Tyler Weaver continued to make waves in the amateur golf world as, this week, as he was awarded a place in the full England Men’s Golf Squad for 2024. The 14-man team will consist of six players who are based in the UK, plus eight who currently reside in the US, including Tyler.

Tyler has gained this place due to his steady rise in the rankings alongside some impressive tournament results.

These include his victory in The Carris Trophy last year, second place (after a play-off) in the English Men’s Amateur Championship, plus top 10s in multiple Junior international events.

Tyler Weaver, pictured after winning the Carris Trophy, is in the England senior squad Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Having started his studies at Florida state University in September 2023, his Freshman year has seen him recently help his school reach the final of The East Lake Cup.

After qualifying second in the strokeplay event, Florida State (The Seminoles) had to play local rivals Florida University in the semi-final matches.

They had a comfortable win but faced top seed North Carolina University in the finals, which unfortunately they lost.

Tyler will take great confidence from these matches as he and the rest of the squad build towards the NCAA Golf Championships later in the year.

We continue to wish Tyler all the best and look forward to tracking his progress again this year.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Centenary year at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club is in full swing, and the club this week unveiled it’s Centenary Wall.

This brief history of the club documents some of the major changes and milestones that have helped shaped the club into what it is today.

General manager Mike Verhelst commented: “We are really proud to present our Centenary Wall, a snapshot through the club’s history. We extend a huge thank you to Coastline Graphics for producing a work of art that we can keep for the next 100 years.”

Bury St Edmunds' Centenary Wall was unveiled this week Picture: Simon Byford

Personal highlights for me are the nods to the various families who made a huge contribution in the early years – the Lake, Baskett, Parkington & Guinness families to mention just a few.

Also, the change of clubhouse and course due to the A45 (now A14) being built across the land.

There is also a really nice acknowledgement of three PGA Professionals who have given the club great service.

Arthur Matthews, who was the first professional, Mark Jillings, for his long and dedicated service, and Matthew Alderton, who has driven the club forward in the eight years he has been in charge.

Over the past weekend, the course managed to stay open so that the January Men’s and Ladies’ Stableford competitions could be played.

The format is across both Saturday and Sunday, with the scores combined to give overall results.

Very much like the Open Championship, which side of the draw (i.e which day you choose to play) can often determine the outcome.

The 102 players in the Men’s event ensured the field was split into three divisions.

In Division One, Andrew Callen took top spot with 39 points. Philip Castle was one shot adrift on 38 with Alex Storey third on 36 points.

Division Two saw the first outing of the week for The Count with two players returning 41 points.

Gary Warren talked his way into first place and it was Ed Tonnar who was left behind bars in second.Mark Sumpter was third with 37 points.

Division Three again needed some extra calculations but it was Alex Duhig who graced The Count’s favour as it was deemed his 39 points was superior to Tim Holder.

Peter Mallinson was left to furnish third place with his 37 points.

The Ladies January Stableford was played across two divisions. Kirstene Baillie blew the field away as she returned 39 points to top Division One with the best score across the weekend.

Louise Andrews was second with 31 and Heather Chandler third with 29.

In Division Two, The Count took charge once again to surmise that Pam Madams’ 29 points qualified for first, ahead of Caroline Emmett on the same score.

Thetford GC

Some 45 pairs took to the course for the fourth round of the Winter League. This is a fourball betterball tournament played across the winter months.

Round four saw some hot scoring, with five teams separated by only two pionts.

George Winstone and Luke Sheppard came out top of the pile with 46 points.

In second place were Bryan and Nathan Muggeridge, just one shot adrift on 45 points.

Three teams returned 44 points, so it was one last outing for The Count and with three teams to separate, it was a greater calculation to perform.

Peter Allot and Gary Robinson were the worthy recipients of third place, while Terry Blacktopp & Jack Chi were awarded fourth and finally Ian Farnham & Robert Taylor.

