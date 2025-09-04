Peter Plumb will always be a name synonymous with The Suffolk Golf Club. Peter joined The Suffolk Golf Club (then Fornham Park GC) on April 4, 1992, and after serving as captain in the early years of Eddy Shah’s ownership, he was made club president in honour of his service.

Club professional Steve Hall, who has worked with Peter during his entire tenure, said: “Over the years Peter has worked tirelessly for The Suffolk GC, captaining club sides, working with owners and management and being the perfect figurehead for the club.

“A forward-thinking man, Peter always banged the drum for inclusivity, diversity and inclusion before these words were even mentioned in golf clubs.

Warren Howell is presented with the Peter Plumb Trophy by club captain Perry Garrod Picture: Perry Garrod

“Peter has always been more interested in golfers having fun and playing with a smile on their face, rather than what colour/length socks they’re wearing! As he would say, it should be a game for everyone.”

Knowing that Peter and his wife Joan were relocating to be closer to their family, the Peter Plumb Trophy was inaugurated and 2025 saw the first winner crowned.

The format for the competition was a singles Stableford, and in traditional Plumb fashion, it is a mixed event open to all members.

On the day the scoring was as explosive as a Peter Plumb firework display on Captain’s Drive-In! Warren Howell scored 40 points to take the title, Glen Barker was second on 37 and Paul Delaney third on 36.

There were many tales and memories of Peter and Joan Plumb discussed in the bar after the tournament – a tradition that will no doubt continue for many years.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket men held their monthly Stableford across both days of the weekend and their traditional three divisions.

On Saturday, Jamie Prentice topped Division 1 with 39 points, aided by The Count, ahead of Nigel Couchman also on 39 and Dale Chenery on 37.

Division 2 saw the top score of the day when Paul Deeves returned 40 points, Ian Tuson was second on 38 and again he had The Count to thank as Ben Skinner also scored 38 but with a slightly worse back nine.

Division 3 saw Jake Simson lead the way with 39, Kim Stanhope in second on 37 and Rick Ruegg third on 34.

On Sunday, the scoring was also very good. Division 1 was won with the highest score of the day, Dan Miller scoring 40 points.

Again, The Count was required for the minor placings, giving Tim Mills the nod over Matt King with both players scoring 38 points.

Division 2 also needed The Count to decide first place, with Alan McFie’s 38 points deemed superior to that of Henry Wallace. Arran Kohn was just one shot back on 37.

Division 3 also had a tie at the top, this time Geoff Tarbun was adjudged to have the best back nine, with Andrew Coxhead second as both scored 37 points. Barry Olech was third on 36 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Two majors took place across the weekend at Bury St Edmunds GC.

The first of those was the Lavelle Cup, a men’s major played in the Bogey Format.

Essentially Bogey is a format of individual golf where the player plays a match against the course. The golf course always makes par, and the player gets allocated shots, just like in a normal match, and then wins, halves or loses each hole. Then the winner on the day is the person who finishes their round the most ‘up’ on the course.

James Hewitt decided he was taking no prisoners on the day and returned a phenomenal 7up to win the event. Paul A Smith was second on plus 5, with Darren Malpass third on plus 4.

Meanwhile, the Napier Bowl is a mixed medal strokeplay event, played using the foursomes format.

This again is historically a tough format, with alternate shots and often marital complications thrown into the mix! Ian and Viv Whittaker had none of the above as they scored a fantastic nett 64 to win by six shots over second place Julie Burman and Jess I’Anson. Third place went to Paul and Anne Nightingale on nett 73.

The Suffolk GC

Alongside the Peter Plumb Trophy, there were two other competitions played for.

The first was a Midweek Medal, in which Dave King continued his recent run of good form with an excellent nett 69. Also continuing their fine work for the week was The Count, deciding that George Pedro’s nett 74 was greater than Perry Garrod’s.

The Senior section also held their monthly Medal to signify the start of a new month. Adrian Crowe was top dog on nett 73. Again he needed the assistance from The Count as Howard Lee also scored 73. Rob Kennedy was third with nett 74.

Thetford GC

The last Sunday of August saw Thetford’s club captain Andrew Bloom host his Captain’s Day.

As ever this is a large event and captain Bloom provided some wonderful hospitality for all the members. There was a fourball competition for all, followed by food and prizegiving generously provided by the skipper, with drinks and refreshments on the course.

The golf played was of a high standard with most pairs delivering good scoring. With 120 players, the leading score was by Rhys Nightingale and Dan Evans, delivering 45 points that featured two eagles.

They beat last year’s captain Kevin Cooke and John Shapland (43) and Gary and Dean Scott (42).

With two thirds of the field scoring 36 points or better, it was clear most had a good day on the course, where the greens were in outstanding condition.

The post-golf food was also wonderful and welcomed by all. Captain Bloom has had a very successful year and his commitment to the club across his year has been exemplary.