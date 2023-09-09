Young Cup

Miranda Edwards and Ruby Reeve, representing Thetford, played the final of the NLCGA Young Cup on neutral territory at Swaffham Golf club against Hunstanton. The foursomes competition is played by one single pair comprising one adult and one junior.

Miranda Edwards and Ruby Reeve got their hands on the NLCGA Young Cup for Thetford GC Picture: Thetford GC

Thetford got off to a good start winning the first hole, but then lost the 2nd and halved the next. Thetford had to give a shot on the 4th and the Hunstanton pair found the green in 2, (net 1), giving Hunstanton the opportunity to take the lead.

The match was tight all the way with Hunstanton edging ahead.

However, at the turn the Thetford pair dug in and started to dominate with the turning point on the 11th when Ruby chipped in from off the green.

At the par 3 16th, Thetford were dormy (3 ahead) and neither pair found the green but some excellent chipping and putting saw Thetford halve the hole and therefore win the game 3&2.

It was a fabulous display of golf and sportsmanship throughout the match and an amazing result for Thetford GC, so congratulations to Miranda & Ruby.

Weston Trophy

The Champions League of Suffolk Ladies Golf is coming to a close, and we have west Suffolk interest.

The top eight teams in the county are split in two divisions, where they play home and away scratch matchplay singles ties. At the end of all the competition, the winner of each league plays off for the overall trophy.

Bury St Edmunds were clear winners of Division A winning five of their six matches, which was the same for Felixstowe in Division B, meaning the two clubs will face each other at Hintlesham Golf Club on Sunday, September 17. Bury St Edmunds will be hoping for back-to-back victories so good luck to the players involved.

Stearn Trophy

The Stearn semi-final was an east Suffolk versus west Suffolk affair, With Aldeburgh & Halesworth in one semi, and Stowmarket & Royal Worlington in the other.

The east Suffolk edition was won by Halesworth, but who would join them in the final?

On a glorious day for golf at Bury St Edmunds GC, the two teams did battle. Both Stowmarket and Royal Worlington had overcome tough opposition to reach the semi-final but it was Stowmarket who got the quicker start and were 2-1 up at lunch.

The three foursomes matches went out for the afternoon round of matches, and despite it being quite nip and tuck in places, it was Stowmarket who prevailed to face Halesworth in the final, set to be played on October 1 at Felixstowe.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury men played the Bogey format for the Lavelle Cup. Bogey golf is a singles event where each player competes matchplay against the course par. Therefore each hole can only result in a win, loss or half. Anytime you beat the golf course it is cause for celebration, and 22 of the 101 competitors managed that feat.

It was Jess I’Anson who triumphed, with an emphatic 6up score return. The count did however have some big calculations to solve the minor placings, with five players finishing 4 up. James Hewitt built the strongest case and just edged out Michael Tebbut on the line for second and third respectively.

The Napier Bowl is a firm favourite among many at Bury St Edmunds. Mixed Foursomes Medal means there is nowhere to hide, and with the majority of the field comprising a (currently) married status, the stakes become even higher.

Once again the count was required to separate 2nd and 3rd, with two pairs returning nett 71. Andy Ball & Liz Bezance finished 3rd, whilst Ian & Viv Whittaker finished second.

The victors, who finished one shot ahead on nett 70, were Steve & Audrey Finch.

The Croger Cup is a men’s singles knockout whereby all eight players have pre-qualified.

It has come to a close this past week with Men’s vice captain Paul Glasswell claiming top spot.

With the club celebrating it’s centenary next year during Paul’s captaincy, defending the Croger Cup will be yet another element to juggle for Paul.

Congratulations to all the participants in the various teams aforementioned this week, with particular luck aimed at the Stowmarket Stearn team and the Bury St Edmunds Weston team in their county finals. Have a great golfing week.