Regular readers will know that we have been following the career of Bury St Edmunds member and former Culford School pupil Tyler Weaver with great interest.

This past week Tyler ticked another box along his way in the golfing world by representing GB&I in The Walker Cup, which is the amateur version of the Ryder Cup.

Tyler was a travelling reserve for the last round of matches held at St Andrews, but he made his debut this time around at the very prestigious Cypress Point GC.

Despite being part of a beaten team, Tyler Weaver will have learned plenty Picture: Leaderboard Photography

The matches started well for GB&I, with Tyler and his partner Connor Graham being first out in the morning foursomes. They took down world number one Jackson Koivun and his partner Tommy Morrison with eight birdies after 17 holes when the match ended 3&1. Other matches also went the way of GB&I and they led the morning session 3-1.

Unfortunately, Tyler faced Koivun again in the afternoon singles and the American was out for revenge.

Despite being 2 under par through 15 holes, Tyler found himself down 4&3 to hand the American the point.

Team USA also won the session 5.5-2.5, meaning the day one score was 6.5-5.5 in favour of the Americans, with all to play for on Sunday.

The following morning saw a repeat for Tyler as he and Graham faced off against Koivun and Morrison once again.

The US pairing took an early 2 up lead after five, but the GB pairing flipped the game on its head winning four holes out of five and finding themselves 2 up after 10 holes.

With the game in the balance, GB&I were 1 up and on the 17th green in regulation, Team USA were 7ft from the hole in one more shot.

Unfortunately, Tyler misjudged his putt and left his partner 6ft to halve the hole after the Americans holed their putt. It wasn’t to be and when Graham’s tee shot on 18 blocked Tyler out, there was no time for a comeback, and USA snatched an unlikely point.

The morning foursomes as a whole were tied so the USA only had a one-point lead going into the final singles matches, where all 10 players would play.

For the fourth session running Tyler faced Koivun and with the match all square, the world’s leading amateur birdied the ninth and 10th to take a 2 up lead.

Despite Weaver pegging one hole back on 12 with a birdie of his own, Koivun produced birdies at 13 and 15 to seal the match 3&2.

The rest of the Sunday singles followed in similar vein as the USA ran out 8.5-1.5 winners and 17-9 victors overall.

For Tyler, the experience will do him wonders. Pitting himself against the best amateur golfers in the world is exactly what he needs to know where his game is at ahead of his PGA Tour debut later this year.

Thanks to Tyler for blazing your trail and allowing us to follow along.

Haverhill GC

The Haverhill Ladies section was treated to some nice weather and some great course conditions for their Club Championship last Saturday.

Massive congratulations go to Mandy Williamson on retaining the Club Championship with a combined gross 167. Linda Alexander came in second place with a combined gross 184, with Lynne Hart coming in third place with a combined gross 186.

The Club Championship nett prize was won by Maggie Lambert with a combined nett of 148 from Anne Reed in second place with nett 150, by virtue of The Count as Lynne Hart in third place had the same score.

On the same day, the some ladies played in the Pam Ratford Trophy, a Stableford competition. A huge win for Sandy Taylor on 39 points, winning one of the best-looking trophies in the cabinet! In second place was Carol Lee on 29 points, with third place going to Audrey Cain with 26 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Fifty juniors from all over the region arrived primed to compete in the second iteration of the Bury St Edmunds Junior Open. The wind blew and the pins were tucked, but this did not deter the scoring.

Johnathan Points continued his recent form which has seen him top the Order Of Merit attached to the Suffolk Junior Open Series. He clinched the title on the day and the overall title with a gross 75, 3 over par.

Jacob Severn is also a young man who has had an incredible summer, seeing his handicap drop from 5.5 to 2.9 in the holidays. His 76 was excellent, but he will be ruing missed birdie putts on 17 and 18 – such is golf.

There was also a Stableford competition in two Divisions. Division 1 (0-14 hcap) was won by Dexter Vass on 38 points, James Moor was second on 35 with Herbie Shaw-Clutten third on 34. Division 2 (15-36) saw Caleb Whitear also win with 38 points, second was Josh Arnold on 37 and Bobby Lloyd third with 35.

The Men’s Monthly Medal was also played. In Division 1, Robert Amis returned an excellent nett 67, with John Warboys getting the nod from The Count ahead of David Matter as the pair scored nett 70.

Chris Harris also scored nett 70 but this was good enough to win Division 2. Second was Andrew Clarke on 71 and Phil Royal third on nett 72.

Division 3 was won by John Wilcock scoring nett 74, Andy Donnison was second with 75 and Stephen Flowers third on 76.

The Suffolk GC

Adrian Crowe murdered the field in the Seniors Medal, but only with the assistance of The Count.

His 73 was adjudged to be superior of that from Howard Lee, who had to settle for second. Rob Kennedy was one shot adrift in third on nett 74.

It was another man connected with local youth football, Trevor Wright, who joined Adrian atop a podium this week. Trevor’s 30 points was good enough for victory in the midweek Stableford in tough conditions. Second was Mick Davey on 25 and Graham Chapman third on 24.

Have a great golfing week.