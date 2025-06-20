The U.S. Open is a tournament that always captivates me. The best golfers in the world, on the hardest set-up of the year, inevitably leads to an enthralling event.

And it is made even more exciting when one of the players in the field is a 20-year-old amateur who is a member at your home club.

We have followed Tyler Weaver’s progress in this column with great interest, from his junior international success, inclusion in the Walker Cup squad, earning a scholarship at Florida State University and winning Freshman of the Year last season. And to then qualify for the U.S. Open, it meant he got to test his game on the biggest stage of all.

Tyler Weaver (right) with brother and caddie Max Weaver (left) and Culford School's head of golf Lawrence Dodd (centre) Picture: Lawrence Dodd

A huge part of his success must be apportioned to head of golf Lawrence Dodd and the rest of the team at Culford School.

The hours spent in the gym, on the practice facilities at school and on course have helped Tyler to feel ready to stand up not only at college level, but with hardened PGA Tour players.

He played practice rounds at Oakmont with Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick and Colin Morikawa – all Major winners.

And in the tournament itself Tyler was unfortunate to miss the cut by just two shots at 9 over par, although he did finish his last eight holes in 1 under par as he searched for that extra birdie or two to make the cut.

In fact, Tyler only missed one green in regulation on those last eight holes and on another day some more of those seven birdie putts would have dropped. After that, who knows what would have happened on the weekend?

Lawrence, who was able to fly to America to support Tyler, had the following to say about his performance: “Tyler’s ball striking is up there with everybody in that field, equally as good as all the other players up close.

“What really struck me, however, was how well he coped with the atmosphere. He hit golf shots where I felt nervous watching him, let alone playing them. His hands didn’t shake once. When I asked him what he enjoyed most he said it was playing in front of the crowds, he wasn’t fazed by the situation at all.

“Unfortunately he just couldn’t buy a putt. It wasn’t like he putted badly, just hit a lot of edges and nothing would drop. To make nothing and to just miss by two shots how good his game is. I really don’t see what he hasn’t got – his long game is superb, chipping is good, putting looked solid despite nothing going in. Physically he is strong, mentally he is unflappable, composed and looks every part the complete professional as a 20-year-old amateur.”

Speaking to Lawrence, he truly believes Tyler could be one of the best players in the world in years to come – and what an endorsement from someone who has walked in his footsteps and knows how hard that is. We will continue to enjoy and follow his progress closely.

Haverhill GC

Congratulations to Dom Bowers on winning the Haverhill Monthly Dedal, shooting a nett 65. He pipped Richard Cheney into second place on nett 66, who in turn had the help of The Count to overhaul Darren Villis in third.

Meanwhile, The Men's Midweek medal on June 4 was won by Craig Sisson with a nett 64 from Peter Hodge on nett 66 – and again, second place was decided by The Count as Peter finished above David McKenzie on the same score.

On the same day, the ladies played in the weekday medal, with Pat Kennedy the victor with a nett 67, two shots clear from second place Christine Grainger on nett 69. Once again The Count was needed as Verity White also scored nett 69.

The Ladies’ Midweek 9 hole Stableford was won by Carol Salmon with 17 points, while Audrey Cain came in second place with 11 points, with Ann Waters coming in third place with 10 points.

The Haverhill Ladies also played their Ping Betterball Stableford. White and Sandy Taylor clinched top spot with 42 points from Maggie Lambert and Caroline Carpenter with 41 points. Linda Alexander and Kennedy came in third with 40 points

Thetford GC

Thetford’s Senior Scratch team delivered a fine win away at Bawburgh in the first round of this year’s county knockout competition.

The opening foursomes pair of Mike Horley and Paul Waters led the way by winning the first match, followed by victory for debutant John Shapland.

Defeats for Norrie Dickson and team captain Tim Elliott tied the score and meant last player Peter Allott was required to win his match to clinch the victory, which he duly did.

Meanwhile, Thetford’s Myhill team played their first round versus Richmond Park GC.

At lunchtime the score was tied at two matches each, and for much of the afternoon it was nip and tuck.

Thetford just had their noses in front after Harben and Farnham had earlier won their match, and they were ahead in two and level in one with one hole to go.

However, each Richmond pair received a shot on the last and this proved crucial as all their pairs won the hole to tie the match.

Hearts were then broken when Richmond won the first play-off hole to knock Thetford out of the competition.

And this year’s running of the Aspiarants Shield – an event for 20-28 handicaps – was won by Graham Wilson, who shot a fine 38 points – four ahead of second-placed Ian Stone.

Flempton GC

The Flempton Ladies played two Weston matches, which is regarded as the Champions League of Ladies’ Suffolk Golf. The first was against Southwold at home with Flempton winning 3-2. Then, with another home match, Flempton lost by the same scoreline to Thorpeness.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket held its Lady Captain’s Day competition. The format was team Stableford with the winning group scoring a fantastic 118 points.

The quartet of D Flood, A Basey-Fisher, T Mortlock and B Miller won by a considerable nine points over M Beveridge, T Potter, W Cooper & N Tindall in second on 109.

The Suffolk GC

The highlight of the week at The Suffolk was the Bob Goss Cup. Howard Lee took the honours with a nett 69, one shot ahead of Eric Gray on nett 70 and Nick Rippington third on nett 72.

As always, have a great golfing week.