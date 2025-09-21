Flempton Golf Club hosted their Mixed Open, which organised expertly by Vivienne Culling with the assistance of Lizzy Knight.

Twenty pairs took to the course and all managed to get round before the rain came, before enjoying a delicious lunch and bountiful prize giving. Men’s Captain Jeremy Nunn was on hand to award the prizes.

The scoring was excellent, testament to the course conditions and smooth rolling greens.

Flempton captain Jeremy Nunn, flanked by Mixed Open winners David Phillip and Kate Platten Picture: David Knight

Winners on the day were David Phillip and Kate Platten from Woodbridge Golf Club, returning 45 Stableford points.

Second position, just two shots back on 43, were Richard Chaplin and Sarah Gamblin from Purdis.

Phil Haddow and Val Cooper from John O'Gaunt came third with 40 points.

A good time was had by all and Flempton extended a large thanks to Vivienne for her many years of organising such events.

Suffolk Ladies’ Vets

The Suffolk Ladies’ Vets Association held their Autumn 4BBB Competition at Haverhill Golf Club.

It proved to be a very close affair with the top four places only being separated by two points.

Pat Kennedy and Maggie Lambert were the top pairing on the day, using home knowledge to return 42 points. The win had a little help from The Count, as Jenny Chamberlain and Jenny Dartnell from Diss also scored 42 points, but their back nine was not quite as good as the Haverhill pair.

In third place was Sheila Price and Carol Salmon, also from Haverhill, on 41 points.

Stowmarket GC

It was Stowmarket’s Presidents’ Weekend and there were multiple competitions to be entered.

There was mixed Stableford events on Saturday and Sunday, and there was also The Presidents’ Cup, a mixed foursomes Stableford, to be won.

In the Saturday Stableford, Elliot Pizzey rose to the top with an excellent 39 points, just pipping Phil Turvey and Charlotte Wallace, who both had 38 points. Phil was awarded second place by The Count.

Sunday was a higher-scoring day, but in reality only by one man. Ian Ramsay returned 44 points to blow the rest of the field away.

Elliot Deane scored 39 points and it was deemed superior to that of Ben Mills by The Count’s calculations.

The Presidents’ Cup saw mixed pairings take on the course, also in Stableford format.

Elaine and Mark Anderson scored highest on the day, their 33 points good enough to take the title.

Gill Freeman and David Riedel were second on 30 with Knotty and Tish Mortlock third on 27 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Brega Family Foursomes is one of Bury St Edmunds’ Major trophies.

Although the criteria of entry is quite small, only mixed pairings from the same family can participate and it is always keenly contested.

It was father/daughter combo of Nick Bonney and Amy Wyer who had a fantastic round of foursomes, returning 43 points.

They saw off husband/wife pairings of Francois and Salome Smit in second with 41, Graham and Molly Smith were third on 36 points.

There was also a Mixed Medal competition. John McKeown was first on nett 70, Jill Holder was second on nett 72, with the assistance of The Count, ahead of Julie Byford on the same score.

The Suffolk GC

It was another busy week of competition for members of The Suffolk.

We begin with the Seniors 4BBB, in which Nick Rippington and Howard Lee scored 41 points for top spot.

Second saw two pairings return 40 points, The Count determining that Andrew Rudd and Adrian Banns’ was superior to that of Roy Bance and Roger McGann.

Trevor Wright continued his recent run of good form, picking up the Midweek Stableford with 37 points. Chris Moye was second on 35 and Graham Chapman third with 33.

There was also a Stableford event held on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, it was Ray Burns on 35 points who sat at the top of the leaderboard, with Graham Chapman again having to settle for the minor placings, this time with 32 points in second. Alexander Flack was third on 30.

The Sunday event saw Dave King produce the round of the day, scoring 34 points to take top spot. Don Lynch was second on 32 and Brian Hay third with 30.

Finally there was the Seniors’ Charity Day, with a chance for the senior section to raise some money for the Captain’s chosen good cause.

Playing Stableford format, Roger McGann won out on the day with 33 points, Adrian Banns was second on 26 points, by virtue of The Count, ahead of Alan Horne on the same score.

The main winner, however, was Shaftsbury, benefitting from being the chosen charity for the year.

Have a great golfing week.