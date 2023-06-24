If you were lucky enough to be playing golf at that age, so did the ‘bigger’ junior golfers you competed against. They could drive cars and everything! I remember watching in awe as they smashed the ball miles down the fairway.

Fortunately this does not affect Bury St Edmunds Junior Jacob Severn. He has achieved a remarkable feat this week, winning one of the club’s Junior major trophies for the third year running.

Jacob Severn lifted the Calvert Cup for the third year in a row

Yes, you read that correctly, he has won The Calvert Cup aged, 10, 11 and now 12.

This Stableford trophy is open to all Juniors at Bury, and a field of 13 did battle on Sunday.

It was particularly poignant for me as it marked 25 years since I was fortunate enough to win the trophy, and all these years on to be involved with helping the current (and future) crop of golfers is such an honour.

Simon Byford holding the Simon Calvert trophy he won 25 years ago along with the 2023 field of competitors, including winner Jacob Severn Picture: Simon Byford

Winning the trophy for a third time is a first in the club’s history. The previous record of two in a row was held by Paul Kent, who went on to play European Tour Golf, compete in Open Championships and is considered by many as one of the best golfers Suffolk has ever produced. Jacob therefore joins exalted company, but knowing him he will not get ahead of himself. Instead, you will find him chipping and putting for hours around the practice green, often long after mum and dad had planned to leave.

You cannot fault his enthusiasm and he has a bright future ahead of him, he is definitely a name to keep an eye on.

Hambro Cup

The quarter-finals of the Hambro Cup were played this weekend, and the prospect of a west Suffolk final is still alive. Stowmarket were victorious at home to Rookery Park, thanks to Hambro Captains Phil and Gus for the following report on the day:

The Stowmarket team that won their Hambro Cup quarter-final Picture: Contributed

“The Stowmarket players knew it would be a tight day, only receiving one shot overall in the morning matches, and so it turned out at lunch, with us up by only the one hole. I think Rookery, who having played well in the morning, thought they had a realistic chance of taking victory in the afternoon matches.

“I don’t know what Craig had put in the sandwiches and chips at lunchtime, but we came flying out of the blocks and the boys put on a gritty, determined performance, allied with some great golf, and winning all four matches by 10 holes and giving us an aggregate score of 11.

“Bury St Edmunds Hambro captain (and former Junior at the club) Dan Smailes rung the changes for their match against defending Hambro champions Brett Vale. Despite leaving out some of the lower handicapped players, Brett Vale received 34 shots across the day. It was a close affair and at lunchtime BSE were 2up. Captain Smailes made another brave call by bringing himself into the lineup for the second 18.

The Dan Samiles-captained Bury St Edmunds team who have reached the semi-final of the Hambro Cup Picture: Contributed

“The afternoon got even closer as Brett Vale started strongly. At one stage three of the Brett Vale pairs were up and the morning advantage was wiped out. However the substitution proved a masterstroke as Dan returned a 2up victory and the final pair of Renville & Wisker won 3 up to secure a total 4up victory.

“This sets up two mouth-watering semi-finals on neutral venues between BSE & Diss, and Stowmarket & Rushmere. It could set up a fantastic final between two clubs in our area.”

Tolly Cobbold Cup

Stowmarket GC could be on for a double final as they were victorious in their Tolly Cobbold semi-final away at Southwold. It was a tough day for The Suffolk who were second best at home against a strong Rookery Park side. Fynn Valley and Haverhill also had convincing wins setting up the following two semi finals. Haverhill v Rookery Park & Fynn Valley v Stowmarket.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club held their Ladies' Captain's day on Saturday and the weather was perfect for golf. The event was extremely well supported by the ladies section and everyone enjoyed themselves. The competition was played in pairs with an unusual format, 6 holes greensomes, 6 holes Texas scramble and 6 holes betterball ensuring that everyone stayed focused.

The winners at Thetford Ladies’ Captain’s Day Picture: Gill Welham

Karen Cox and Natalie Dominey were winners coming home with 45 points, 2nd place Jane Herrington and Gill Welham with 44 points, 3rd Liz Wigg and Moira Morgan on count back with 42 points and 4th Shirley Spreadbury and Margaret Hayward. Young junior, Ruby Reeve won both nearest the pins on 3rd and 11th hole and the 13 hole single stableford competition was won by Chris Walker with 27 points. Vicki Smith, ladies captain was presented with a beautiful bouquet as a thank you from the Ladies’ section.

Good luck to everyone in their golfing endeavours over the coming weekend, please do not hesitate to send me any golfing news you have to the email address above, and have a great golfing week.