an aggregate score of 180. Second was Rob Kennedy on 188 and Neil Mawson on 189.

Neil, however, exacted his revenge in the nett, finishing on 149 to pip Kieron Watson by one shot on 150, with Bob Hope rounding out the top three on 152.

Have a great golfing week.