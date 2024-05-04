The Suffolk Under-14 Boys’ team continued their Triangular match series, this time entertaining Norfolk & Middlesex at Seckford Golf Club.

The team comprised of a fantastic array of junior talent, with the majority coming from this side of the county. Finlay & Reece Edwards play their golf out of Stowmarket GC, while William Cobbald, Lucas Bond, Jacob Severn and Ethan McCleary are Bury St Edmunds members.

The Triangular match pits three people against each other at the same time, so the players are competing simultaneously in two singles matches. This can get quite confusing.

Suffolk Under-14 Boys are top of the standings of two events Picture: Ian Woodhead

Ian Woodhead, team manager, commented: “It was a tough day for scoring, but I was overjoyed at the application of the team.”

Suffolk ran out victors against Middlesex and Norfolk. Reece Edwards, Finlay Edwards and Cobbald were all able to secure two points for the team.

After two events in the series, Suffolk sit top of the table, and with a trip to London to face Middlesex and Bedfordshire, the boys will be hoping to continue their good form and come away with the trophy.

Amateur Foursomes

The Suffolk Amateur Foursomes event was held on a very windy day at Gorlestone Golf Club.

A tricky course and a tricky format, the 36 holes in one day was always going to produce a worthy winner, with the team that held it together the longest sure to come out on top.

In the morning round it was the Bungay pairing of Peter Revell & Alan Henry who returned a fantastic 72 (1 over par) to lead at lunch.

Defending champions Will Wright & Jack Cardy were just 3 shots back, and a group of pairings 7 shots away.

After lunch the rain ceased but the wind continued, and despite some very solid play, an 81 for Henry & Revell meant that first place was up for grabs.

The home pairing of Jack Butcher & Ben Leuty, who were in the morning group 7 shots back, used all their local knowledge to post a 73, leaving them on 152 total.

News filtered back to the only pair on the course still in contention, Cardy & Wright. They knew that one birdie would be enough to take victory, but a lost ball on the final hole meant a well deserved win for Butcher & Leuty.

If the scratch tournament was exciting right to the end, the story behind the nett winners was unusual to say the least.

A withdrawal on the day, and an early phone call to Billy Ellis & Tommy Hunt, saw them rush to the course and just make their tee time.

Not only did they jump out of their slumber, they hit the ground running and their nett 146 was good enough for the win.

Well done to all the competitors on what must have been a tough 36 holes.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Ladies’ section held a 4BBB competition.

Tina Potter & Jane King produced the round of the day, returning 40 points.

They were one shot clear of Jane Darling & Pat Partridge in second, who themselves were one shot ahead of Irene Overman & Julie Jones with 38.

This was scant relief for The Count, who would be called into action at almost every turn for the remainder of the Stowmarket competitions.

First up it was the Men’s Saturday Medal. Division 1 saw two players return a nett 68, and The Count determined that Matt Pizzey held the edge ahead of Colin Mitchell. Ray Nicholls was third on 70.

In Division 2 the clear winner was Paul Deeves with a superb nett 65, but again The Count was busy, deciding Dale Rozier’s 68 was superior to Tas Ormes’.

On Sunday it was more of the same with two players tied at the top of Division 1 with nett 69.

Steve Ribbon was adjudged to be the victor above Chris Daniel, with Jamies Young in third on 72.

Finally some respite for The Count in Division 2, as Michael Taylor’s 71 trumped Tom Sillett’s 72, and Carlton Matthew’s 76.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bury St Edmunds continued their founders’ celebration events with a Stableford in honour of WH Conlan.

Not much is known of Mr Conlan, other than he was a wholesale merchant. Imagine the Thomas Ridley of his day, supplying the local shops with their goods.

Unlike some of the other founders, the whole Conlan family were avid and successful players.

Mr Conlan certainly had two golfing daughters, both of whom were captains of Bury St Edmunds, and their names are ever present on many of the early honours boards.

In fact, in 1931 the Conlan family held both the Men’s and Ladies’ captaincy.

On to the competition itself and the Men’s event was held over three Divisions. In Division 1, Graham Sykes fought off three other players with the help of The Count. His 35 points beat off Mark Knight, Kim Warner and Harry Stenton.

In Division 2, Jon Warboys was the sole winner with 36 points, but Chris Eyre elicited the help of The Count to ward off Kevin Harris after they both scored 35.

The shock of the day saw Steven Roberts (yes he is a golfer now) enter and win Division 3 in his first ever competition.

Thirty-two points was good enough for the ex-footballing internet sensation, and he beat John Bloomfield by one point.

In the Ladies’ Stableford, Hannah Clark produced the round of the day to score 39 points and win Division 1. Claire Sykes was second on 37 and Liz Bezance third on 35.

Sue Russell was the victor in Division 2 with 33 points, ahead of Nicky Elstone on 31.

Have a great golfing week.