We have followed Tyler Weaver’s 2023 season with great enjoyment at his accomplishments.

He has now completed his A-Levels, left Culford School and begun his collegiate studies at Florida State University. After narrowly missing out on a place in the GB & Ireland team for The Walker Cup, he was selected in the three man team to represent England Golf at the World Amateur Team Golf Championships in Abu Dhabi where 36 countries were represented, meaning 108 players in total.

The Eisenhower Trophies were presented for both the lowest scoring team, and individual across the four rounds.

Tyler Weaver Picture: Leaderboard

Tyler got off to a fantastic start with an almost blemish free 4-under-par 68 in the first round, with his only bogey coming at the 15th. This left him in joint second place after round one.

The second round was generally not quite such high scoring, and Tyler returned a 1-under-par 71.

It was another solid round of 70 on the third day, but with the scoring heating up, Tyler found himself slipping down the leaderboard as nearly all the top players scored a round in the 60s.

It was a similar story in round four, where, despite another 71, he finished in 17th place in the final reckoning.

His 8-under-par total is a fantastic result in reality, as 4-under-par rounds against the best amateurs in the world is something to be proud of.

Tyler was the top scoring Englishman by five shots, was joint 9th on the European leaderboard, and helped his England side to finish tied 15th with Germany in the team trophy.

Thetford GC

Ladies Captain Vicki Smith played the annual challenge Ladies Captain Against Ladies Vice Captain Janet Dickson on Saturday. Unfortunately it was a complete washout with the course only just opened following Storm Babet. Even so, the rain had not abated and by the 5th hole the captains decided to call a halt to this year’s challenge.

Janet's team took the honours from the reduced scoring, and despite the foul weather the ladies enjoyed the challenge with much laughter in the clubhouse following the golf and presentation of golf balls to the winning team.

However, in contrast Sunday was much brighter and the Millennium Challenge was played in sunshine. This is the annual challenge of the ladies vs the men to play for the Claret Jug.

The format was Greensomes Stableford with the Stableford points from the top four best cards from both teams, counted together to establish the winning team.

The Men’s captain’s team (Jason Huggins) were clear winners with 142 Stableford points compared to the ladies’ 130 points to retain the trophy. The golf was followed by a very tasty meal in the clubhouse with lots of banter from both sides.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The annual Ladies Captain/Men’s Vice Captain challenge play-off fell foul to the Saturday weather at Bury St Edmunds, but unlike Thetford GC, the players didn’t get started.

Again the Sunday weather was much fairer so The Junior’s President’s Day took place. An 18 hole Stableford for the Juniors with a full handicap, plus a 9 hole Texas Scramble on the 9 hole course for those on the Junior Development Programme, who as yet haven’t attained a handicap.

Some 15 Juniors and 20 JDPs took part in the day, hosted by club president Judy Hamshere.

In the 18 hole handicap event Justin Clarke had the round of his life, shooting 81 gross from his 17 handicap to return 44 points. This reduced his handicap to 13, a reward for his good play. In second place was Jacob Severn with 36, and Lucas Bond in third with 35.

In the JDP Texas Scramble the winning team was Oliver Alderton, Charlotte Whiting and Ben Bryant. For three players yet to get their handicap, they navigated the 9 hole course in 38 gross.

The Senior Men’s section held the Captain’s Last Hoorah. It was Norman Salmon’s last official engagement before he hands over the captaincy next month. A total of 55 players took part and the scoring was high. Count Back was called into action to determine second place, with Kevin Wells and the captain himself, Norman Salmon, both returning 40 points. Despite it being his shindig, The Count had Kevin Wells in second with Norman settling for third. First place was awarded to Mark Graham with 42 points, and a very popular seniors captain took his final bow, well done Norman on a fantastic year.

As ever, I hope you have a great golfing week.