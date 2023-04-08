Another week and another award for Suffolk Golf. This time it is the turn of Stowmarket Golf Club’s head professional Jonathan Markham.

Jon has been based at Stowmarket Golf Club for 21 years, firstly as an assistant professional and then head professional since 2012. Jon’s passion for coaching and retail has been evident in the successes he and the club have enjoyed during his tenure, which was recently recognised when he was awarded the ‘Foremost EMP Professional of the Year’.

Foremost, for those of you that are unaware, are a purchasing group that professionals can belong to in order to obtain the best retail pricing for you the customer. They also support the marketing and business development of a professional, and this is where Jon’s award has stemmed.

Jonathan Markham (second right) was named the Foremost EMP Professional of the Year Picture: Contributed

It has been Jon’s innovative and successful marketing programme that has peaked the industry’s interest and helped him achieve this award (he was incidentally a runner-up in this category last year).

The weekly newsletter to his customers is a core part of the strategy, it is packed with news and information about upcoming events to keep their subscribers fully informed.

Jon said: “We like to run regular promotions for our customers, to help encourage them in to our shop. We have an in-shop monitor which we regularly update and we are very busy on our social media platforms, as well as this we regularly change and update our advertising outside the shop through our EMP marketing, which helps to entice customers in to look around.”

Alongside running a successful retail and coaching business, Jon and his wife are trustees for a local charity named AJ’s Legacy. Aiden Jones was tragically killed by a drunk driver when he was just 20, and the charity set up in his name aims to help young people in need in and around the Stowmarket area.

AJ’s Legacy has been chosen as the captain’s charity at Stowmarket this year, so the Pro Shop team are looking forward to a busy year helping the fundraising efforts for the charity that is clearly very close to their hearts.

From one PGA professional to another, I really want to extend my congratulations Jon, you are a real role model and a credit to the profession.

Paul Gould has retired as Thetford Golf Club course manager

Speaking of credits to their profession, we have a retirement to announce. After 27 years of service at Thetford Golf Club, course manager Paul Gould is retiring. Thank you to Gill Welham, Thetford GC president, for sending the following words.

He said: “Paul originally hails from Essex, but has lived and worked in Norfolk for most of his career. He joined Thetford from the Norfolk Golf Club, where he was course manager. In his Thetford career Paul successfully recruited his loyal team to manage and improve the course, which is now ranked 118th best in England by Golf World.

“For Paul, the course manager role has always been a vocation, one where he saw his role as a course custodian to improve it for the benefit of others in the future. Paul is a keen Norwich City fan, often seen at half-time working on the pitch utilising his greenkeeping skills.

“Members of Thetford Golf Club held a special thank you reception with Paul on his last day to thank him for his work and service over the years. Paul was presented with gifts funded by members in recognition.”

Having played Thetford many times (I’ll never forget what an ‘ace’ of a hole the 1st is!) I can attest what fantastic condition it is always presented in, the greenstaff take great pride in their course, and that pride always filters from the top down. I know Thetford will be in good hands with the staff that remain, and wish the new appointment all the best

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds Ladies section held their first ‘Major’ of the year, the Juby Cup. A shotgun start Stableford allowed the 53 competitors to start and finish at the same time, with the traditional meal and trophy presentation following the round.

Bianca Theeruth ran away with the win, her 34 points good enough for a two-shot victory over Mariette Robbertse and Nicky Elstone on 32 points. There was also a 9-hole event for the members of the 9-hole course which was won by Yvonne Horne with 14 points.

Stowmarket GC

The members at Stowmarket held a Captain’s Drive-in Medal across the weekend. On Saturday M. King topped Division 1 with a nett 69, and C. Waggott’s nett 71 was victorious in Division 2. The Sunday iteration was won by J. Allen (71) in Division 1, and D. Munro (69) in Division 2.

The Senior section held a Men’s Greensomes, with D. Andrews & R. Brothwell returning 39 points and M. Taylor & N. Burch second with 38 points.

The Suffolk GC

The Winter League culminated this past weekend. With the best four scores from six rounds, this is always a prime event to win.

Dave King and Richard Budgen scored a total of 143 points to take the title by a mighty seven points. Val O’Neil and Alf Sandford were second on 136 points, with Paul Delaney & Perry Garrod in third, one shot back.

James Edgar motored to victory in the Midweek Medal, returning a nett 71 to win by one point ahead of Martin Levens and James Laflin.

The Senior men also had two Stablefords, with Rob Kennedy winning the Monday edition with 40 points, and Richard Graves had a fantastic 44 points to win the Thursday Stableford.

Enjoy the coverage from Augusta this week, here’s to a British winner and I hope you have a great golfing week.